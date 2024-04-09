Görüş Bildir
Zamana Meydan Okuyorlar: 1980'lerin Nostalji Rüzgarı Estirecek En İyi Filmleri

1980'lerin klasikleşmiş en iyi filmlerini sizler için listeledik. Rocky'den Beetlejuice'e, Batman'den RoboCop'a nostaljiyi iliklerinize kadar hissedeceğiniz bu filmleri sakın kaçırmayın. İyi seyirler! 👇

Kaynak: Filmlerle ilgili bilgiler, IMDb ve TMDB sitelerinden alınmıştır.

20. Rocky IV, 1985

20. Rocky IV, 1985

IMDb: 6.9 

Özet: James 'Clubber' Lang’den unvanını geri kazanan Rocky rahat hayatına geri dönmüştür. Ailesi ile daha fazla vakit geçirmeyi planlarken SSCB'li yeni bir boksör olan Ivan Drago Amerika’ya gelerek Rocky'yi gösteri maçına davet eder. Artık Rocky’nin çok yakın arkadaşı olan Apolla Creed, Rocky yerine bu meydan okumayı kabul eder. Ancak maç sırasında Ivan Drago tarafından öldürülür. Creed’in ölümünden kendini sorumlu tutan Rocky, Ivan Drago’ya gösteri maçı için meydan okur. Moskova'da Noel Günü'nde yapılacak maç Rocky’nin kariyerindeki en zorlu maç olacaktır. 

Oyuncular: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young 

Yönetmen: Sylvester Stallone

19. Beetlejuice, 1988

19. Beetlejuice, 1988

IMDb: 7.5  

Özet: Genç ve mutlu bir çift olan Adam ve Barbara Maitland geçirdikleri trafik kazası sonrasında ölürler. Bu arada Charles ve Delia, kız kardeşleriyle birlikte New York'a gelerek Maitland'ların evlerini satın alırlar. Fakat Adam ve Barbara Maitland bu durumdan hiç hoşnut değildirler. Birer hayalet olmalarına rağmen tecrübesizlikleri yüzünden yeni ev sahiplerini evden uzaklaştıramazlar. Son çare olarak en kötü hayalet Beter Böcek'e başvururlar. 

Oyuncular: Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton  

Yönetmen: Tim Burton

18. Batman, 1989

18. Batman, 1989

IMDb: 7.5 

Özet: Gotham Şehri, karanlık, tehlikeli ve gotik! Tek koruyucusu ise çoğunluğu çürümüş durumdaki Polis departmanı. Savcı Harvey Dent ile komiser Gordon’un tüm çabalarına karşın, şehir giderek daha güvensiz bir hale gelmektedir. Ta ki Kara Şövalye ortaya çıkana dek. Suçlular çoğunlukla batıl inanç sahibidir ve korkak... bu yüzden kendisine onların yüreğine korku salacak bir gizli kimlik seçmiştir. O bir yarasadır. Yarasa-adam, Batman! Ödüllü bir gazeteci olan genç ve güzel Vicky Vale, esrarengiz yarasa-adamın sırrını çözmeye kararlıdır. Öte yandan Jack Napier, yanlışlıkla asit kazanına düştükten sonra şehrin psikopat palyaço suç kıralına, Batman’in azılı düşmanı sinir bozucu Joker’e dönüşür. 

Oyuncular: Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger 

Yönetmen: Tim Burton

17. RoboCop, 1987

17. RoboCop, 1987

IMDb: 7.6 

Özet: Artık kasabada yeni bir kanun adamı var. O yarı insan yarı makine! Temel İçgüdü’nün yönetmeninden, yüksek teknoloji ürünü, adalet için savaşan bir polisin maceralarını anlatan muhteşem bir bilim kurgu klasiği. İyi ve başarılı bir polis görev sırasında bir patlamaya maruz kalır. Yeni bir buluş üzerinde çalışan bilim adamları ve doktorlar bu polisi Robocop adında durdurulamayan suç savaşcısı bir cyborg haline getirir. 

Oyuncular: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Dan O'Herlihy 

Yönetmen: Paul Verhoeven

16. Who Framed Roger Rabbit, 1988

16. Who Framed Roger Rabbit, 1988

IMDb: 7.7 

Özet: Dedektif Eddie Valiant, Toontown'un sahibi iş adamı Marvin Acme'nin Jessica Rabbit'le olan uygunsuz ilişkisini kanıtlamak için kiralanmıştır. Tam bu sırada Acme'nin cinayete kurrban gitmesiyle bütün gözler güzel Jessica'nın kocası süperstar çizgi kahraman Roger Rabbit'e çevrilir ve bir anda, adaletin yerini bulmasını isteyen pek tekin bir adam olmayan Yargıç Doom'un hedefi haline gelir. 

