Listede Bir Türk Filmi de Var! IndieWire'a Göre 2023 Yılında Gösterime Giren En İyi 50 Film

film 2023enler
30.12.2023 - 20:01

Sinemada 2023 yılı, birçok başarılı eserin bizlerle buluştuğu bir yıl oldu. Sinema dünyasının 2023 yılına damga vuran 50 filmi arasında, Türk yapımı bir eser de kendine yer buldu. 

Gelin yılın en iyi filmlerine birlikte bakalım.

1. Eileen

1960'ların soğuk Boston'unda Eileen, babasının kasvetli evi ile kendisini dışlayan meslektaşlarıyla birlikte çalıştığı hapishane arasında gidip gelen bir kadındır. Sıkıcı günlerini büyük şehre kaçma hayalleri kurarak geçiren Eileen’in hayatı, Rebecca adında yeni bir danışmanın hapishaneye gelmesiyle bambaşka bir hal alır.

Yönetmen: William Oldroyd

Oyuncular: Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway, Shea Whigham

2. The Settlers

3. Beau Is Afraid

Özet: Kaygı bozukluğundan ve korku ataklarından muzdarip olan Beau, annesinin ölümü üzerine cenazesine katılmak için eski evine gitmek zorunda kalır. Ancak yolculuk sırasında onu bekleyen kötü güçlerle yüzleşmek zorunda kalır. Beau için bu yolculuk, iç dünyanın gizemini ve annesiyle olan ilişkisini çözmeye çalıştığı bir keşif yolculuğuna dönüşür.

Yönetmen: Ari Aster

Oyuncular: Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan

4. La Chimera

5. Saltburn

Özet: Saltburn, ayrıcalıkların ve arzunun öyküsünü konu ediyor. Oliver Quick, Oxford Üniversitesi'ndeki yerini bulmakta zorlanan bir öğrencidir. Bu süreçte Oliver, kendisini büyüleyici ve aristokrat Felix Catton'ın dünyasının içine çekilmiş bulur. Felix onu, eksantrik ailesinin genişleyen malikanesi Saltburn'e asla unutulmayacak bir yaz için davet eder.

Yönetmen: Emerald Fennell

Oyuncular: Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Joshua McGuire

6. The Eternal Memory

7. Close Your Eyes

Özet: Julio Arenas, ülkenin en köklü aktörlerinden biriydi, ancak hayatı, nedenini kimse anlamadan aniden kesintiye uğrar. Ünlü İspanyol aktör bir gün bir filmin çekimleri sırasında iz bırakmadan ortadan kaybolur. Cesedi hiçbir zaman bulunamamasına rağmen polis, ölümünün kaza sonucu olduğu sonucuna varır. 

Yönetmen: Victor Erice

Oyuncular: Manolo Solo, José Coronado, Ana Torrent

8. Four Daughters

9. The Eight Mountains

Özet: Yalnız bir çocuk olan Pietro, ailesi ile birlikte şehirde yaşar. Ancak anne ve babasının en büyük tutkusu İtalya’nın dağlarıdır. Yaz tatili için Grana köyüne giden aile, buranın Pietro için en uygun yer olduğunu düşünür. Burada hayvanlarla ilgilenen yaşıtı Bruno ile tanışan Pietro, onunla dağ çayırlarında, ormanlarda ve dik patikalarda dolaşır. 

Yönetmen: Charlotte Vandermeersch, Felix Van Groeningen

Oyuncular: Luca Marinelli, Alessandro Borghi, Filippo Timi

10. A Still Small Voice

11. Ferrari

Özet: Lüks spor otomobil şirketi Ferrari'nin kurucusu Enzo Ferrari'nin hikayesinin anlatıldığı Ferrari filmi, 1957'de Ferrari'nin Mille Miglia yarışına katıldığı dönemi merkezine alıyor. 1957 yılında Enzo Ferrari, eşi Laura ile birlikte sıfırdan inşa ettikleri şirketin iflasla karşı karşıyadır. Bir yandan kariyerindeki bu sorunla uğraşırken bir yandan da fırtınalı bir evlilik, bir oğullarının yası ve diğerinin tanınmasıyla mücadele eder. 

Yönetmen: Michael Mann

Oyuncular: Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon

12. Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros

13. About Dry Grasses

Özet: Kuru Otlar Üstüne, ücra bir kasabada yaptığı zorunlu görevini tamamlayıp tayin olmayı bekleyen bir öğretmenin hikayesini konu ediyor. Genç bir öğretmen olan Samet, Doğu Anadolu'da zorunlu görevini yapmaktadır. Onun en büyük hayali, zorunlu hizmetini tamamlamasının ardından İstanbul'a tayin olmaktır. Ancak onun hayatı, meslektaşı Kenan ile bir kız öğrenci tarafından asılsız olarak tacizle suçlanmasıyla altüst olur. 

