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Bu Liste Evladiyelik! Eleştirmenlerden En Yüksek Puanları Alan 200 Gizem Filmi

Bu Liste Evladiyelik! Eleştirmenlerden En Yüksek Puanları Alan 200 Gizem Filmi

Esra Demirci
Esra Demirci - TV Editörü
02.07.2026 - 15:31
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Sinema dünyasında her filmin yeri ayrıdır ama gizem filmlerinin yeri bambaşkadır. Hani şu izlerken ekrana kilitlendiğimiz, 'Kesin katil şu!' deyip her defasında ters köşe olduğumuz, final jeneriği akarken de en az yarım saat duvara bön bön bakmamıza sebep olan o şaheserler...

Eğer siz de 'Bana öyle her şeyi hemen açık etmeyen, bulmaca gibi filmler lazım' diyorsanız, tam anlamıyla evladiyelik bir listeyle karşınızdayız! Sinema eleştirmenlerinin radarına takılan, incelene sık dokunup en yüksek puanları kapmış tam 200 gizem filmini bir araya getirdik. Patlamış mısırları hazırlayın, ışıkları kapatın ve ipuçlarını takip etmeye başlayın. İşte izledikten sonra uzun süre etkisinden çıkamayacağınız o liste!

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200. Faust (2011)

200. Faust (2011)

Usta Rus yönetmen Alexandre Sokurov'un imzasını taşıyan yapım, 'dünyanın sırrına haiz olmak için' şeytana ruhunu satan insanoğlunun hikayesinin anlatıldığı Alman klasiği Faust'un yeni bir uyarlaması. Filmin dünya prömiyerini 68. Venedik Film Festivali'nde yaptıktan sonra Altın Aslan'a da uzandı. Senaryosu da Sokurov'a ait olan filmin başrollerinde Hanna Schygulla, Isolda Dychauk ve Georg Friedrich var.

199. National Treasure (2004)

199. National Treasure (2004)

Benjamin Franklin Gates, üçüncü kuşak bir hazine avcısıdır. Hayatı boyunca, neredeyse kimsenin var olduğuna inanmadığı bir hazineyi aramıştır. Söz konusu hazine bir rivayete göre Kuzey Amerika’da bir yerlerdedir. Bu konu üzerinde derin çalışmalar yapan Benjamin, en sonunda kendisine gerekli olan hazine haritasının, Bağımsızlık Bildirgesinin, arkasında olduğunu keşfeder. Bu sırada kendisinin bir de Ian Howe adında rakibi vardır. Ondan önce o belgeyi çalarak ele geçirmek zorundadır. Bu müthiş soygun gerçekleşecekken ciddi anlamda yardıma gereksinimi söz konusudur. Filme en büyük lezzeti katan unsurlardan biri Oscarlı oyuncu Nicolas Cage’dir

198. Exam (2009)

198. Exam (2009)

8 yetenekli aday, gizemli ve güçlü bir şirkete girebilmek için son aşamaya gelmiştir. İçlerinden en iyisi hazırlanan sınavı geçerek işe başlayacaktır. Katılımcılar penceresiz bir odaya sokulur. Önlerinde bir kağıt ve kalem bulunan katılımcıların cevaplaması gereken sadece 1 soru vardır. Yönetici tüm kuralları anlattıktan sonra odadan çıkar ve seksen dakikalık süre başlar. Fakat büyük bir sorun vardır; ortada cevap verilebilecek bir soru yoktur.

197. Monakh i bes (2016)

197. Monakh i bes (2016)

Ivan Semenovish hayatını Tanrı'ya adamak için bir manastıra taşınır, ancak yolculuğunda bir iblis onu yoldan çıkarmayı umar…

196. A Perfect Murder (1998)

196. A Perfect Murder (1998)

Zengin sanayici Steven Taylor’un herşeyi vardır ama en çok ihtiyaç duyduğu iki şey aşk ve karısının sadakatidir. New York finans dünyasında büyük başarı kazanan Taylor, karısı Emily Bradford Taylor’ın en değerli kazancı olduğunu düşünmektedir. Ancak Taylor, kontrollü tavrı yüzünden, karısını ne kadar çok sevdiğini, hatta ona ihtiyaç duyduğunu bir türlü söyleyemez.Oysa Emily, Steven’ın yanında taşıdığı güzel kadın rolünden daha fazlasını istemektedir.