Oyuncular: Bob Hoskins, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Cassidy 

Yönetmen: Robert Zemeckis

15. The Goonies, 1985

15. The Goonies, 1985

IMDb: 7.7  

Özet: Yeraltı mağaralarında, batık kalyonlarda geçen ve Goonies adı verilen arkadaş grubu tarafından bulunmayı bekleyen kayıp korsan hazinesini konu alan epik bir çocuk macera filminde Steven Spielberg, Richard Donner ve Chris Columbus iş birliği yapıyor. Evleri açgözlü emlakçılar tarafından yıkılmak üzere olan Mikey ve Brand kardeşler tek umutlarının kayıp hazineyi bulmak olduğuna karar verirler. Bir hazine haritası bulur ve arkadaşlarıyla birlikte bir yeraltı denizindeki terk edilmiş bir kalyona inerler. Eğlence dolu, yüksek tempolu bir macera filmi.  

Oyuncular: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen  

Yönetmen: Richard Donner

14. Ghostbusters, 1984

14. Ghostbusters, 1984

IMDb: 7.8 

Özet: Paranormal konulara düşkün Dr. Peter Venkman ve 3 kafadar akademisyen arkadaşı bir işe yaramadıkları gerekçesiyle Columbia Üniversitesi'nden atıldıklarında kendi işlerini kurmaya karar verirler ve hayalet avcılığı şirketi Ghostbusters doğar.TV reklamları sayesinde isimlerini duyurup, New Yorkluları şehrin orasına burasına musallat olmuş hayaletlerden kurtarmaya başlarlar. Bir gün güzel viyolonselist Dana Barrett tarafında kiralandıklarında, genç kadına ait evin, New York'u istila etmeye başlayan kötü ruhlar tarafından dünyaya giriş kapısı olarak kullanıldığını anlarlar. İşler kontrolden çıkar.1984'te, o zamana dek yapılmış en pahalı komedi filmi olarak vizyona girdiğinde çılgınlık derecesinde sevilmiş olan Hayalet Avcıları; Dan Aykroyd ve Harold Ramis'in birlikte yazdıkları dahice senaryo kadar, Bill Murray ve Rick Moranis gibi komedyenlerin usta oyunuyla da unutulmazlar arasına girmiş bir yapım. 

Oyuncular: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver 

Yönetmen: Ivan Reitman

13. Ferris Bueller's Day Off, 1986

13. Ferris Bueller's Day Off, 1986

IMDb: 7.8 

Özet: Hayat kadar uçsuz bucaksız. Tesadüflerle kararlarını belirleyen. Kendini ve hayatı fazla ciddiye alanlar için kesinlikle iyi bir model. Boş bir günün değerini bilen bir adam. Son sınıfın son günlerine yaklaştığı bir bahar günü Ferris, kız arkadaşını ve en yakın arkadaşını dayanına alarak okuldan kaçar ve Chicago'ya yola koyulurlar. Özgür bir gün, şehri turlamak biraz cesaret ve kırmızı bir Ferrari ile 17 yaşında olmak gerçek bir eğlence olabilir. 

Oyuncular: Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara 

Yönetmen: John Hughes

12. The Breakfast Club, 1985

12. The Breakfast Club, 1985

IMDb: 7.8   

Özet: Amerikan lise hayatından beş ayrı klişe karakter kendilerini, cezalı oldukları cumartesi gününü okul kütüphanesinde geçirmek üzere bir arada bulurlar: bir sarışın, bir anarşist, bir inek, bir sporcu ve bir entel.    

Oyuncular: Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald   

Yönetmen: John Hughes

11. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, 1982

11. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, 1982

IMDb: 7.9  

Özet: Bir grup uzaylı dünyayı ziyaret eder ve aralarından birini bu yabancı gezegende unuturlar. Bu uzaylı yaratık 10 yaşında bir çocuk olan Elliot tarafından bulunur. Kısa bir süre sonra aralarında iletişim kurmaya başladıklarında ikisi arasında farklı bir arkadaşlık doğar.   

Oyuncular: Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Peter Coyote  

Yönetmen: Steven Spielberg

10. Do the Right Thing, 1989

10. Do the Right Thing, 1989

IMDb: 8.0 

Özet: New York Brooklyne’de, yılın en sıcak günündeyiz. Mahallede geveze bir DJ’yin yeteneklerini sergilediği bir radyo istasyonu ve Koreli bir çiftin işlettiği bakkal dükkanı dışındaki yegane hareket merkezi, mıntıkanın bir beyazın işlettiği tek ticarethane olan pizzacıdır. Sal’ın Meşhur Pizzaları isimli dükkanda adamın birbirinden deli saçması iki oğlu ve bezgin siyahi Mookie çalışmaktadır. Mookie’nin hayatında ise gereğinden fazla sorumluluk sahibi kız kardeşi Tina dışında, iki kankası, rap düşkünü sessiz Radio Raheem ve çabuk alevlenen mizacıyla Buggin' Out vardır. Buggin’ bir gün Sam’ın dükkanında asılı bir İtalyan asıllı Amerikalılar köşesinde neden hep beyazlar olduğunu gündeme getirip mahalle çapında eylem yapmaya kalkar. Küçük aklıyla hesap edemediği şey ise, sinirlerin zaten gergin olduğu bu yılın en sıcak gününde olayların ne kadar kolay kontrolden çıkabileceğidir. 

