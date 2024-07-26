2024 Ağustos Ayında Çıkmasını Dört Gözle Beklediğimiz 10 Oyun
2024 Ağustos Ayında Çıkmasını Dört Gözle Beklediğimiz 10 Oyun
1. STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter - 1 Ağustos
2. Level Zero: Extraction - 6 Ağustos
3. Creatures of Ava - 7 Ağustos
4. SteamWorld Heist II - 8 Ağustos
5. Deathbound - 8 Ağustos
6. The Precinct - 15 Ağustos
7. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - 16 Ağustos
8. Black Myth: Wukong - 20 Ağustos
9. Concord - 23 Ağustos
10. Star Wars Outlaws - 30 Ağustos
