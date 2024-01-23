2024'ün Oscar Adayları Açıklandı: Bu Yılın Oscar Adayları Kimler Oldu?

EN İYİ FİLM
American Ficiton
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Justine Triet
Martin Scorsese
Christopher Nolan
Jonathan Glazer
Yorgos Lanthimos
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Galdstone
Sandra Hüller
Carey Mulligan
Emma Stone
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Bradley Cooper
Colman Domingo
Paul Giamatti
Cillian Murphy
Jeffrey Wright
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Sterling K. Brown
Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oenheimer
Poor Things
EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Thinghs
Societyof the Snow
EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL
Letter to APig
Ninety-five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over
EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Zone of Interest
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO
Anatomy of A Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
MayDecember
Past Lives
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI
'The Fire Inside'
'I'm Just Ken' - Barbie
'It Never Went Away'
'Wahzhanzhe'
'What I Was Made For'
EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLMİ
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
Io Capitone
Perfect Days
Society of the snow
Teacher's Lounge
Zoe of Interest
EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI
Barbie
Dolunay Katilleri
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
EN İYİ SES
The Creator
Maestor
Mission Impossible 7
Oppenheimer
The zone of Insteres
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians
Napoleon
Mission Impossible
EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ
El Conde
Maestro
Dolunay Katilleri
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
GÜNCELLENECEK....