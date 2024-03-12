Görüş Bildir
İftarı Beklerken Zamanın Hızlı Akmasını Sağlayıp Size Açlığınızı Unutturacak Keyifli Filmler

İftarı Beklerken Zamanın Hızlı Akmasını Sağlayıp Size Açlığınızı Unutturacak Keyifli Filmler

Sinema Ramazan film
Duygusal Maymun
Duygusal Maymun - Onedio Üyesi
12.03.2024 - 08:34

İftar saatini beklerken izleyebileceğiniz harika filmleri sizin için bir araya getirdik. Bu listedeki filmlerle açlığınızı unutturacak keyifli anlar geçirebilirsiniz. İyi seyirler! 👇

Kaynak: Filmlerle ilgili bilgiler, IMDb ve TMDB sitelerinden alınmıştır.

20. Cheaper by the Dozen, 2022

20. Cheaper by the Dozen, 2022

IMDb: 4.6 

Özet: Sevilen klasiğin bu yeniden çevrimi, karışık bir 12 kişilik ailenin, Bakers'ın telaşlı bir ev hayatında dolaşırken aynı anda aile işlerini yönetirken gürültülü maceralarını takip ediyor. 

Oyuncular: Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen 

Yönetmen: Gail Lerner

19. Hotel for Dogs, 2009

19. Hotel for Dogs, 2009

IMDb: 5.5 

Özet: Andi ve küçük kardeşi Bruce, evde hayvan beslenmesine kesinlikle izin verilmeyen bir kasabada yaşamaktadır. Buna rağmen gizli besledikleri Friday adlı köpeklerini artık daha fazla saklayamayacakları bir noktaya gelmişlerdir. Bir gün tesadüfen karşılarına çıkan terk edilmiş bir oteli görünce Andi’nin aklına bir fikir gelir. İçinde zaten birkaç köpeğin yaşadığı oteli köpekler için harika bir yuvaya dönüştüreceklerdir. 

Oyuncular: Emma Roberts, Jake T. Austin, Lisa Kudrow 

Yönetmen: Thor Freudenthal

18. Spy Kids, 2001

18. Spy Kids, 2001

IMDb: 5.6 

Özet: Carmen ile kardeşi Juni, çok sıkıcı bir anne ve babaları olduğunu düşünmektedir. Ancak onların bilmediği bir şey vardır. Zamanında annesi ve babası, kendi ülkelerinin çok gizli birer ajanı olarak çalışmışlar ve sonra evlenip çocuklarına iyi bir hayat yaşatmak için çabalamaktadır. Eski arkadaşlarının bir kısmı aniden ortadan kaybolunca Cortez’lerin emeklilik yaşantıları da son bulmuş ve onlara ne olduğunu öğrenmek üzere harekete geçmek zorunda kalmışlardır. Bu eski ve işlerinin erbabı iki ajanın akıllarına gelmeyen şey ise çocuklarının da bu araştırma olayına katılmalarıdır. 

Oyuncular: Alexa PenaVega, Daryl Sabara, Antonio Banderas 

Yönetmen: Robert Rodriguez

17. Yes Day, 2021

17. Yes Day, 2021

IMDb: 5.7 

Özet: Allison Torres, tek başına neredeyse dünyayı fetheden genç bir kadındır. Ona göre hiçbir macera çok riskli değildir ve hepsinin peşinden gidilmelidir. Ancak bir anne ve eş olarak Allison, pek de iyi biri değildir. Oldukça acımasız bir anne olan Allison bu durumu değiştirmeye karar verir.

Oyuncular: Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega 

Yönetmen: Miguel Arteta

16. The Sleepover, 2020

16. The Sleepover, 2020

IMDb: 5.7 

Özet: Suça bulaştığı zamanları geçmişte bırakmaya çalışan kadın, son defa bir hırsızlık yapmak için zorlanmaktadır. Annelerini içine düştüğü zor durumdan kurtarmak isteyen kardeşler, bunun için bir ekip oluşturarak büyük bir maceraya atılır.

