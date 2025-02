Turabi Yeni Şarkısı: Turabi Wine Me Dine Me Şarkı Sözleri

Don't play with a girl's heart

She has only one

Play with her boobs

She has two

Don't be a pussy

Eat one (eat one)

If you don't eat pussy

You won't get one

Every girl needs a tongue massage

Give one

Don't be a pussy (eat one)

Eat one

Monday, Tongueday, Wetday

Thursday, Freakday, Sexday

Every day is national orgasm day

Are you coming?

Monday, Tongueday, Wetday

Thursday, Freakday, Sexday

Wine me, dine me,

Sixty nine me