Zarif ve çarpıcı Emily, Birleşmiş Milletler’in Amerikan Büyükelçiliği ne yardım eder, tercümanlık yapar. Bir yandan da, Steven’ın gösteremediği ilgiyi bulduğu yetenekli fakat tutunamamış sanatçı David Shaw ile duygusal ilişki içindedir. David ve Emily, ilişkilerini David’in Brooklyn deki stüdyosunda aylarca gizlice sürdürürler. David sonunda Emily’nin kocasından ayrılacağını, birlikte yeni bir hayata başlayacaklarını düşünmektedir.

Ancak kısa bir süre sonra, Steven, karısının uzak ve soğuk tutumunun sebebini öğrenir ve bu bilgi, onu karmaşık, ölümcül bir planın, mükemmel bir cinayetin tasarlayıcısı haline getirir. Bu planın sebeplerinden biri kıskançlık olabilir. Emily’nin sahip olduğu yüklü miktardaki tahvil ise belki sebeplerden bir diğeridir.

Sebep ne olursa olsun, mükemmel cinayet planının gerçekleşmesi de tıpkı mükemmel bir aşk gibi imkansızdır, oyun başladıktan sonra Steven beklenmedik oyuncularla karşılaşacaktır.

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195. The Gift (2015)

195. The Gift (2015)

Simon ve Robyn yeni evli, genç bir çifttir. Hayatları tam da planladıkları gibi giderken, Simon'ın bir lise arkadaşıyla karşılaşması tüm yaşamlarını alt üst edecektir. Simon, Gordo'yu ilk başta tanımaz ama bir dizi beklenmedik karşılaşma ve kaynağı belirsiz hediye, geçmişten gelen korkunç bir sırrı da açığa çıkartacaktır. 20 sene önce Simon ve Gordo arasında gerçekleşen olayın rahatsız edici, gerçek yüzünü öğrenince Robyn hayata dair sorgulamalara da girecektir. Senaristliği ve yönetmenliği Joel Edgerton'a ait olan filmin başrollerinde Edgerton'ın yanı sıra Jason Bateman ve Rebecca Hall de yer alıyor.

194. In the Valley of Elah (2007)

194. In the Valley of Elah (2007)

Mike Deerfield adlı asker, Irak’ta esrarengiz bir şekilde kaybolur. Eski bir savaş gazisi olan Mike’ın babası Hank oğlundan haber alamayınca özel dedektif Emily Sanders ile anlaşır. Oğlunun kayboluşundaki gizemi aydınlatmak için soruşturmaya anne Joan’da katılacaktır.

193. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

193. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
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Büyük bir trafik kazası geçiren Michelle, gözlerini yeraltında konumlanmış bir sığınakta açar. Yanında ise, dışarıda kimyasal bir saldırı olduğunu ve kesinlikle dışarıya çıkamadıklarını iddia eden iki yabancı adam vardır.

192. Brick (2005)

192. Brick (2005)

Yalnız dolanıp duran bir genç, lisedeki bir yeraltı suç döngüsüne katılır. Amacı ortadan kaybolan eski kız arkadaşının nerede olduğunu araştırmaktır. Brendan, belirli bir zamandan beri haber almadığı eski kız arkadaşından bir gün tuhaf bir telefon alır. Emily, bu kısa konuşmada, ondan yardım ister. Bu işin peşine düşen Brendan ne yazık ki çok geçmeden kızın cesedini bulur. O andan itibaren de bu işi yapanların izini sürmeye ve sırlarını çözmeye soyunur. Film, klasik bir öyküyü, hiç klasik olmayan bir yöntemle bir okul atmosferinde anlatıyor ve son derece ilginç bir yapı çıkartıyor ortaya. Brendan yavaş yavaş Humphrey Bogart’a dönüşüyor. Sıradan okul çevresi ise California’nın karanlık yeraltı bölgelerine dönüşüyor. İlgi ile izlenecek sıra dışı bir yapım.

