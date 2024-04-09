Zamana Meydan Okuyorlar: 1980'lerin Nostalji Rüzgarı Estirecek En İyi Filmleri
20. Rocky IV, 1985
19. Beetlejuice, 1988
18. Batman, 1989
17. RoboCop, 1987
16. Who Framed Roger Rabbit, 1988
15. The Goonies, 1985
14. Ghostbusters, 1984
13. Ferris Bueller's Day Off, 1986
12. The Breakfast Club, 1985
11. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, 1982
10. Do the Right Thing, 1989
9. Raging Bull, 1980
8. The Terminator, 1984
7. Blade Runner, 1982
6. Die Hard, 1988
5. Scarface, 1983
4. Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981
3. The Shining, 1980
2. Back to the Future, 1985
1. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, 1980
