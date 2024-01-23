2024'ün Oscar Adayları Açıklandı: Bu Yılın Oscar Adayları Kimler Oldu?

EN İYİ FİLM

American Ficiton

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Justine Triet

Martin Scorsese

Christopher Nolan

Jonathan Glazer

Yorgos Lanthimos

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Galdstone

Sandra Hüller

Carey Mulligan

Emma Stone

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Bradley Cooper

Colman Domingo

Paul Giamatti

Cillian Murphy

Jeffrey Wright

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Sterling K. Brown

Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oenheimer

Poor Things

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Thinghs

Societyof the Snow

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

Letter to APig

Ninety-five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Zone of Interest

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Anatomy of A Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

MayDecember

Past Lives

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

'The Fire Inside'

'I'm Just Ken' - Barbie

'It Never Went Away'

'Wahzhanzhe'

'What I Was Made For'

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLMİ

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Io Capitone

Perfect Days

Society of the snow

Teacher's Lounge

Zoe of Interest

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

Barbie

Dolunay Katilleri

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

EN İYİ SES

The Creator

Maestor

Mission Impossible 7

Oppenheimer

The zone of Insteres

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians

Napoleon

Mission Impossible

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

El Conde

Maestro

Dolunay Katilleri

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

GÜNCELLENECEK....