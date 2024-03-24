Görüş Bildir
Polisiye Severlerin Favorisi Olmaya Aday İşinde Usta Dedektiflerin Yer Aldığı Film ve Diziler!

Polisiye Severlerin Favorisi Olmaya Aday İşinde Usta Dedektiflerin Yer Aldığı Film ve Diziler!

24.03.2024 - 18:01

Tüm zamanların en iyi dedektiflerinin yer aldığı film ve dizileri sizler için listeledik. The Nice Guys'dan Knives Out'a işinde usta dedektiflerin bulunduğu bu film ve dizileri sakın kaçırmayın. İyi seyirler! 👇

Kaynak: Filmlerle ilgili bilgiler, IMDb ve TMDB sitelerinden alınmıştır.

20. Miami Vice, 2006

20. Miami Vice, 2006

IMDb: 6.1  

Özet: Neptune isimli azılı bir suçlunun foyasını ortaya çıkarmak için gizli bir operasyon yönetmekte olan Sonny ve Rico isimli iki dedektif görev esnasında eski muhbirleri Alonzo Stevens'tan önemli bir telefon alırlar. Stevens, onlara şehri terk etmek zorunda olduğunu söyler ve tehlikede olduğunu düşündüğü karısı Leonetta'ya göz kulak olmalarını rica eder. FBI ile iletişime geçen iki dedektif, bir zamanlar FBI için çalışan ancak yakın zamanda işten çıkarılmış olan Stevens'ın can güvenliğini sağlamalarını isterler.  

Oyuncular: Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, Gong Li 

Yönetmen: Michael Mann

19. Sleepy Hollow, 1999

19. Sleepy Hollow, 1999

IMDb: 7.3 

Özet: Washington Irving'in klasik 'Sleepy Hollow Efsanesi' isimli romanından sinemaya aktarılan filmde, 1799 yılında New York'dan bir olayı araştırmak için Sleepy Hollow köyüne gelen polis müfettişi Ichabod Crane’in şahit olduğu ve çözmeye çalıştığı garip bir olay anlatılıyor. Küçük kasabada insanlar esrarengiz şekilde öldürülmektedir. Yöre halkı cinayetleri yıllar önce kafası kesilerek öldürülen bir süvarinin işlediğine inanmaktadır. Polis Crane buna inanmaz ve Katrina Van Tassel ile beraber katilin peşine düşer. 

Oyuncular: Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci, Miranda Richardson 

Yönetmen: Tim Burton

18. The Nice Guys, 2016

18. The Nice Guys, 2016

IMDb: 7.4 

Özet: 1970’ler Los Angeles’ında, şanslı ama sakar özel dedektif Holland March ve dikkatli araştırmacı Jackson Healy bir gizemi çözmek için bir araya gelir. Birlikte, herkesin aradığı ve önemli bir sırrı saklayan Amelia isminde kayıp bir kızı bulmaları gerekmektedir. Amelia Kuttner, ünlü bir porno yıldızı olan Misty Mountains’ın gizemli ölümünü çözebilecek bilgilere sahip tek kişidir. Bu araştırma esnasında iki dedektif kendilerini yüksek statüdeki devlet yetkililerinin hedefinde bulur. 

Oyuncular: Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, Angourie Rice 

Yönetmen: Shane Black

17. The Long Goodbye, 1973

17. The Long Goodbye, 1973

IMDb: 7.5 

Özet: Özel dedekiflik yapan Philip Marlowe, 1970'li yıllarda Los Angeles'ta yaşamaktadır. Bir gün arkadaşı Terry Lennox onu ziyarete gelir. Ona Meksika sınırından arabayla geçmeyi teklif eder. Ancak Phillip'in başı dönüşte polis tarafından yakalanmasıyla belaya girer.

Oyuncular: Elliott Gould, Nina van Pallandt, Sterling Hayden 

Yönetmen: Robert Altman

16. The Sinner, 2017-2021

16. The Sinner, 2017-2021

IMDb: 7.9 

Özet: Genç yaşta bir anne olan Cora Tannetti, sebebini bilemediği bir şekilde bitmek bilmeyen bir öfkeyle doludur ve çevresine şiddet ve katliam saçmaktadır. Bir araştırmacı, kendini bu eylemlerin sebebini bulmaya adar. Birlikte bu korkunç cinayetlerin ve kadının psikolojisinin derinliklerine doğru bir yolculuğa çıkacaklardır. 

