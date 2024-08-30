Görüş Bildir
Advertising ya da Shockvertising I: ‘Şok Edici’ Görsel Kimlikli Markalar

Prof.Dr.Uğur Batı
Prof.Dr.Uğur Batı - yazio
30.08.2024 - 22:31 Son Güncelleme: 30.08.2024 - 22:52

Shockvertising sözcüğü reklamcılık yazınında özgün bir yaratıcılık yaklaşımını ifade etmektedir. İngilizce ‘shocking’ ve ‘advertising’ kelimelerinin bir araya gelmesinden oluşan bu terimin vurgusu, çeşitli pazarlama iletişimi enstrümanlarıyla markaya ilişkin potansiyel hedef kitle üzerinde ‘şok etkisi’ yaratacak imajlar geliştirmek ve sürecin sonuna ‘şok edici’ bir marka algısına sahip olmaktır (Gustafson ve Yssel, 1994; Venkat ve Abi-Hanna, 1995).  Türkçeye ‘şok edici reklamlar’ olarak çevirebileceğimiz bu reklamcılık anlayışı, ürün ve hizmetlerin tanıtımında çeşitli objeleri, kişileri, olguları, politik sistemleri, gündelik hayatın herhangi bir parçasını ‘radikal’ bir bakış açısıyla ortaya koyma eğilimidir. Aslında bir yaratıcı strateji türüdür. (Shannon, 1995; Van Munching, 1998).

Bu anlamda küresel ısınma, diğer çevre felaketleri, ırkçılık, AIDS, diğer hastalıklar, çeşitli cinsiyet unsurları, aykırı toplumsal kimlikler ya da diğer benzeri unsurlar, shockvertising yaklaşımı içinde kendine yer bulur.

Marka değerlerinin bu sıra dışı markalama üzerinden oluşturulduğu markalara ilk örnek verebileceğimiz marka Benetton olmaktadır. Sıra dışı reklamcısı Toscani ile 90’lı yıllar süresince bu yaklaşımla ilerleyen Benetton, reklam imajlarında bazen öpüşen rahiple rahibeleri, bazen ölüm mahkûmlarını, bazen ölmüş insanların kemiklerini bazen de AIDS hastalarını kullandı. Marka bu süreç içinde hedef kitlesine bisiklet yaka tişörtlerinden, balıkçı yaka kazaklarından, kapri pantolonlarından ya da ekose pantolonlarından çok az bahsetti; daha çok sıra dışı imajları ve onun etrafında oluşmuş anlamları sattı. Bu marka oldukça ikonik bir hal aldı.

Reklamlar satış, pazar payı, bilinirlik, hatırlanırlık gibi özel iletişim amaçlarını gerçekleştirmek için çalışan ikna temelli bir biçimdir. Bu bağlamda araçsal ve işlevsel bir yapıdır. Bu çerçevede özel görsel tasarımlar, dil kullanımları, kurgu, reklam amaçları doğrultusunda net, doğrudan, karmaşık, zeki, sıradan ya da fantastik olarak yaratılabilmektedir. Reklam iletişimi böylece, estetiğin bir yan alanı da olabilmekte ya da bilimin dilini de kullanabilmektedir. Reklam iletileri görsel ve sözel dil olarak adlandırılan iki ayrı biçimden teşkil olup, tüm mecralarda ‘gürültü’ olarak adlandırılan yoğun mesaj bombardımanı arasında fark edilebilmek amacıyla daha ‘dikkat çekici’, daha ‘farklı’, daha ‘okunur’, daha ‘algılanır’ ya da daha ‘akılda kalıcı’ olarak farklı tasarımlarda oluşturulmaktadır.

Böylesi bir yaklaşıma sahip reklam dili, bunun sonucunda sözel ve görsel olarak dilbilimin her düzeyinde özel bir biçimi ifade eder.

