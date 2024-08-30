Advertising ya da Shockvertising I: ‘Şok Edici’ Görsel Kimlikli Markalar

Bu yazı uzun. Bir de ikinci bölümü olacak, hemen bu makalenin ardından yayına girecek. Güzel bir marka okuma deneyimi olmasını temenni ederiz.

KAYNAKÇA

Bainbridge A (1996). “’Offensive Ads at All-Time High Warns the ASA.” Marketing, April 4.

Berger, A. A. (1994). “Görsel İletişim Öğeleri”, Düşünceler Dergisi, Çev. Seyide Parsa, s:7, İzmir: E.Ü.Basımevi.

Berger, A. A. (1996). Kitle İletişiminde Çözümleme Yöntemi. Çev. Murat Barkan ve Uğur Demiray.2.bs., Eskişehir: Anadolu Üniversitesi Yayınları.

Burton, Graeme (1995). Görünenden Fazlası, Çev: Nefin Dinç, İstanbul: Alan Yayıncılık.

Chenecey, Sean Pillot (2000). “When is it Right to Use Shock Ad Strategies?” Marketing, March 30.

Cosper, Darcy (1997). “Shock Value.” Print 51, 6: 38–40.

Cooper, Ann (1996). “The Shock of the Crude.” Adweek, February 5.

Dahl, Darren, Kristina D. Frankenberger and Rajesh V. Manchanda (2003), 'Does it pay to Shock? Reactions to Shocking and Non-Shocking Ad Content among University Students,' Journal of Advertising Research, 43 (3), 1-13.

Domzal, T. J. ve Kernan, J.B. (1992). “ Reading Advertising: The What and How of Product Meaning”, Journal of Consumer Marketing 9 , 48-64.

Fiske, John (1996). İletişim Çalışmalarına Giriş, Çev. Süleyman İrvan, Ankara: Ark Yayınları.

Graham, Judith (1989). “Benetton ‘Colors’ the Race Issue.” Advertising Age, September 11.

Gustafson, Bob ve Johan Yssel (1994). “Are Advertisers Practicing Safe Sex?” Marketing News, March 14: 4.

Horovitz, Bruce (1992). “Shock Ads: New Rage that Spawns Rage.” Los Angeles Times, March 22.

Appadurai, A. (1990), 'Disjuncture and Difference in the Global Cultural Economy', Public Culture, Vol. 2 No. 1, pp. 1-24.

Kalish, David (1990). “Doing Well by Doing Good.” Marketing and Media Decisions 25, 1: 22–23.

Mitchell, W. J. T (1986). İkonoloji: İmge, Metin, İdeoloji Cev. Hüsamettin Aslan, İstanbul: Paradigma Yayınları.

Rıfat, Mehmet (1996). Homo Semioticus, Yapı Kredi Yayınları, İstanbul: YKY

Rose, Gillian (2001). Visual Methodologies. London: Sage Publication

Rossiter, John ve Larry Percy, “Attitude Change Through Visual Imagery in Advertising”, Journal of Advertising 9, n: 2, 1980, s.12.

Shannon, John (1995). “Why Shock Ads Have Their Place.” Marketing Week, November 10.

Sloan, Pat, and DeCoursey, Jennifer (1995). “Klein’s Risque Jeans Ads Dodge Kiddie Porn Rap from the Feds.” Advertising Age, November 20.

Tinic, Serra A.(1997). “United Colors and Untied Meanings: Benetton and the Commodification of Social Issues.” Journal of Communication 47, 3: 3–25.

Vagnoni, Anthony (1999). “’Something About’ This Advertising.” Advertising Age, February 8.

Van Munching, Philip (1998). 'The Devil’s Adman,' Brandweek (August 24), 46.

Venkat R., Abi-Hinni N. (1995), Effectiveness of Visually Shocking Advertisements: Is It Context Dependent? [online], İçinde Administrative Science Association of Canada Proceedings EBSCO data base: http://web.ebscohost.com [online erişim: 12/07/10]

Waller, David S.(1999). “Attitudes Towards Offensive Advertising: An Australian Study.” Journal of Consumer Marketing 16, 3: 288–94.

Wald, Matthew L (1999). “Shock to Replace Dummies in TV Ads on Seat Belt Use.” The New York Times, January 27.

Calvin Klein: A Case Study. Erişim: 12 Mart 2010. [www.dökümanı].URL. http://www.mediaawareness.ca/english/resources/educational/handouts/ethics/calvin_klein_case_study.cfm.

Bu makalede öne sürülen fikir ve yaklaşımlar tamamıyla yazarlarının özgün düşünceleridir ve Onedio'nun editöryal politikasını yansıtmayabilir. ©Onedio