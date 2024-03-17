İstanbul Bu Yaz Rock'a Doyacak: Haziranda Konserine Gitmeden Önce Dinlemeniz Gereken Megadeth Şarkıları
İstanbul Bu Yaz Rock'a Doyacak: Haziranda Konserine Gitmeden Önce Dinlemeniz Gereken Megadeth Şarkıları
İçeriğin Devamı Aşağıda
1. Megadeth - Loved to Deth
2. Megadeth - How The Story Ends
3. Megadeth - Tornado of Souls
4. Megadeth - Symphony of Destruction
5. Megadeth - Sweating Bullets
İçeriğin Devamı Aşağıda
6. Megadeth - Fatal Illusion
7. Megadeth - The Threat Is Real
8. Megadeth - The Skull Beneath The Skin
9. Megadeth- In My Darkest Hour
10. Megadeth - Five Magics
İçeriğin Devamı Aşağıda
11. Megadeth - High Speed Dirt
12. Megadeth - Whose Life
13. Megadeth - Endgame
Yorumlar ve Emojiler Aşağıda
Yorum Yazın