Çocuklarınızın Okurken Keyif Alacağı Basit Ama Eğlenceli 9 İngilizce Metin

Tim and Sam are best friends. They live in a small town. Tim has big, brown eyes. Sam always has a smiling face.

Every day after school, Tim and Sam meet at the park. They swing high and feel the wind. Sometimes they race around the playground.

Tim is good at drawing animals. Sam likes to watch him draw. They imagine adventures for the animals.

One sunny day, Tim and Sam find a shiny rock. They think it's magical. They keep it safe in their treasure box.

Tim and Sam share snacks and play games together. They know they will always be best friends.

They explore the world together, hand in hand, knowing they can conquer anything with their friendship.