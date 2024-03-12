İftarı Beklerken Zamanın Hızlı Akmasını Sağlayıp Size Açlığınızı Unutturacak Keyifli Filmler
20. Cheaper by the Dozen, 2022
19. Hotel for Dogs, 2009
18. Spy Kids, 2001
17. Yes Day, 2021
16. The Sleepover, 2020
15. Stuart Little, 1999
14. Finding Ohana, 2021
13. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, 1989
12. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
11. Hook, 1991
10. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, 2005
9. We Bought a Zoo, 2011
8. Jumanji, 1995
7. The Karate Kid, 1984
6. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, 2001
5. The Goonies, 1985
4. Home Alone, 1990
3. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, 1982
2. Fantastic Mr. Fox, 2009
1. The Princess Bride, 1987