Tüketiciyi kimi zaman düş dünyasına sokarken, kimi zaman gerçekliğe daha fazla yaklaştırır, bazen korkutur, çokça güldürür; tüketiciye soğuk/sıcaktan, güzel/çirkinden, yaşam/ölümden, kadın/erkekten, lüks/sıradanlıktan, acı/tatlıdan, mutluluk/hüzünden söz eder. Hangi tonla gerçekleştirirse gerçekleştirsin, reklamcılar biz tüketicilerin davranışlarını ve tutumlarını, ikna edici iletişimin öğeleri olan yazılı-sözlü-görsel unsurları, özel tasarımlarla şekillendirerek kullanırlar. Reklamlardaki yazılı, sözel mesajların önemini de ifade ederek, reklam mecralarının pek çoğunda farklı yaratıcı kullanımlara olanak tanıyan görsel unsurlar, bir mesaj aracı olarak reklamın vazgeçilmez bileşenleri olmaktadır. Reklamda görsel öğeler, farklı bileşenlerle bir bütünün parçası olarak hedef kitleye sunulur. Görsel öğeler, amaçlı bir görsel düzenleme ve anlatım olarak değerlendirebileceğimiz belli bir tasarım anlayışıyla, logo, fon, renk, çizgi, tipografi gibi diğer grafik düzenlemeler ve slogan, başlık ve ana metin gibi sözel unsurlara bir bütün oluşturarak mesajı taşır. Marka iletişim sürecinde yıllar içinde bütünleşik ve tutarlı olarak sürdürülen bu unsurlar, zaman içinde bir markanın algılanan görsel kimliği olarak tüketici zihninde yer alır.

Bir Markanın Görsel Kimliği

Kronolojik olarak bakıldığında da, görsel kültür açısından paradigmal değişim, medyaların gelişimiyle birlikte yeni bir kültür ve yeni anlamların oluşmasıyla gerçekleşmiştir. Bugün kitle iletişimi araçlarının bize sunduğu sınırsız olanaklarla görsel bir çağ yaşamaktayız. Çağdaş insan görsellerin kuşatması altında ya da görsel kültürün egemenliğinde imgelerin merkezde bulunduğu ve bu anlamda ‘göz merkezli’ toplumların teşkil olduğu bir durumu yaşamaktadır (Jay, 1993’ten aktaran Rose, 2001:7). Böylesi bir toplum tasarımı sosyal kuramda gösteri toplumu olarak adlandırılan bir durumu ifade etmektedir. Gösteri ve imajın temsili olarak markalaşmış bir kültür modelini ifade eden bu toplum tasarımı, sembolik tüketim unsurlarının baskısındaki ‘aşırılıkla’ ifade edilebilecek seyirlik bir biçimdir (Appadurai, 1990: 295-311). Reklamcılık etkinlikleri ve onun çerçevesinde oluşturulmuş markalar tarafından sürekli desteklenen bir süreçtir bu.

Bütünde anlamın üretilip paylaşılması için oluşturulmuş simgesel bir sistem olarak tanımlanabilecek dilin (Mitchell, 1986:7) uzantısı olan görsel dil, çok anlamlı ve karmaşık yapılı bir olgudur.

Görsel dil kendi söylemine sahip olan, bazen gerçekliği ön plana çıkaran, bazen fantastiklik peşinde olan, evrenselliği simgeler hale getiren bir yapıdır. Etkisinin tam olarak kestirilmesi mümkün olmasa da, akılda kalıcılığı, alt beyinde algılanması gibi unsurlarla iletimde kendisine özel bir önem atfedilir. Öyle ki, görsel materyallerden bireyin farkında olmadan etkilendiği pek çok durum söz konusudur. Görsel dilin hâkimiyetindeki görsel iletişim süreci, bireyin zihinsel sürecinde tek başına yaşamakta bir durum olması itibariyle yoruma açık olmaktadır.

Göz aracılığıyla toplanan verilere bir anlam yükleyen beynin varlığı gerekmektedir.

