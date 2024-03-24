Polisiye Severlerin Favorisi Olmaya Aday İşinde Usta Dedektiflerin Yer Aldığı Film ve Diziler!
20. Miami Vice, 2006
19. Sleepy Hollow, 1999
18. The Nice Guys, 2016
17. The Long Goodbye, 1973
16. The Sinner, 2017-2021
15. Knives Out, 2019
14. Monk, 2002-2009
13. Only Murders in the Building, 2021-
12. Prisoners, 2013
11. L.A. Confidential, 1997
10. Mare of Easttown, 2021
9. Luther, 2010-2019
8. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 2013-2021
7. 24, 2001-2014
6. Bosch, 2014-2021
5. Mindhunter, 2017-2019
4. Homicide: Life on the Street, 1993-1999
3. True Detective, 2014-
2. Sherlock, 2010-2017
1. The Wire, 2002-2008