Oyuncular: Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee 

Yönetmen: Spike Lee

9. Raging Bull, 1980

9. Raging Bull, 1980

IMDb: 8.1  

Özet: Her zaman en iyisi olmak için kendine zarar verecek derecede korkutucu bir hırs barındıran boksör Jake La Motta, bu agresifliğini sadece ringte rakipleri üzerinde değil; ring dışındaki özel hayatına da taşıyor. Bu nedenle zamanla kariyerini kendi elleriyle un ufak ederken yakın çevresini de yavaş yavaş kaybediyor.

Oyuncular: Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, Joe Pesci  

Yönetmen: Martin Scorsese

8. The Terminator, 1984

8. The Terminator, 1984

IMDb: 8.1  

Özet: 1984 yılında, doğmamış oğlu gelecekte insanlığın kurtuluşu olacak genç bir kadını öldürmek için 2029 yılından yok edilemez bir cyborg yollanır. Genç kadının ve insanlığın tek umudu 2029 yılından gelen genç bir askerdir.  

OyuncularArnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn  

Yönetmen: James Cameron

7. Blade Runner, 1982

7. Blade Runner, 1982

IMDb: 8.1   

Özet: Uzaydaki bir madende çalışan androidler, kaçıp dünyada rehine alıyorlar. Rick Deckard'ın işi onları bulup yok etmektir. Kaçanları ararken, anroidlerle insanları biribirinden ayırmak zorundadır. Aramaları sırasında kopya insanları, yani androidleri yapan şirket Tyrell Corporation hakkında gizli bilgiler elde ediyor.    

Oyuncular: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young   

Yönetmen: Ridley Scott

6. Die Hard, 1988

6. Die Hard, 1988

IMDb: 8.2  

Özet: Los Angeles'a Noel tatilini ayrı olduğu karısıyla geçirmeye gelen New York şehri polisi dedektif John McClane, karısının ofis partisinin başlamasını beklerken teröristler binanın kontrolünü ele geçirir. Teröristlerin lideri Hans Gruber ve onun zalim yardakçısı rehineleri bir araya toplarken McClane kimseye görünmeden kaçar. Yanında yalnızca bir silahı ve cesareti olan McClane tek kişilik savaşını başlatır.  

Oyuncular: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia  

Yönetmen: John McTiernan

5. Scarface, 1983

5. Scarface, 1983

IMDb: 8.3    

Özet: Tony Montana Miami'ye gidip uyuşturucu lordu Robert Loggia'nın emrinde çalışmaya başlar. Montana'nın hırsı ve öfkesi basamakları hızla tırmanıp büyük bir suç şebekesinin başı olmasını sağlar.    

OyuncularAl Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer    

Yönetmen: Brian De Palma

4. Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981

4. Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981

IMDb: 8.4 

Özet: Amerikan Hükümeti Ark of the Conenant’ı bulması için Arkeolog Dr. Indiana Jones'u görevlendirir. Ark’ta ünlü 10 Emir’in varolduğuna ve kutsal güçler olduğuna inanılmaktadır. Üstelik Hitler’in ajanları da Ark’ın peşindedirler. Jones, eski aşkı Marion’la birlikte Nepal’den Kahire’ye kadar tuzak ve tehlikeyle dolu bir maceraya atılır. 

Oyuncular: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman 

Yönetmen: Steven Spielberg

3. The Shining, 1980

3. The Shining, 1980

IMDb: 8.4  

Özet: Yazar Jack Torrance’ın, kış sezonunda kapalı olan Overlook Oteli’nin bakımını üstlenerek, ailesiyle birlikte otele taşınması sonrasında gelişen metafiziksel olayları konu alır.   

Oyuncular: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd  

Yönetmen: Stanley Kubrick

2. Back to the Future, 1985

2. Back to the Future, 1985

IMDb: 8.5  

Özet: Dönemin özellikle tasarımıyla öne çıkan otomobillerinden olan bir DeLoran'ın içine gizlenmiş icat, Marty'i yanlışlıkla 50'lere geri götürür. Sorumsuz delikanlı bu gösterişsiz Amerikan kasabasında bir kazaya yol açar ve müstakbel anne ve babasının tanışmasına engel olur. 

Oyuncular: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson  

Yönetmen: Robert Zemeckis

1. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, 1980

1. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, 1980

IMDb: 8.7   

Özet: Ölüm Yıldızı'nın yok edilmesinden sonra, İmparatorluk güçleri Asileri kovalamaya devam eder. Asi güçlerin buz gezegen Hoth'taki mağlubiyetinin ardından; Luke, Cumhuriyet'in düşmesinden beri Dagobah gezegeninde gizlenen Jedi ustası Yoda ile çalışmak için yola çıkar. Luke'yi karanlık tarafa döndürmeye çabalarken, Darth Vader onu Bespin'in Bulut Şehri'nde tuzağa düşürür.   

Oyuncular: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher   

Yönetmen: Irvin Kershner