Oyuncular: Bill Pullman, Jessica Hecht, Dohn Norwood 

Yaratıcı: Derek Simonds

15. Knives Out, 2019

15. Knives Out, 2019

IMDb: 7.9  

Özet: Harlan Thrombey 85. doğum günü partisinden hemen sonra malikanesinde ölü bulunduğunda meraklı ve neşeli bir dedektif olan Benoit Blanc cinayeti çözmesi için gizemli biri tarafından işe alınır. Blanc, Harlan'ın zamansız ölümünün ardındaki gerçeği ortaya çıkarmak için anlamsız kandırmacalar ve yalanlardan oluşan bir yılan hikayesini çözmeye çalışacaktır.  

Oyuncular: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas  

Yönetmen: Rian Johnson

14. Monk, 2002-2009

14. Monk, 2002-2009

IMDb: 8.1 

Özet: Adrian Monk, bir zamanlar San Francisco Polis Departmanı'nda, departmanın en karmaşık vakalarını alışılmadık yöntemlerle çözen yıldız bir dedektiftir. Ancak karısı Trudy'nin trajik ve hala çözülmemiş cinayetinden sonra, ileri derecede obsesif-kompulsif bozukluk tanısı konan Monk Polis teşkilatından ayrılmak zorunda kalır. Artık polis teşkilatına özel danışman olarak çalışan Monk, vakaları en alışılmadık yollarla araştırmaya devam etmektedir. 

Oyuncular: Tony Shalhoub, Jason Gray-Stanford, Ted Levine 

Yaratıcı: Andy Breckman

13. Only Murders in the Building, 2021-

13. Only Murders in the Building, 2021-

IMDb: 8.1 

Özet: Aynı apartmanda yaşayan üç yabancı, apartmanlarında korkunç bir ölüm meydana geldiğinde bunun bir cinayet olabileceğinden şüphelenir. Gerçeği ortaya çıkarmaya karar veren üçlü, araştırma yapmaya başlar ve bunu belgelemek için bir podcast kaydeder. Üç yabancı olayı araştırırken, binanın yıllar öncesine uzanan karmaşık sırlarını ortaya çıkarırlar. 

Oyuncular: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez 

Yaratıcılar: John Hoffman, Steve Martin

12. Prisoners, 2013

12. Prisoners, 2013

IMDb: 8.1  

Özet: Keller Dover’in altı yaşındaki kızı Anna arkadaşı Joy ile kaybolmuştur. Tek ipucu sokaklarına çok önce park edilmiş döküntü bir karavandır. Çocuğunun hayatının tehlikede olduğunu düşünen çıldırmış Dover durumu kendi ellerine almaktan başka bir seçeneği olmadığını fark eder.  

Oyuncular: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis  

Yönetmen: Denis Villeneuve

11. L.A. Confidential, 1997

11. L.A. Confidential, 1997

IMDb: 8.2   

Özet: Film, Los Angeles polis teşkilatında çalışan üç dedektifin hikayesini anlatır. Dedektifler, 1950'lerin Los Angeles'ında, bir dizi suç olayını çözmeye çalışırlar. Film, polisiye ögeleri, gerilim, suç, cinsiyet, güç ve yozlaşma gibi konuları işlerken Los Angeles'ın altın çağı dönemine de ışık tutar.    

Oyuncular: Kim Basinger, Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe   

Yönetmen: Curtis Hanson

10. Mare of Easttown, 2021

10. Mare of Easttown, 2021

IMDb: 8.4 

Özet: Dizi, Pennsylvania’daki küçük bir kasabada yaşanan genç kadın cinayetlerini ve onları araştıran dedektif Mare Sheehan’ın henüz taze olan aile trajedisi arasında sıkışıp kalmasını konu ediniyor. 

Oyuncular: Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart 

Yaratıcı: Brad Ingelsby

9. Luther, 2010-2019

9. Luther, 2010-2019

IMDb: 8.4 

Özet: Tehlikeli bir dedektif olan John Luther, Londra Ağır Suçlar Birimi'ne bağlı çalışan zekasına güvenen, ukala ve gerektiğinde şiddete başvuran bir adamdır. Kural tanımaz dedektifimiz, av ve avcı, zanlı ve mağdur arasında gidip gelirken iyi ile kötü arasındaki dengeyi kurmakta bazen zorlanır.

