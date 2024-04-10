Görüş Bildir
Haberler
Dizi & Film
Hayal Gücünüzü Zorlayacak: Alternatif Evrenlerde Geçen En Çarpıcı Filmler

Hayal Gücünüzü Zorlayacak: Alternatif Evrenlerde Geçen En Çarpıcı Filmler

Sinema film
Duygusal Maymun
Duygusal Maymun - Onedio Üyesi
10.04.2024 - 14:02

Bu film listemizde rotamızı sıradanlıktan uzak, akıl almaz alternatif evrenlere çevirdik. Gerçek mi, yoksa hayal mi diye sorgularken zihninizin allak bullak olacağı bu filmleri sakın kaçırmayın. İyi seyirler! 👇

Kaynak: Filmlerle ilgili bilgiler, IMDb ve TMDB sitelerinden alınmıştır.

İçeriğin Devamı Aşağıda

20. 50 First Dates, 2004

20. 50 First Dates, 2004

IMDb: 6.8   

Özet: Dr. Henry Roth, Hawaii'nin ünlülerinden birisidir. Lucy ile tanışınca farklı duygular hissetmeye başlar. Kalbini çalan bu kadının dünyada çok az rastlanan bir rahatsızlığı vardır. Her gün bir önceki gün yaşadıklarını unutarak uyanan Lucy, sürekli yenilenen bir hafıza kaybı yaşamaktadır. Henry her yeni günde yeniden kendisini tanıtmak ve yeniden kendisinden etkilenmesini sağlamak zorundadır.   

Oyuncular: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider   

Yönetmen: Peter Segal

19. The Lake House, 2006

19. The Lake House, 2006

IMDb: 6.8 

Özet: Yanlız yaşayan bir doktor olan Kate, stajını tamamladığı yerel hastaneden ayrılarak Chicago’da bir hastanenin çalışma teklifini kabul eder. Tek üzüldüğü konu, çok severek oturduğu göl kenarındaki evini bırakacak olmasıdır. Bir sonraki kiracıya, kendisine gelecek mektupları göndermesi için yeni adresini yazdığı bir not bırakır. Evin yeni kiracısı Alex geldiğindeyse çok farklı bir manzarayla karşılaşır. Her yer son derece bakımsız, yıpranmış ve pislik içindedir. Bir önceki kiracıdan kalan notta okudukları ise Kate ve Alex’in hayatlarında, çok büyük bir şaşkınlığın ve zamanın imkansızlıklarıyla dolu bir aşkın başlamasına neden olacaktır. 

Oyuncular: Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, Christopher Plummer 

Yönetmen: Alejandro Agresti

18. The Thirteenth Floor, 1999

18. The Thirteenth Floor, 1999

IMDb: 7.0  

Özet: Bir gökdelenin 13. katındaki ofislerinde buluşan yüksek teknoloji dahisi Douglas Hall ve iş arkadaşı Whitney henüz, çok gizli olan en son yazılımlarını denemektedirler. Olağanüstü bir sanal ortam simülatöründe Douglas, 1930'ların Los Angeles'ına gidip harikulade bir macera yaşamaktadır. Genç adam biraz tehlikeli ve işlerin yolunda gitmediği bir seansı terk edip gerçek hayata döndüğünde tatsız bir sürpriz onu beklemektedir.  

Oyuncular: Craig Bierko, Gretchen Mol, Armin Mueller-Stahl  

Yönetmen: Josef Rusnak

17. Coherence, 2013

17. Coherence, 2013

IMDb: 7.2  

Özet: Bir kuyrukluyıldızın Dünya'nın yakınından geçtiği o gece, yakın dostlar keyifli bir akşam yemeği için toplanmış. Ancak, gerçekliğin ve ilişkilerin yavaş yavaş kırılmaya başlayacağını az sonra anlayacaklar. Mahallede elektrik kesilince, yemekleri yarım kalıyor. Sadece az ilerideki tuhaf evde elektrik var.

Oyuncular: Emily Baldoni, Maury Sterling, Nicholas Brendon  

Yönetmen: James Ward Byrkit

16. Predestination, 2014

16. Predestination, 2014

IMDb: 7.4  

Özet: Gizli servise bağlı çalışan ajanın son görevi 1975 yılında New York'ta yaptığı bir patlamada 11.000 insanın ölümünden sorumlu olan kişiyi bulup bu patlamanın hiç yaşanmamış olmasını sağlamaktır. Görevi için 1970 yılına New York'ta barmen olarak çalışmaya başlayan ajan orada “Evlenmemiş Anne” rumuzlu John isimli bir köşe yazarıyla tanışır. Küçük bir bar sohbetiyle başlayan ikilinin sohbeti, gecenin ilerleyen saatlerinde daha da derinleşir.   

