Çok Beklenen Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League PC Sistem Gereksinimleri Belli Oldu

Atakan Gümrükçüoğlu
Atakan Gümrükçüoğlu - Onedio Üyesi
15.01.2024 - 12:46

DC evreninin popüler kötülerini yöneteceğimiz aksiyon dolu Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League için PC sistem gereksinimleri açıklandı. Minimum, önerilen ve ultra ayarlarda istenen gereksinimlere bakıyoruz;

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League için 1 aydan az zaman var!

Rocksteady Studios tarafından geliştirilen ve Warner Bros. Games tarafından yayınlanacak olan Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League için artık geri sayıma geçtik. Daha önce 2023 yılında çıkacakken ertelenen oyunun yeni çıkış tarihi ise 2 Şubat 2024.

Kill the Justice League eğlenceli bir hikaye sunuyor.

Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Kaptan Bumerang ve Kral Köpek Balığından oluşan Suicide Squad ekibi, Brainiac tarafından ele geçirilmiş süper kahramanları avlamaya çıkacak. Yani Superman, Batman ve Flash gibi bir zamanlar iyi olanlar artık yok edici bir kötülüğe sahip!

PC sistem gereksinimleri ise biraz telaşlandırıcı duruyor.

Çünkü günümüz oyunlarının hatasız ve sorunsuz bir şekilde çıkması neredeyse imkansız. Artık buna alıştık belki ama, açıklanan bu sistem gereksinimleri içerisinde minimum 60 FPS alabilmek için RTX 2060 veya AMD RX 5700 XT model bir ekran kartına sahip olmanız gerekiyor. Aynı zamanda minimum 16 GB RAM kapasitesi de isteniyor.

Yakın bir zamanda yayınlanan fragmanı aşağıdan izleyebilirsiniz;