Oyuncular: Idris Elba, Dermot Crowley, Michael Smiley 

Yaratıcı: Neil Cross

8. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 2013-2021

8. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 2013-2021

IMDb: 8.4  

Özet: Jake, işinde iyi, yetenekli ve ekibi içinde yakalama oranı en iyi polistir. Ama öteki yandan ciddiyetten yoksun ve sıkı çalışması gerekmemiş biri olarak oldukça da rahat biridir. Ekibe yeni gelen patron, emrindekilerin “rozetin hakkını vermesi” gerektiğini düşünen biri olarak işe koyulur ve Jake’ten başlar. Bu da komik pek çok olayın yaşanmasına sebebiyet verir.   

Oyuncular: Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews  

Yaratıcılar: Dan Goor, Michael Schur

7. 24, 2001-2014

7. 24, 2001-2014

IMDb: 8.4 

Özet: Dizinin ana karakteri Jack Bauer, hükümet için Anti Terör Timinde çalışan bir ajandır. Los Angeles bölgesinde çalışan Bauer, terörizm olaylarını tespit edip önlemekle görevlidir. Aynı zamanda Jack Bauer dışındaki diğer ajanların etrafında geçen olaylar, hükümet ve terörist kanadındaki gelişmeler de anlatılır. Jack Bauer'in terörist atakları önlemesi için sadece 24 saati vardır. 

Oyuncular: Kiefer Sutherland, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Carlos Bernard 

Yaratıcılar: Robert Cochran, Joel Surnow

6. Bosch, 2014-2021

6. Bosch, 2014-2021

IMDb: 8.5 

Özet: Bosch, Los Angeles Polis Departmanı cinayet masası dedektifidir. Bir seri katilin cinayet suçlaması ile mahkemede yargılanması sırasında, dedektifimiz 13 yaşındaki bir çocuğun cinayetini çözmeye çalışmaktadır. Dizi, Michael Connelly'nin çok satan kitap serisine dayanmaktadır.  

Oyuncular: Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino 

Yaratıcı: Eric Ellis Overmyer

5. Mindhunter, 2017-2019

5. Mindhunter, 2017-2019

IMDb: 8.6   

Özet: FBI’ın özel bir biriminde görevli ajan Holden Ford ve ortağı Bill Tench kötü şöhretli seri katilleri ve tecavüzcüleri araştırmaya başlar. Acımasız olayları soruşturdukça yeni profil çıkarma teknikleri geliştirirler.

Oyuncular: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv   

Yaratıcı: Joe Penhall

4. Homicide: Life on the Street, 1993-1999

4. Homicide: Life on the Street, 1993-1999

IMDb: 8.7 

Özet: Baltimore Polis Departmanının Cinayet Biriminin kurgusal bir versiyonunun çalışmalarını anlatan bir Amerikan polis dizisi. Bir polis cinayet araştırma birimi, Baltimore kentindeki şiddet suçlarını araştırır. 

Oyuncular: Richard Belzer, Clark Johnson, Yaphet Kotto 

Yaratıcı: Paul Attanasio

3. True Detective, 2014-

3. True Detective, 2014-

IMDb: 8.9   

Özet: Louisiana Cinayet Masası'nda görev yapan dedektif Rust Cohle ve Martin Hart bir seri katilin peşine düşerler. Beraber çalışan ikilinin, takip derinleştikçe kendi hayatlarının da içinden çıkılmaz bir duruma gelmesi kaçınılmaz olacaktır.   

Oyuncular: Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams   

Yaratıcı: Nic Pizzolatto

2. Sherlock, 2010-2017

2. Sherlock, 2010-2017

IMDb: 9.1   

Özet: Kahramanlarımız Sherlock Holmes ve Dr. John Watson günümüz Londra'sında sıradışı cinayetleri çözmeye çalışıyorlar. Huysuz Sherlock ile insancıl John, maceradan maceraya atılırken, izleyici kendisini aksiyondan komediye uzanan bir koşuşturmacanın içinde buluyor.   

OyuncularBenedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Una Stubbs   

Yaratıcılar: Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat

1. The Wire, 2002-2008

1. The Wire, 2002-2008

IMDb: 9.3   

Özet: Özel bir programın uygulandığı bir hapishanede yaşananları konu edinen ve mafya kavramının üç-beş silahlı adamdan çok daha başka anlamlara da geldiğini cesurca anlatan başarılı dizidir.   

Oyuncular: Dominic West, Lance Reddick, Sonja Sohn   

Yaratıcı: David Simon

