İstanbul Bu Yaz Rock'a Doyacak: Haziranda Konserine Gitmeden Önce Dinlemeniz Gereken Megadeth Şarkıları

Ali Aydemir
Ali Aydemir - Onedio Üyesi
17.03.2024 - 16:01

İstanbul Haziran ayında rock'a doyacak! Megadeth ve Deep Purple'lı bir Haziran ayı bizleri bekliyor... Bizlere de bu haberi duyurmak düşüyor. İşte Megadeth'in en iyi şarkıları...

1. Megadeth - Loved to Deth

2. Megadeth - How The Story Ends

3. Megadeth - Tornado of Souls

4. Megadeth - Symphony of Destruction

5. Megadeth - Sweating Bullets

6. Megadeth - Fatal Illusion

7. Megadeth - The Threat Is Real

8. Megadeth - The Skull Beneath The Skin

9. Megadeth- In My Darkest Hour

10. Megadeth - Five Magics

11. Megadeth - High Speed Dirt

12. Megadeth - Whose Life

13. Megadeth - Endgame