Yönetmen: Nuri Bilge Ceylan

Oyuncular: Deniz Celiloğlu, Merve Dizdar, Musab Ekici

14. 20 Days in Mariupol

15. Bottoms

Özet: Bottoms, mezuniyetten önce amigo kızları etkilemek ve onlarla takılmak için bir dövüş kulübü kuran, lise son sınıftaki popüler olmayan iki genç kızın hikayesini konu ediyor.

Yönetmen: Emma Seligman

Oyuncular: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Ruby Cruz

16. A Thousand and One

17. Trenque Lauquen

Özet: Otuzlu yaşlarında bir kadın olan Laura, birkaç aydır Buenos Aires eyaletinin Trenque Lauquen kasabasında yaşamaktadır. Burada bir dönüşüm sürecinden geçen Laura, yeniden doğuyor.

Yönetmen: Laura Citarella

Oyuncular: Laura Paredes, Ezequiel Pierri, Elisa Carricajo

18. De Humani Corporis Fabrica

19. Priscilla

Özet: Genç Priscilla Beaulieu, katıldığı bir partide Elvis Presley ile tanışır. Priscilla Elvis ile vakit geçirdikçe, rock'n'roll dünyasının dev yıldızı özel hayatında tamamen beklenmedik bir adama dönüşür. Priscilla için Elvis, yalnızlığına yoldaş, nazik bir arkadaş ve heyecanlı bir aşık olur.

Yönetmen: Sofia Coppola

Oyuncular: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, Dagmara Dominczyk

20. Kokomo City

21. Godzilla Minus One

Özet: Savaş sonrası Japonya'sında geçen Godzilla Minus One, Godzilla'nın ne kadar ürkütücü ve ezici bir güç olduğunu bir kez daha gözler önüne seriyor.

Yönetmen: Takashi Yamazaki

Oyuncular: Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yûki Yamada

22. Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World

23. All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Özet: All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, Mississippi'de yaşayan Siyahi bir kadın olan Mack'in hayatına odaklanıyor. Çocukluğundan yetişkinliğine kadar Mack’in yaşamının ele alındığı süreçte beklenti, aşk ve kalp kırıklığı arasında dolanılıyor.

Yönetmen: Raven Jackson

Oyuncular: Moses Ingram, Sheila Atim, Chris Chalk

24. You Hurt My Feelings

25. John Wick: Chapter 4

Özet: John Wick, High Table olarak bilinen suç örgütünü yenmenin bir yolunu keşfeder. Ancak özgürlüğünü kazanmadan önce, dünya çapında güçlü ittifaklar kuran ve John'un eski arkadaşlarını düşmana çeviren yeni düşmanı The Marquis'le yüzleşmesi gerekiyor. John, hayatta kalmak istiyorsa becerilerinin sınırlarını zorlamak zorundadır.

Yönetmen: Chad Stahelski

Oyuncular: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård

26. Godland

27. Maestro

Özet: Maestro, 25 yaşındayken New York Filarmoni Orkestrası'nın başına geçen ünlü besteci Leonard Bernstein‘ın hayatına odaklanıyor. Filmde, Leonard Bernstein kariyer hayatının yanı sıra, Felicia Montealegre ile 30 yıl boyunca süren inişli çıkışlı ilişkisi konu ediliyor.

Yönetmen: Bradley Cooper

Oyuncular: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer

28. The Taste of Things

29. Perfect Days

Özet: Hirayama, Tokyo'daki umumi tuvaletlerin bakımını yaparak geçimini sağlar. Sıradan bir yaşam süren Hirayama’nın müziğe, kitaplara ve fotoğrafını çekmeyi sevdiği ağaçlara karşı bir tutkusu vardır. Bununla birlikte, bir dizi beklenmedik karşılaşma, yavaş yavaş geçmişi hakkında daha fazla şey ortaya çıkarır ve günlük yaşamının sadeliğinin ona özlediği mutluluğu vermesinin nedenlerini ortaya çıkarır.

Yönetmen: Wim Wenders

Oyuncular: Koji Yakusho, Tokio Emoto, Arisa Nakano

30. The Killer

31. Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret

Özet: Genç bir kız olan Margaret Simon, Hıristiyan bir anne ve Yahudi bir baba tarafından büyütülür. Ailesiyle birlikte New Jersey’e taşınan Margaret, kendi inancını bulmaya çalışır. Bu sırada bedenindeki değişimi fark eden Margaret, kendi yaşındaki diğer kızlar, erkekler ve menstrüasyon hakkında konuştukları gizli bir gruba katılır.

Yönetmen: Kelly Fremon Craig

Oyuncular: Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Kathy Bates

32. Afire

33. Pacifiction

Özet: Bir yazar, Fransa'da bir yazar olarak büyük başarı kazandıktan sonra Fransız Polinezyası'na döner. Ancak döndüğünde kendisini yönünü şaşırmış, büyük bir kriz içinde bulur. Yeni eserler yazmanın imkansızlığı karşısında bir elçiyle birlikte simultane tercüme işini kabul etmeye karar verir. Çok farklı iki kişi olsalar da zamanlara aralarında garip bir aşk başlar.

