Beslenme Tarzının Doğurganlık Üzerine Etkisi

1.Martins A.D., Majzoub A., Agawal A. Metabolic Syndrome and Male Fertility. World J. Men’s Health. 2019;37:113–127.

2.Fontana R., Della Torre S. The Deep Correlation between Energy Metabolism and Reproduction: A View on the Effects of Nutrition for Women Fertility. Nutrients. 2016;8:87.

3.Willis S.K., Wise L.A., Wesselink A.K., Rothman K.J., Mikkelsen E.M., Tucker K.L., Trolle E., Hatch E.E. Glycemic Load, Dietary Fiber, and Added Sugar and Fecundability in 2 Preconception Cohorts. Am. J. Clin. Nutr.

4. Chavarro JE, Rich-Edwards JW, Rosner BA, Willett WC. Yumurtlama kısırlığı riskiyle ilişkili olarak diyetteki karbonhidrat miktarı ve kalitesine ilişkin ileriye dönük bir çalışma . Eur J Clin Nutr . 2009; 63 ( 1 ):78–86.

5.Barrea L., Marzullo P., Muscogiuri G., Di Somma C., Scacchi M., Orio F., Aimaretti G., Colao A., Savastano S. Source and Amount of Carbohydrate in the Diet and Inflammation in Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. Nutr. Res. Rev. 2018;31:291–301.

6. Hatch E.E., Wesselink A.K., Hahn K.A., Michiel J.J., Mikkelsen E.M., Sorensen H.T., Rothman K.J., Wise L.A. Intake of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages and Fecundability in a North American Preconception Cohort. Epidemiology. 2018;29:369–378.

7. Schliep K.C., Schisterman E.F., Mumford S.L., Pollack A.Z., Perkins N.J., Ye A., Zhang C.J., Stanford J.B., Porucznik C.A., Hammoud A.O., et al. Energy-Containing Beverages: Reproductive Hormones and Ovarian Function in the Biocycle Study1-3. Am. J. Clin. Nutr. 2013;97:621–630.

8. Lim S.X., Loy S.L., Colega M.T., Lai J.S., Godfrey K.M., Lee Y.S., Tan K.H., Yap F., Shek L.P.C., Chong Y.S., et al. Prepregnancy Adherence to Plant-Based Diet Indices and Exploratory Dietary Patterns in Relation to Fecundability. Am. J. Clin. Nutr. 2022;115:559–569.

9. Kazemi M., Hadi A., Pierson R.A., Lujan M.E., Zello G.A., Chilibeck P.D. Effects of Dietary Glycemic Index and Glycemic Load on Cardiometabolic and Reproductive Profiles in Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials. Adv. Nutr. 2021;12:161–178.

10.Shang Y., Zhou H., He R., Lu W. Dietary Modification for Reproductive Health in Women With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Front. Endocrinol. 2021;12:735954.

11. Ferramosca A., Zara V. Diet and Male Fertility: The Impact of Nutrients and Antioxidants on Sperm Energetic Metabolism. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2022;23:2542.

12. Skoracka K., Ratajczak A.E., Rychter A.M., Dobrowolska A., Krela-Kaźmierczak I. Female Fertility and the Nutritional Approach: The Most Essential Aspects. Adv. Nutr. 2021;12:2372–2386.

13. Farshchi H., Rane A., Love A., Kennedy R.L. Diet and Nutrition in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): Pointers for Nutritional Management. J. Obstet. Gynaecol. 2007;27:762–773.

14. Kemp B., Grooten H.J.G., Den Hartog L.A., Luiting P., Verstegen M.W.A. The Effect of a High Protein Intake on Sperm Production in Boars at Two Semen Collection Frequencies. Anim. Reprod. Sci. 1988;17:103–113.

15. Chavarro J.E., Rich-Edwards J.W., Rosner B.A., Willett W.C. Protein Intake and Ovulatory Infertility. Am. J. Obstet. Gynecol. 2008;198:210.e1–210.e7.

16. Walters K.A., Handelsman D.J. Role of Androgens in the Ovary. Mol. Cell. Endocrinol. 2018;465:36–47.

17. Souter I., Chiu Y.H., Batsis M., Afeiche M.C., Williams P.L., Hauser R., Chavarro J.E. The Association of Protein Intake (Amount and Type) with Ovarian Antral Follicle Counts among Infertile Women: Results from the EARTH Prospective Study Cohort. BJOG Int. J. Obstet. Gynaecol. 2017;124:1547–1555.

18. Zhang B., Zhang B., Zhang B., Zhang B., Zhou W., Zhou W., Zhou W., Zhou W., Shi Y., Shi Y., et al. Lifestyle and Environmental Contributions to Ovulatory Dysfunction in Women of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. BMC Endocr. Disord. 2020;20:19–26.

19.Chavarro J.E., Rich-Edwards J.W., Rosner B.A., Willett W.C. Dietary Fatty Acid Intakes and the Risk of Ovulatory Infertility. Am. J. Clin. Nutr. 2007;85:231–237.

20. Bauer J.L., Kuhn K., Bradford A.P., Al-Safi Z.A., Harris M.A., Eckel R.H., Robledo C.Y., Malkhasyan A., Johnson J., Gee N.R., et al. Reduction in FSH Throughout the Menstrual Cycle After Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplementation in Young Normal Weight but Not Obese Women. Reprod. Sci. 2019;26:1025–1033.

21. Chavarro J.E., Furtado J., Toth T.L., Ford J., Keller M., Campos H., Hauser R. Trans-Fatty Acid Levels in Sperm Are Associated with Sperm Concentration among Men from an Infertility Clinic. Fertil. Steril. 2011;95:1794–1797.

22. Axmon A., Rylander L., Strömberg U., Hagmar L. Female Fertility in Relation to the Consumption of Fish Contaminated with Persistent Organochlorine Compounds. Scand. J. Work. Environ. Health. 2002;28:124–132.

23. Mumford S.L., Browne R.W., Kim K., Nichols C., Wilcox B., Silver R.M., Connell M.T., Holland T.L., Kuhr D.L., Omosigho U.R., et al. Preconception Plasma Phospholipid Fatty Acids and Fecundability. J. Clin. Endocrinol. Metab. 2018;103:4501–4510.

24. Leung, K. W., & Wong, A. S. (2013). Ginseng and male reproductive function. Spermatogenesis, 3(3), e26391.

25. Bizerea, T. O., Marginean, O., Stroescu, R., Rogobete, A., Ilie, C., Dezsi, Ș. G., & Bizerea-Spiridon, O. (2018). The Link Between Selenium, Oxidative Stress and Pregnancy Induced Hypertensive Disorders. Clinical Laboratory, 64(10).

26. (Khaki, A., Fathiazad, F., & Nouri, M. (2013). Effects of watermelon seed extract (Citrullus vulgaris) on spermatogenesis in rat.)

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Bu makalede öne sürülen fikir ve yaklaşımlar tamamıyla yazarlarının özgün düşünceleridir ve Onedio'nun editöryal politikasını yansıtmayabilir. ©Onedio