Göz aracılığıyla toplanan verilere bir anlam yükleyen beynin varlığı gerekmektedir. Sözlü iletişim bu anlamda daha belirgin ve daha kolay fark edilir olandır. Söylem ve söylemin konusu olan sözlü dildeki sözcükler ve onların temsil ettiği kavramlar açık olarak anlaşılabilir. Görsel dil ise söylemi açısından kestirilemeyen manipülatif olandır. Görsel dil, iletişim sürecinde davranışları yönlendirmede gerçek tecrübelerin yerini tutar (Rossiter ve Percy, 1980: 12). Görsel dil unsurları, izleyici ve okuyucunun duygularını harekete geçirmek noktasında yaratıcı bir işleve sahiptir. Görsel dil, gerçeklik katma özelliğinin yanında ‘somutlaştırma’ özelliğine sahiptir. Zamandan bağımsız olan görsel dil aynı zamanda, kültürlerarası türdeşliği sağlama noktasında önemli araçtır. Bu söylenilen ilişkin küresel markaların durumu önemli bir yerdedir.

Reklam imajları, sürekli olarak görmeye ve gözlemlemeye ilişkin olandır.

Bu durumuyla da bilişsel süreçlerle ve algılamayla ilişkilidir. Bir reklam imajında görsel unsurların anlamla birlikte bulunduğunu belirtmek gerekir. Anlamlar reklam imajlarına, üreticileri tarafından üretildikleri anda veya daha sonradan eklemlenmektedir. Bu yüklenen anlamlar ise, alıcıları tarafından farklı boyutlarda algılanmış ve okunmuştur. Bir reklamda görsel dil ve imgelerin anlamı, daha önce bilişsel süreçte yer alsın ya da almasın, sonuçta hedef kitlesiyle iletişim kurmaktadır. Bu sürecin tamamlanabilmesi için üst okuma yapılması elzemdir. Reklamda görsel unsurun temel işlevlerinden biri de onların farklılaştıran olmalarıdır. Temelinde yönlendirme bulunan reklam imajı benzer olandır; taklidi gibi olandır ve andırandır (Berger, 1996: 7). Reklam imajının benzer olması, andırması, farklılaştırması, söz konusu bu dilin özel olarak tasarlanmasıyla ilişkilidir. Bu da reklam tasarımını akla getirmektedir.

Bir markanın görsel kimliği, markaya ilişkin kullanılan görsel malzemelerin/görüntülerin değiş-tokuşuyla oluşturulur.

Yazılar, resimler, simgeler ve fotoğraflar gibi başlıca grafik iletişim araçlarının bir araya getirilmesiyle oluşturulan markanın görsel kimliğinin tutarlılığı, iletişim etkililiği için önemlidir. Binlerce markanın tüketici karşısına çıktığı ve çeşitli kanallardan yayınlanan pazarlama mesajlarının birbiri için ‘gürültü’ olma özelliği taşıdığı bir ortamda, markaya ati tutarlı bir görsel kimlik vazgeçilmez olmuştur. 

Bir markanın görsel kimliğine karar verilirken, görselliğin bütününü oluşturan görüntünün estetik ve işlevsel olması kadar, reklamın amaç ve hedeflerini gözetmek de önemlidir. ‘Diğerleri’nden faklı, ayırt edilebilen, kendine has bir görsel kimlik, bir rekabet avantajıdır. Bunun yanında, bir markanın görsel kimliğinin ekonomik, açık, estetik ve çarpıcı yollarla iletilmesi, görsel iletişim disiplininin başat yasalarındandır. Görsel iletişimde ekonomi davranmak; görsel imgenin mümkün olduğunca etkili kullanılarak reklama ilişkin bir bilgi ya da duygunun en etkili biçimde aktarılması anlamına gelir.

Bir markanın görsel kimliğinin teşkili sırasında izleyici/okuyucuda maksimum etki yaratacak, neticede anlamlı bir bütün oluşturacak şekilde markaya ilişkin tüm görsel malzemenin, sembollerin, metinlerin, renklerin seçimi önem kazanır.

Bu yazı uzun. Bir de ikinci bölümü olacak, hemen bu makalenin ardından yayına girecek. Güzel bir marka okuma deneyimi olmasını temenni ederiz.

KAYNAKÇA

Bainbridge A (1996). “’Offensive Ads at All-Time High Warns the ASA.” Marketing, April 4.