Oyuncular: Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook, Noah Taylor  

Yönetmenler: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

İçeriğin Devamı Aşağıda

15. Palm Springs, 2020

15. Palm Springs, 2020

IMDb: 7.4  

Özet: Vurdumduymaz bir insan olan Nyles ve nedime olmaya isteksiz Sarah'ın yolu, Palm Springs'te bir düğünde kesişir. İkilinin arasında romantik anlar yaşanır. Ancak Sarah, Palm Springs'ten ne zaman ayrılmaya çalışsa kendini yeniden aynı yerde bulur. Sarah ve Nyles, birbirlerinden ve bulundukları yerden kurtulmak için ellerinden geleni yapacaklardır.  

Oyuncular: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons  

Yönetmen: Max Barbakow

14. Coraline, 2009

14. Coraline, 2009

IMDb: 7.7 

Özet: Coraline eski bir eve taşındığında canı çok sıkılır ve ailesi tarafından da ihmal edilir. Bir gün dar bir geçide uzanan gizli bir kapı bulur ve geçitten geçmeye karar verir. Orada paralel bir hayat keşfeder. O hayatta insanların hepsinin gözlerinin yerinde düğmeler vardır, aileleri çocukları ile çok ilgilidirler ve herkesin hayalleri gerçek olur. Oranın annesi Coraline’i kendileri ile birlikte sonsuza dek yaşamak üzere davet edince, Coraline bunu reddeder. Sonra da bu alternatif gerçekliğin sadece bir tuzak olduğunu keşfeder. 

Oyuncular: Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, John Hodgman 

Yönetmen: Henry Selick

13. Run Lola Run, 1998

13. Run Lola Run, 1998

IMDb: 7.7  

Özet: Birbirlerine büyük bir tutkuyla aşık olan Lola ve Manni Berlin'de yaşayan iki genç sevgilidir. Bir çete için bazı işler yapan Manni, metroda giderken içinde yüksek miktarda para olan çantayı kaybeder. Parayı bulmak ve çetenin patronuna vermek için sadece 20 dakikası vardır. 

Oyuncular: Franka Potente, Moritz Bleibtreu, Herbert Knaup  

Yönetmen: Tom Tykwer

12. About Time, 2013

12. About Time, 2013

IMDb: 7.8   

Özet: 21 yaşına basan Tim Lake, ailesindeki tüm erkeklerin sahip olduğu gizli bir yeteneğinin olduğunu öğrenir. Lake ailesinin tüm erkekleri zamanda seyahat etme yeteneğine sahiptir ve Tim de artık bunu kullanabilecektir. Bunu fırsat bilen Tim geçmişindeki utanç verici anlara gidip olayları değiştirmeye başlar. Kısa bir süre sonra Londra'ya taşınır ve son derece çekici bir kadın olan Mary'e aşık olur.   

Oyuncular: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy   

Yönetmen: Richard Curtis

11. Everything Everywhere All at Once, 2022

11. Everything Everywhere All at Once, 2022

IMDb: 7.8  

Özet: Kocasıyla yıllar önde Çin’den Amerika’ya göçüp yeni bir hayata başlayan Evelyn, yaşayabileceği alternatif hayatlarla bağlantılı diğer evrenleri keşfederek, tek başına tüm evrenleri kurtarması gereken çılgın bir maceraya sürüklenir.  

Oyuncular: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis  

Yönetmenler: Daniel Kwan Daniel Scheinert

İçeriğin Devamı Aşağıda

10. Mulholland Drive, 2001

10. Mulholland Drive, 2001

IMDb: 7.9  

Özet: Betty Elms, ünlü bir oyuncu olabilmek umuduyla geldiği Los Angeles'ta Kanada’ya taşınmaya karar veren teyzesinin yaşadığı apartman dairesine taşınır. Daireye yerleşmek için geldiğinde bir trafik kazası geçiren ve hafızasını kaybettiği için orada saklanan Rita'yı bulur. Betty kendisi ile ilgili her şeyi unutmuş bu kadına yardım etmeye karar verir. Bilinç ve bilinçaltı birbirlerine karışır.  

Oyuncular: Naomi Watts, Laura Harring, Justin Theroux  

Yönetmen: David Lynch

9. Donnie Darko, 2001

9. Donnie Darko, 2001

IMDb: 8.0  

Özet: Donnie Darko adında 16 yaşındaki genç, bazı gerçek olmayan görüntüler görmeye başlar. Özellikle de tavşan kostümlü bir adam sık sık belirir. Çevresiyle uyum sorunu yaşayan genç, ailesinin ve okulun kendisi için çizdiği yoldan ayrılıp esrarengiz misafirinin izinden gitmeye karar verir.  

Oyuncular: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Mary McDonnell  

Yönetmen: Richard Kelly

8. Groundhog Day, 1993

8. Groundhog Day, 1993

IMDb: 8.1   

Özet: Hava durumu spikeri Phil Connors, aynı günü tekrar tekrar yaşamak zorunda kalır. İlk başlarda bu durumdan hoşnut olmayan Phil, zamanla kendisini geliştirir ve hayatındaki hataları düzeltmek için fırsat bulur.    

