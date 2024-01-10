Görüş Bildir
Beslenme Tarzının Doğurganlık Üzerine Etkisi

Buket Adanç
10.01.2024 - 17:31

Bu yazıda besin türlerinin doğurganlık üzerindeki etkilerine değineceğiz.

Karbonhidrat

Karbonhidratlar açısından glisemik indeks ve yük önemlidir. Glisemik indeksi yüksek ve glisemik yükü yüksek besinlerle beslenmek metabolik komplikasyonlara yol açabilir. Doğurganlık ve üreme fonksiyonlarını olumsuz yönde etkileyen insülin direnci, diyabet, oksidatif stres ve dislipidemi riskini arttırabilir. (1,2,3) 

İnfertilite olmayan, çalışma sırasında hamile kalmayı planlayan veya hamile kalan 18.555 kadın üzerinde gerçekleştirilen büyük bir kohort çalışması, yüksek glisemik indekse sahip karbonhidrat tüketiminin, kısırlıkla pozitif ilişkili olduğunu gösterdi. (4) 

Fruktozun güçlü bir proinflamatuar etkiye sahip olduğuna inanılmaktadır. (5) 

Şekerli ve gazlı içeceklerin tüketiminin doğurganlığı olumsuz etkilediği gözlemlenmiştir. (7,8) 

10 randomize çalışmanın meta-analizi ve sistematik incelemesi, düşük glisemik indeksli diyetlerin kullanımının PKOS'lu kadınlarda testosteron düzeylerinin azalmasıyla ilişkili olduğunu gösterdi; bu da hormonal düzenleme üzerindeki olumlu etkisini daha da ortaya koydu. (9) 

Kadınlar için düşük karbonhidratlı bir diyetin hamilelik, düzenli adet görme şansını arttırdığı ve düşük yapma şansını azalttığı gözlemlenmiştir. (10)

Özetle glisemik indeks değeri yüksek olan (bu besinler çok hızlı sindirilirler, beyaz pirinç ve patates gibi) besinleri tüketen kadınların, glisemik indeks değeri düşük olan besinleri (esmer pirinç, tam tahıllı ürünler, tam buğday ekmekleri) tüketen kadınlara göre %92 oranında yumurtalarında verimsizlik görülmüştür. Bu nedenle basit karbonhidratların tüketimi sınırlanmalıdır.

Protein

Doğurganlıkta önemli bir diğer bileşen de proteindir (11,12,13). Ayrıca protein tüketimindeki artış, doğru bir karbonhidrat-insülin dengesine yol açar ve bu da kadınlarda anovulatuar kısırlığın tedavisinde önemli olabilir (14).

Yapılan araştırmalara göre hayvansal protein tüketiminin, anovülasyon nedeniyle daha yüksek kısırlık riskiyle ilişkili olduğu gösterilmiştir (15).  Bulgular, başta tavuk ve kırmızı et olmak üzere hayvansal protein kaynaklarının bitkisel protein kaynaklarıyla değiştirilmesinin, anovülasyona bağlı kısırlık riskini azaltabileceğini öne sürmektedir. Bitkisel proteinin doğurganlık üzerindeki potansiyel olumlu etkisi, insülin duyarlılığının artması ve bu hormonun yemek sonrası salgılanmasının hayvansal proteine göre daha düşük olmasıyla ilişkili bulunmuştur (15).

Protein tüketiminin, özellikle de hayvansal proteinin, sağlıklı kadınlarda testosteron konsantrasyonuyla negatif ilişkili olduğu gösterilmiştir; bu da kadın doğurganlığının düzenlenmesinde önemli rol oynamaktadır (16,17). İşlenmiş kırmızı etin doğurganlık üzerinde özellikle olumsuz bir etkiye sahip olduğu gösterilmiştir (18).

Özetle, yapılan araştırmalara dayanarak, bitkisel protein oranının hayvansal proteine göre daha yüksek olmasının doğurganlık açısından daha olumlu bir sonuç gözlenmektedir.

Yağ

Doğurganlığın artması için diyette doğru miktar ve iyi kalitede yağ asidi tüketmek önem taşmaktadır. Diyet yağının hem aşırı hem de yetersiz olması doğurganlığı olumsuz ekilemektedir (19).

Yumurtlama bozukluğunda ise önemli faktör diyetle alınan yağın miktarı değil kalitesidir (20).

Yapılan araştırmalarda doğurganlık üzerinde en olumsuz etkinin trans yağ asitleri (TFA' lar) olduğu görülmüştür. TFA' lar, vücutta inflamatuar ekileri ve insülin direncini arttırmasının yanı sıra Tip 2 Diyabet, PKOS dahil diğer metabolik bozuklukların gelişme riskini de arttırır (21).

PUFA' ların ise araştırmalar sonucunda hem erkeklerde hem de kadınlarda üreme açısından fayda sağladığı saptanmıştır. Ayrıca kadınların yağlı deniz balığı tüketiminin de doğurganlık üzerinde olumlu etkilere sahip olduğu görülmüştür (22). 

Ayrıca yapılan araştırmalarda antioksidan, lif açısından zengin ve yüksek tekli doymamış yağ asitlere (MUFA'lar) sahip olan avokadonun ise diyetle az miktarda alınan folat ve potasyumdan zengin olduğu için doğurganlık üzerine olumlu etkileri olduğu savunulmaktadır (23).

Özetle, trans yağ asitlerinden yüksek ve PUFA' lardan (çoklu doymamış yağlar) düşük diyetlerin sağlıklı kadınlarda üreme performansı üzerindeki olumsuz etkileri olduğu yapılan araştırmalar sonucunda saptanmıştır.

Doğurganlığı artıran besinler:

·      Kuzu Cinseng: Doğurganlığı artırıcı etkileri olduğuna inanılan ginseng türlerinden biridir. Özellikle erkek üreme sağlığı üzerinde olumlu etkileri olduğu düşünülmektedir (24).

·      Sarımsak: Antioksidan ve anti-inflamatuar özellikleri olan sarımsağın, erkek üreme sağlığına olumlu etkileri olduğu düşünülmektedir (25).

·      Karpuz Çekirdeği: Karpuz çekirdeğindeki çinko, arginin ve folat gibi bileşenlerin, üreme sağlığı üzerinde olumlu etkileri olabileceği düşünülmektedir (26).

