Listede Bir Türk Filmi de Var! IndieWire'a Göre 2023 Yılında Gösterime Giren En İyi 50 Film
Sinemada 2023 yılı, birçok başarılı eserin bizlerle buluştuğu bir yıl oldu. Sinema dünyasının 2023 yılına damga vuran 50 filmi arasında, Türk yapımı bir eser de kendine yer buldu.
Gelin yılın en iyi filmlerine birlikte bakalım.
1. Eileen
2. The Settlers
3. Beau Is Afraid
4. La Chimera
5. Saltburn
6. The Eternal Memory
7. Close Your Eyes
8. Four Daughters
9. The Eight Mountains
10. A Still Small Voice
11. Ferrari
12. Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros
13. About Dry Grasses
14. 20 Days in Mariupol
15. Bottoms
16. A Thousand and One
17. Trenque Lauquen
18. De Humani Corporis Fabrica
19. Priscilla
20. Kokomo City
21. Godzilla Minus One
22. Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World
23. All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
24. You Hurt My Feelings
25. John Wick: Chapter 4
26. Godland
27. Maestro
28. The Taste of Things
29. Perfect Days
30. The Killer
31. Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret
32. Afire
33. Pacifiction
34. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
35. American Fiction
36. Passages
37. The Boy and the Heron
38. All of Us Strangers
39. Showing Up
40. Fallen Leaves
41. Asteroid City
42. The Holdovers
43. Barbie
44. Anatomy of a Fall
45. The Zone of Interest
46. May December
47. Past Lives
48. Poor Things
49. Oppenheimer
50. Killers of the Flower Moon
