Yılbaşı Partisinde Herkesi Ayağa Kaldırıp Dans Ettirecek 12 Şarkı
1. Cassö x Raye x D Block Europe - Prada
2. BLACKPINK - How You Like That
3. Imanbek & BYOR - Belly Dancer
4. Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
5. Jennifer Lopez - On The Floor ft. Pitbull
6. David Guetta Feat. Kid Cudi - Memories
7. The Black Eyed Peas - I Gotta Feeling
8. David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
9. Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY
10. MACKLEMORE & RYAN LEWIS - CAN'T HOLD US FEAT. RAY DALTON
11. Tiësto - The Business
12. GALA - Freed From Desire