Oyuncular: Sadie Stanley, Maxwell Simkins, Cree 

Yönetmen: Trish Sie

15. Stuart Little, 1999

15. Stuart Little, 1999

IMDb: 6.0 

Özet: Küçük fakat dev gibi bir yüreğe sahipFilm, ünlü aktör Michael J. Fox'un seslendirdiği, küçük fakat dev gibi bir yüreğe sahip olan küçük fare Stuart'ın kendi kimliğini ve ait olduğu yeri araması sırasında başından geçenleri konu ediyor. Oskarlı oyuncu Geena Davis, Jonahtan Lipnicki ve Hugh Laurie'nin canlandırdığı gerçek insanlardan oluşan Little ailesi Stuart'ı evlat edinir. Bir birliktelikten sonra ailenin kedisi olan ve Nathan Lane'nin seslendirdiği Snowbell, Stuart'ın can düşmanı olur. Maceralarla dolu bu garip birliktelik Stuart'a aile, sadakat ve arkadaşlık kavramlarının gerçek anlamlarını öğretir. 

Oyuncular: Michael J. Fox, Geena Davis, Hugh Laurie 

Yönetmen: Rob Minkoff

14. Finding Ohana, 2021

14. Finding Ohana, 2021

IMDb: 6.1 

Özet: O’ahu'nun kırsal kesiminde geçirilen bir yaz, Brooklyn'de yetişen iki kardeş için heyecan verici bir hal alır ve uzun süredir kayıp olan hazineyi gösteren bir günlük onları yeni arkadaşlarıyla destansı bir maceraya atar ve onları kökenleriyle bağlantı kurmaya yönlendirir. 

Oyuncular: Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Watson 

Yönetmen: Jude Weng

13. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, 1989

13. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, 1989

IMDb: 6.4 

Özet: Profesör Wayne Szalinski her şeyi küçülten bir makina yapmaya çalışmaktadır. Ancak, profesörün evde olmadığı bir sırada, makine aktif hale geçer ve Wayne’in çocukları ve komşularının oğlu küçülür. Profesör durumu karısına açıklamalı ve çocukları eski haline getirecek bir yöntem bulmalıdır. 

Oyuncular: Rick Moranis, Matt Frewer, Marcia Strassman 

Yönetmen: Joe Johnston

12. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

12. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

IMDb: 6.7  

Özet: Charlie Bucket; annesi, babası, iki ninesi ve iki dedesiyle büyük bir kentin bitiminde küçük bir tahta barakada yaşamaktadır. Charlie çikolataya bayılır ama alacak parası yoktur. Biriktirilen parayla yılda bir kez evlerine küçük bir çikolata girer. Bu büyük kentte, Charlie'lerin evinden bile görülen kocaman bir çikolata fabrikası vardır. Dünyanın en ünlü çikolatalarını üretir. Günlerden bir gün fabrikanın sahibi Bay Willy Wonka, imparatorluğunu devredeceği bir varis seçmek için yarışma düzenlediğini açıklar. Charlie'de adaylardan biridir.  

OyuncularJohnny Depp, Freddie Highmore, David Kelly  

Yönetmen: Tim Burton

11. Hook, 1991

11. Hook, 1991

IMDb: 6.8 

Özet: Peter Banning, işkolik bir avukattır. Karısı ve iki çocuğunu fazlasıyla ihmal etmektedir. Ailece İngiltere'deki büyükanne Wendy'i ziyarete gittiklerinde, çocukları Kaptan Hook tarafından kaçırılır. Peter, peri Tinkerbell'in yardımıyla Olmayan Ülke'ye döner. Peter Banning, artık Peter Pan olmuştur ve Kayıp Çocuklar'ın da yardımıyla çocukluk anılarını ve uçmayı hatırlayacak ve Kaptan Hook ile savaşacaktır. 