Oyuncular: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott   

Yönetmen: Harold Ramis

7. Pan’s Labyrinth, 2006

7. Pan’s Labyrinth, 2006

IMDb: 8.2  

Özet: Pan’ın Labirenti, fantastik bir dünyaya kaçan küçük bir kızın hikayesini anlatıyor. İspanya’da faşist iktidarın tüm vahşetinin gölgesinde yalnız bir kız çocuğu olan Ofelia, sadist eğilimleri olan babasının etrafındakilere yaptığı tüm eziyetleri bizzat gözlemlemektedir. Bu küçük kız çocuğunun gerçeklikten kaçabileceği tek yer kendi hayal gücüdür. Ofelia, gerçeklikte bulamadığı huzuru, hayallerinde aramaya başlayacaktır. Bu esnada vahşet ise tüm sertliğiyle Ofelia’nın çevresinde vuku bulmaya devam edecektir. 

Oyuncular: Ivana Baquero, Ariadna Gil, Sergi López  

Yönetmen: Guillermo del Toro

6. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004

6. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004

IMDb: 8.3  

Özet: Joel Barish, iki yıl boyunca beraber olduğu sevgilisinden oldukça şaşırtıcı bir haber alır. Kadın, bir teknolojik deneye katılarak ilişkilerini tamamen hafızasından silmiştir. Yani Barish'in kim olduğunu bile hatırlamamaktadır. Bu gelişme üzerine çok sinirlenen Joel, aynı prosedürü kendi üzerinde de gerçekleştirmek ister.  

Oyuncular: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Tom Wilkinson  

Yönetmen: Michel Gondry

İçeriğin Devamı Aşağıda

5. Back to the Future, 1985

5. Back to the Future, 1985

IMDb: 8.5  

Özet: Dönemin özellikle tasarımıyla öne çıkan otomobillerinden olan bir DeLoran'ın içine gizlenmiş icat, Marty'i yanlışlıkla 50'lere geri götürür. Sorumsuz delikanlı bu gösterişsiz Amerikan kasabasında bir kazaya yol açar ve müstakbel anne ve babasının tanışmasına engel olur. 

Oyuncular: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson  

Yönetmen: Robert Zemeckis

4. It’s a Wonderful Life, 1946

4. It’s a Wonderful Life, 1946

IMDb: 8.6    

Özet: George Bailey, küçük bir kasabada doğar ve hayatı boyunca bir dizi zorluklarla karşılaşır. Noel gecesi, işindeki bir hatayla başı dertte olan George, intihar etmeyi düşünür. Ancak, Clarence adındaki bir melek onu kurtarır ve ona ne kadar değerli bir hayat yaşadığını gösterir. Clarence, George'un hayatını nasıl etkilediğini göstermek için geçmişe giderek ona yardım eder. Film, insanların hayatlarının ne kadar değerli olduğunu ve başka insanlara ne kadar yardımcı olunabileceğini anlatır.    

Oyuncular: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore    

Yönetmen: Frank Capra

3. Spirited Away, 2001

3. Spirited Away, 2001

IMDb: 8.6  

Özet: Küçük Chihiro ve ailesi, yeni bir kasabaya taşınırlar. Yolculuk esnasında yolda gördükleri bir tünele dikkat eden aile, tünelin içinden geçtiklerinde karşılaştıkları fantastik dünya karşısında büyülenirler.   

Oyuncular: Daveigh Chase, Suzanne Pleshette, Miyu Irino  

Yönetmen: Hayao Miyazaki

2. The Matrix, 1999

2. The Matrix, 1999

IMDb: 8.7   

Özet: Bilgisayar programcısı ve hacker olan Neo lakaplı Thomas Anderson, siyah takım elbiseli adamların takibindedir. Morpheus ile tanıştığında, yaşadığımız dünyanın aldatıcı olduğunu öğrenir. Neo, Trinity ve Morpheus'un yardımıyla, bu düzeni yıkmaya çalışan bir gruba katılır.   

Oyuncular: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss   

Yönetmenler: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski

1. Inception, 2010

1. Inception, 2010

IMDb: 8.8  

Özet: Dom Cobb’un uzmanlık alanı, zihnin en karanlık ve savunmasız olduğu rüya anında, bilinçaltının derinliklerindeki değerli sırları çekip çıkarmak ve onları çalmaktır. Zamanla bu durum onu uluslararası bir kaçak yapmış ve sevdiği her şeye mal olmuştur. Cobb'a içinde bulunduğu durumdan kurtulmasını sağlayacak bir fırsat sunulur.  

OyuncularLeonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page  

Yönetmen: Christopher Nolan

Bu içerikler de ilginizi çekebilir. 👇

Yorumlar ve Emojiler Aşağıda
BU İÇERİĞE EMOJİYLE TEPKİ VER!
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
ONEDİO ÜYELERİ NE DİYOR?