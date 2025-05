Tom Hardy Kimdir? Tom Hardy Nereli, Kaç Yaşında? Tom Hardy Evli mi? Tom Hardy'nin Boyu Kaç?

2001 – Black Hawk Down – SPC Lance Twombly

2003 – Dot the i – Tom

2004 – The Reckoning – Straw

2006 – Scenes of a Sexual Nature – Noel

2009 – Thick as Thieves – Michaels

2011 – Sergeant Slaughter, My Big Brother – Dan (Kısa Film)

2012 – This Means War – Tuck Hansen

2012 – The Dark Knight Rises – Bane

2014 – The Drop – Bob Saginowski

2015 – The Revenant – John Fitzgerald

2017 – Star Wars : The Last Jedi – FN-926 (Silinmiş Sahne)

2021 – Venom: Let There Be Carnage – Eddie Brock / Venom