Yılbaşı Partisinde Herkesi Ayağa Kaldırıp Dans Ettirecek 12 Şarkı

27.12.2023 - 17:01

Yeni yıl partisinde herkesi eğlendirecek şarkıları bulmak çok zor. Bu yüzden partinin ev sahibi olmak insanı biraz gerebiliyor. Ama merak etme, bu listeyle herkesi dans ettireceğini garanti ediyoruz!

1. Cassö x Raye x D Block Europe - Prada

2. BLACKPINK - How You Like That

3. Imanbek & BYOR - Belly Dancer

4. Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana

5. Jennifer Lopez - On The Floor ft. Pitbull

6. David Guetta Feat. Kid Cudi - Memories

7. The Black Eyed Peas - I Gotta Feeling

8. David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

9. Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY

10. MACKLEMORE & RYAN LEWIS - CAN'T HOLD US FEAT. RAY DALTON

11. Tiësto - The Business

12. GALA - Freed From Desire