Oyuncular: Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts 

Yönetmen: Steven Spielberg

10. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, 2005

10. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, 2005

IMDb: 6.9 

Özet: Pevensie ailesi, savaş nedeni ile güvende olmadıkları ülkelerini tahliye ettiklerinde karşılaşacakları maceradan haberdar değildiler. Dört kardeş, bir profesörün yanında yaşamaya başlarlar. Bu sırada saklambaç oynayan en küçük kardeş Lucy, kendisini Narnia topraklarına götüren bir elbise dolabı keşfeder. Karlar altındaki Narnia tuhaf ama eşsiz yaratıklarla doludur. Beyaz Cadı Jadis tarafından da gözlenmektedir. Ailenin tüm çocukları bu dolabın içinden geçtiklerinde bambaşka bir dünya kurulur içlerinde. Hayvanların dile geldiği bu dünyanın yöneticisi Aslanı bulmaları ve Cadıyı da etkisiz hale getirmeleri gerekmektedir. 

Oyuncular: Tilda Swinton, Georgie Henley, William Moseley 

Yönetmen: Andrew Adamson

9. We Bought a Zoo, 2011

9. We Bought a Zoo, 2011

IMDb: 7.0 

Özet: Eşini kaybettikten sonra iki çocuğunu yalnız büyütmeye çalışan Benjamin hep beraber yaşadıkları kentten uzakta, doğayla daha baş başa olabilecekleri yeni bir eve taşınmak, yeni bir başlangıç yapmak ister. Fakat taşınmak için seçtikleri ev aslında bir hayvanat bahçesidir! Başta çok şaşırsalar da bu eve taşınmaya ve terk edilmiş hayvanat bahçesini yeniden canlandırmaya karar verirler. Bu hem maddi hem menevi açıdan zorlu ama bir o kadar da tutku dolu bir macera olacaktır. 

Oyuncular: Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson, Thomas Haden Church 

Yönetmen: Cameron Crowe

8. Jumanji, 1995

8. Jumanji, 1995

IMDb: 7.1   

Özet: Judy ve Peter kardeşler büyülü bir dünyanın kapısını açan büyülü bir masa oyunu keşfettiklerinde, 26 yıldır oyunun içinde mahsur kalan Alan'ı oturma odalarına farkında olmadan davet ederler. Alan'ın tekrar oyunun içine dönmemesi için tek umudu gerçek dünyaya taşınan bu tehlikeli oyunu bitirmesidir. Artık bu üç kişi bir anda kendilerini Alan ile oyundan gerçek dünyaya gelen dev gergedanlardan, kötü maymunlardan ve diğer korkunç yaratıklardan kaçarken bulurlar.  

Oyuncular: Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, Bonnie Hunt  

Yönetmen: Joe Johnston

7. The Karate Kid, 1984

7. The Karate Kid, 1984

IMDb: 7.3 

Özet: Babasının ölümünden sonra Daniel annesi ile Newark'tan New Jersey'e taşınmıştır. Kaldıkları yerde kibar Okinawalı Bay Miagi ile tanışacaktır. Okuldan yeni arkadaşı Ali Mills ile kumsalda gezerken onun eski erkek arkadaşı ve Cobra karate okulunun en iyi öğrencisi Johnny ile başını belaya sokar. Bu çekişme ile süregelen olaylar sonucunda bir gün Daniel Johnny ve onun karate okulu arkadaşları tarafından dövülürken Bay Miagi'nin onu kurtarmasına kadar giden bir süreci başlatır. Miagi ilk sefer Daniel'ın onun sensei olması isteğini reddedecektir. Fakat Johnny ve arkadaşlarının intikam isteği üzerine onun hocası olmayı kabul eder. 

Oyuncular: Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, Elisabeth Shue 

Yönetmen: John G. Avildsen

6. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, 2001

6. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, 2001

IMDb: 7.6  

ÖzetHarry Potter, amcası ve halasıyla sıradan ve zorluklarla dolu bir hayatı yaşarken, yılanlarla konuşabildiğinin, kızgınlık öfkesi sırasında eşyaları hareket ettirebildiğinin farkına varır. Hogwarts Büyücülük ve Cadılık Okulu'ndan kabul edildiğini belirten mektup ise hayatının sıradanlığını değiştirir.  