Yönetmen: Albert Serra

Oyuncular: Benoît Magimel, Pahoa Mahagafanau, Marc Susini

34. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

35. American Fiction

Özet: Monk, siyahi eğlence dünyasının yorgun ve saldırgan klişelere bel bağlamasından bıkmış, hayal kırıklığına uğramış bir yazardır. Monk, iddiasını kanıtlamak için takma ad kullanarak kendisine ait tuhaf bir 'Kara' kitap yazar. Bu kitap, onu ikiyüzlülüğün ve küçümsediğini iddia ettiği deliliğin kalbine sürükler.

Yönetmen: Cord Jefferson

Oyuncular: Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Ortiz

36. Passages

37. The Boy and the Heron

Özet: İkinci Dünya Savaşı sırasıda geçen filmde, küçük bir çocuk olan Mahito, annesini kaybetmesinin ardından taşrada yaşayan babasının yanına taşınmak zorunda kalır. Yeni hayatına alışmaya çalışan Mahito, günlerini terk edilmiş bir kulenin civarında oynayarak geçirir. Mahito oynamak için kuleye gittiğinde, sürekli gri bir balıkçıl kuşu ile karşılaşır. Ancak çok geçmeden hiçbir şeyin aslında göründüğü gibi olmadığını anlar.

Yönetmen: Hayao Miyazaki

Oyuncular: Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Kô Shibasaki

38. All of Us Strangers

39. Showing Up

Özet: Showing Up, kariyerini değiştirecek bir serginin eşiğindeki bir sanatçının hikayesini konu ediyor. William, profesyonel kariyerini değiştirebilecek bir serginin hazırlığındadır. Açılış tarihi yaklaştığı sırada William'ın gündelik hayatı, başkalarıyla olan ilişkisi, hayatının karmaşası onun ilham kaynağı olur.

Yönetmen: Kelly Reichardt

Oyuncular: Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, André Benjamin

40. Fallen Leaves

41. Asteroid City

Özet: Kıdemsiz Yıldız Gözlemcileri ve Askeri Uzay Öğrencileri Kongresi, bir çöl kasabası olan Asteroid City’de, tüm ülkeden öğrencileri ve ailelerini, akademik rekabet için bir araya getireceği, bir program düzenler. Ancak planlanan bilimsel programda, bir uzaylının aniden ortaya çıkması gibi, dünyayı değiştiren, kaos ve kafa karışıklı yaratan beklenmedik olaylar meydana gelir. 

Yönetmen: Wes Anderson

Oyuncular: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks

42. The Holdovers

43. Barbie

Özet: Barbie, yaşadığı dünyanın koşullarına uymayan bir kadındır. Yaşadığı dünyanın 'mükemmel kadın' imajına uzak olduğunu farkeden Barbie, yaşadığı fantastik dünyadan dışlanır ve kimsenin iletişim kurmak istemediği biri halini alır. Uyum sağlayabileceği bir dünya bulma umuduyla bizim yaşadığımız gerçek dünyaya bir yolculuğa çıkar.

Yönetmen: Greta Gerwig

Oyuncular: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera

44. Anatomy of a Fall

45. The Zone of Interest

Özet: The Zone Of Interest, savaş sırasında Alman Auschwitz kampının yanında yaşayan bir Alman ailenin günlük yaşamına odaklanıyor. Filmde aynı zamanda kamptaki mahkumlara yardım eden Polonyalı bir ailenin hikayesi de konu ediliyor.

Yönetmen: Jonathan Glazer

Oyuncular: Christian Friedel, Sandra Hüller, Ralph Herforth

46. May December

47. Past Lives

Özet: Nora ve Hai Sung, birbirlerine derinden bağlı olan iki çocukluk arkadaşıdır. Ancak Nora’nın ailesinin Kore’den Kanada’ya göç etmesiyle Nora ve Hae birbirlerinden kopmak zorunda kalır. Birbirlerinden habersiz geçen yirmi yılın ardından kader onları New York’ta yeniden bir araya getirir. Birlikte geçirdikleri bir hafta boyunca aşkları ve geçmişleriyle yüzleşirler.

Yönetmen: Celine Song

Oyuncular: Greta Lee, Yoo Teo, John Magaro

48. Poor Things

49. Oppenheimer

Özet: Amerikalı fizikçi Julius Robert Oppenheimer'ın hayatına odaklanılan filmde, Julius Robert Oppenheimer’ın, İkinci Dünya Savaşı sırasında atom bombasının geliştirilme sürecindeki rolü gözler önüne seriliyor. 

Yönetmen: Christopher Nolan

Oyuncular: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon

50. Killers of the Flower Moon