Berger, A. A. (1994).  “Görsel İletişim Öğeleri”, Düşünceler Dergisi, Çev. Seyide Parsa, s:7, İzmir: E.Ü.Basımevi.

Berger, A. A.  (1996).  Kitle İletişiminde Çözümleme Yöntemi. Çev. Murat Barkan ve Uğur Demiray.2.bs., Eskişehir: Anadolu Üniversitesi Yayınları.

Burton, Graeme (1995). Görünenden Fazlası, Çev: Nefin Dinç, İstanbul: Alan Yayıncılık.

Chenecey, Sean Pillot (2000). “When is it Right to Use Shock Ad Strategies?” Marketing, March 30.

Cosper, Darcy (1997). “Shock Value.” Print 51, 6: 38–40.

Cooper, Ann (1996). “The Shock of the Crude.” Adweek, February 5.

Dahl, Darren, Kristina D. Frankenberger and Rajesh V. Manchanda (2003), 'Does it pay to Shock? Reactions to Shocking and Non-Shocking Ad Content among University Students,' Journal of Advertising Research, 43 (3), 1-13.

Domzal, T. J.  ve Kernan, J.B. (1992).  “ Reading Advertising: The What and How of  Product Meaning”, Journal of Consumer Marketing 9 , 48-64.

Fiske, John (1996).  İletişim Çalışmalarına Giriş, Çev. Süleyman İrvan, Ankara: Ark Yayınları.

Graham, Judith (1989). “Benetton ‘Colors’ the Race Issue.” Advertising Age, September 11.

Gustafson, Bob ve Johan Yssel (1994). “Are Advertisers Practicing Safe Sex?” Marketing News, March 14: 4.

Horovitz, Bruce (1992). “Shock Ads: New Rage that Spawns Rage.” Los Angeles Times, March 22.

Appadurai, A. (1990), 'Disjuncture and Difference in the Global Cultural Economy', Public Culture, Vol. 2 No. 1, pp. 1-24. 

Kalish, David (1990). “Doing Well by Doing Good.” Marketing and Media Decisions 25, 1: 22–23.

Mitchell, W. J. T (1986). İkonoloji: İmge, Metin, İdeoloji Cev. Hüsamettin Aslan, İstanbul: Paradigma Yayınları.

Rıfat, Mehmet (1996). Homo Semioticus, Yapı Kredi Yayınları, İstanbul: YKY

Rose, Gillian (2001). Visual Methodologies. London: Sage Publication

Rossiter, John ve Larry Percy, “Attitude Change Through Visual Imagery in Advertising”, Journal of Advertising 9, n: 2, 1980, s.12.

Shannon, John (1995). “Why Shock Ads Have Their Place.” Marketing Week, November 10. 

Sloan, Pat, and DeCoursey, Jennifer (1995). “Klein’s Risque Jeans Ads Dodge Kiddie Porn Rap from the Feds.” Advertising Age, November 20.

Tinic, Serra A.(1997). “United Colors and Untied Meanings: Benetton and the Commodification of Social Issues.” Journal of Communication 47, 3: 3–25.

Vagnoni, Anthony (1999). “’Something About’ This Advertising.” Advertising Age, February 8. 

Van Munching, Philip (1998). 'The Devil’s Adman,' Brandweek (August 24), 46.

Venkat R., Abi-Hinni N. (1995), Effectiveness of Visually Shocking Advertisements: Is It Context Dependent? [online],  İçinde Administrative Science Association of Canada Proceedings EBSCO data base: http://web.ebscohost.com [online erişim: 12/07/10]

Waller, David S.(1999). “Attitudes Towards Offensive Advertising: An Australian Study.” Journal of Consumer Marketing 16, 3: 288–94.

Wald, Matthew L (1999). “Shock to Replace Dummies in TV Ads on Seat Belt Use.” The New York Times, January 27.

Calvin Klein: A Case Study. Erişim: 12 Mart 2010. [www.dökümanı].URL. http://www.mediaawareness.ca/english/resources/educational/handouts/ethics/calvin_klein_case_study.cfm.