Oyuncular: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson  

Yönetmen: Chris Columbus

5. The Goonies, 1985

5. The Goonies, 1985

IMDb: 7.7  

Özet: Yeraltı mağaralarında, batık kalyonlarda geçen ve Goonies adı verilen arkadaş grubu tarafından bulunmayı bekleyen kayıp korsan hazinesini konu alan epik bir çocuk macera filminde Steven Spielberg, Richard Donner ve Chris Columbus iş birliği yapıyor. Evleri açgözlü emlakçılar tarafından yıkılmak üzere olan Mikey ve Brand kardeşler tek umutlarının kayıp hazineyi bulmak olduğuna karar verirler. Bir hazine haritası bulur ve arkadaşlarıyla birlikte bir yeraltı denizindeki terk edilmiş bir kalyona inerler. Eğlence dolu, yüksek tempolu bir macera filmi.  

Oyuncular: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen  

Yönetmen: Richard Donner

4. Home Alone, 1990

4. Home Alone, 1990

IMDb: 7.7 

Özet: Sekiz yaşındaki Kevin McCallister evin reisi olur, hem de bir gecede! Ailesi noel tatiline gidince yanlışlıkla evde unutulan Kevin, evi yılbaşı için süslemekle meşguldür. Fakat Kevin evinin duvarlarını renkli şeritler ve püsküllü oyuncaklarla süslemez. İki hırsız Kevin'ın ailesinin yokluğundan yararlanarak eve girmeye çalışır. Kevin ise onları karşılamak için bubi tuzaklarından oluşan bir donanım hazırlamıştır. 

Oyuncular: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern 

Yönetmen: Chris Columbus

3. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, 1982

3. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, 1982

IMDb: 7.9  

Özet: Bir grup uzaylı dünyayı ziyaret eder ve aralarından birini bu yabancı gezegende unuturlar. Bu uzaylı yaratık 10 yaşında bir çocuk olan Elliot tarafından bulunur. Kısa bir süre sonra aralarında iletişim kurmaya başladıklarında ikisi arasında farklı bir arkadaşlık doğar.   

Oyuncular: Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Peter Coyote  

Yönetmen: Steven Spielberg

2. Fantastic Mr. Fox, 2009

2. Fantastic Mr. Fox, 2009

IMDb: 7.9 

Özet: Mr. Fox ailesini beslemek için her akşam üç zengin çiftçiden tavuk, ördek ve hindi çalmaktadır. Sinirli çiftçiler tilkiden artık bıkmışlardır ve onu öldürmek için ellerinden gelen herşeyi yapmaktadırlar. Sonunda yakalanan tilki, çiftçilerden daha zeki davranarak yakalandığı yerden aç kalmamak için çıkmaya çalışır. 

Oyuncular: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray 

Yönetmen: Wes Anderson

1. The Princess Bride, 1987

1. The Princess Bride, 1987

IMDb: 8.0  

Özet: Büyükbaba yatağın ucunda torununa babadan oğula geçen bir masalı anlatmaktadır. O anlatmaya devam ettikçe masal canlanmaya başlar. Prens Humperdinck, güzel prenses Buttercup ile evlenmek istemektedir. Ancak prensesin bu kötü kalpli prenste gönlü yoktur. Bunun üzerine Buttercup kaçırılır. Onu kurtacak kişi çocukluğunda prensese aşık, şimdi ise aranan bir korsan olan Westley'dir. Westley prensesin izinden giderken, kötü kalpli şövalyeler, devler ve süper güçlere sahip yaratıklarla savaşmak zorunda kalacaktır.  

Oyuncular: Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Robin Wright  

Yönetmen: Rob Reiner

