2024 Ağustos Ayında Çıkmasını Dört Gözle Beklediğimiz 10 Oyun

2024 Ağustos Ayında Çıkmasını Dört Gözle Beklediğimiz 10 Oyun

Atakan Gümrükçüoğlu
Atakan Gümrükçüoğlu - Onedio Üyesi
26.07.2024 - 11:01

Yaz ayları oyun dönemi açısından her zaman kurak geçmiştir. Temmuz ayı da bir o kadar sessiz ve sakindi. Peki Ağustos ayı nasıl geçecek merak ediyor musunuz?

1. STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter - 1 Ağustos

1. STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter - 1 Ağustos

Sıcak Ağustos ayının açılışını STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter yapıyor. Bu ay 2 Star Wars oyunu bizleri bekliyor desek yalan olmaz. Bounty Hunter ise 2002 yılında karşımıza çıkmış bir oyundu ve şimdi ise yeniden uyarlanmış versiyonuyla bizlere merhaba diyecek.

2. Level Zero: Extraction - 6 Ağustos

2. Level Zero: Extraction - 6 Ağustos

Tek başınıza veya arkadaşlarınızla birlikte oynayabileceğiniz Level Zero: Extraction, Ağustos ayında Erken Erişim serüvenine başlıyor. Taktiksel bir 'Extraction Shooter' deneyimi sunacak oyun oldukça cafcaflı görünüyor.

3. Creatures of Ava - 7 Ağustos

3. Creatures of Ava - 7 Ağustos

11 bit Studios tarafından yayınlanacak olan Creatures of Ava, heyecan dolu bir aksiyon-macera deneyimi sunmak için kolları sıvıyor. İçerisinde keşif elementleri de yer alacak ve yer yer tatlı, yer yer ise kafa karıştırıcı maceralara yelken açacaksınız.

4. SteamWorld Heist II - 8 Ağustos

4. SteamWorld Heist II - 8 Ağustos

Taktiksel ve sıra tabanlı strateji oyunlarını sevenler için piyasaya sürülecek SteamWorld Heist II, ilk oyunun üstüne koyarak karşımıza çıkacak. Kaptan Leeway ve tayfasının başından geçen maceralar sıcak Ağustos ayını bir nebze olsun serinletecek.

5. Deathbound - 8 Ağustos

5. Deathbound - 8 Ağustos

İşimiz gücümüz yokmuş gibi bir de kan ter içinde souls oyunu oynamasak olmazdı zaten. 8 Ağustos tarihinde piyasaya sürülecek olan ve karanlık atmosferiyle dikkatleri üzerine çeken Deathbound, ayın en zorlu yapımlarından birisi olacak.

6. The Precinct - 15 Ağustos

6. The Precinct - 15 Ağustos

İzometrik bir kamera açısına sahip olan ve bizleri eski GTA dönemlerine götüren The Precinct, dedektiflik ve aksiyon dolu deneyimiyle karşımıza çıkıyor. 1983'lü yıllarda sokakların çetelerle dolduğu bir dönemde bakalım başımıza neler gelecek?

7. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - 16 Ağustos

7. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - 16 Ağustos

Yeni fizik odaklı dinamik mekanikleriyle piyasaya çıkacak olan EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25, Amerikan Futbolunu sevenlerin uğrak noktası olacak. Ülkemizde fiyatı biraz tuzlu olsa bile şayet oynamasının keyifli olacağından şüphemiz yok.

8. Black Myth: Wukong - 20 Ağustos

8. Black Myth: Wukong - 20 Ağustos

Ayın en büyük oyunlarından birisi ise şüphesiz Black Myth: Wukong oluyor. Çin Mitolojisinden esinlenerek karşımıza çıkan oyunda bolca aksiyon ve rol yapma ögeleri göreceğiz. Çok uzun zamandır geliştirilen oyun nihayet Ağustos ayında görücüye çıkacak.

9. Concord - 23 Ağustos

9. Concord - 23 Ağustos

Duyurulalı çok olmadı ve Concord'u bu ay içerisinde oynayabileceğiz. Beta testlerine katılanlardan gelen yorumlar oldukça umut verici ve oyunun eğlenceli olduğu söyleniyor. PlayStation tarafından hem konsollara hem de PC tarafına çıkacak.

10. Star Wars Outlaws - 30 Ağustos

10. Star Wars Outlaws - 30 Ağustos

Ayın kapanışını da yine büyük bir oyun yapıyor. Ubisoft tarafından geliştirilen ve piyasaya sürülecek olan Star Wars Outlaws, oyunculara büyük bir açık dünya ve yapılacak tonla aktivite vadediyor.