191. The Wailing (2016)

191. The Wailing (2016)

Kasabaya gelen yabancıyla birlikte gizemli bir hastalık hızla yayılmaya başlar. Yerel polis memurlarından biri olayın içine sürüklenir ve kızını kurtarmak için bu gizemli olayı çözmek zorundadır. Hong-jin Na’nın yönetmen koltuğunda oturduğu filmin yıldız kadrosunda Woo-hee Chun, Jo Han-Chul ve Jeong-min Hwang yer alıyor.

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190. Cloud Atlas (2012)

190. Cloud Atlas (2012)

1850 yılında Pasifik Okyanusu'ndayız. Adam Ewing Yeni Zelanda'daki takım adalardan zorlu bir deniz yolculuğu yaparak Californiya’daki evine dönmektedir. 1930'lu yıllarda Belçika'da yaşayan beş parasız ama yetenekli bir bestekar olan Robert Frobisher'ın elinde Adam Ewing'in günlüğü vardır. Luisa Rey ise Reagan yönetimindeki Amerika'da yaşayan isyankar ruhlu bir gazetecidir. Yayın evi sahibi Timothy Cavendish ise alacaklılarından canını kurtarmaya çalışır. Kendisini var eden sisteme isyan eden Android garson Sonmi~451 ise yakın gelecekte Güney Kore'dedir. Zachry ise medeniyetin çöküşüne ve ilkel kabilelerin insanlığa hükmetmesine şahit olmak üzeredir...

189. The Nice Guys (2016)

189. The Nice Guys (2016)

1970’ler Los Angeles’ında, şanslı ama sakar özel dedektif Holland March ve dikkatli araştırmacı Jackson Healy bir gizemi çözmek için bir araya gelir. Birlikte, herkesin aradığı ve önemli bir sırrı saklayan kayıp kızı bulmaları gerekmektedir. Bu kız, ünlü bir porno yıldızı olan Misty Mountain’ın gizemli ölümünü çözebilecek bilgilere sahip tek kişidir. Bu araştırma esnasında iki dedektif kendilerini yüksek statüdeki devlet yetkililerinin hedefinde bulur. Filmin yönetmen koltuğunda Iron Man 3 ve Kiss Kiss Bang Bang filmlerinin unutulmaz yönetmeni Shane Black oturuyor.

188. Doubt (2008)

188. Doubt (2008)

Altmışlı yılların siyasal gerilimlerinin tetiklediği nahoş hadiseler en fazla Amerika'nın varoşu olarak nitelendirebileceğimiz Bronx'ta kendini göstermektedir. Bronx'taki St. Nicholas kilisesi Karizmatik Rahip Flynn (Philip Seymour Hoffman), korkunun ve disiplinin gücüne yürekten inanan Rahibe Aloysius Beauvier'in (Meryl Streep) ateşli bir şekilde savunduğu katı gelenekleri yıkmak için çaba göstermektedir. Sene 1964'tür ve ülkenin politik iklimindeki değişim rüzgarlarının kilise camiasını da etki altına alması gecikmez. Beyazların tahakkümündeki bir okula ilk kez Donald Miller adlı siyah bir öğrenci kabul edilmiştir. Geleceğe umutla bakan genç ve masum rahibe James (Amy Adams), Peder Flynn ile ilgili bir şüphesini Rahibe Aloysius ile paylaşarak Peder Flynn'ın Donald'a karşı aşırı bir yakınlık gösterdiğini anlatır. Bu iddia ve suçlama üzerine harekete geçen Rahibe Aloysius, gerçeği ortaya çıkartmak ve Peder Flynn'ı okuldan attırmak için büyük bir mücadele başlatır. Rahibe Aloysius artık Peder Flynn'a karşı müthiş bir irade savaşına kilitlenmiştir. Bu mücadelenin hem kilise hem de okul üzerinde yıkıcı sonuçlar getirmesi tehlikesi vardır.

187. Predestination (2014)

187. Predestination (2014)

Sıkı bir bilimkurgu filmi olan Predestination, zamanda seyahat edip olmuş ya da olası olayların önüne geçmeye veya suçluları yakalamaya çalışan bir zamansal ajanın hikayesini konu eder. Gizli bir servise bağlı çalışan ajanın son görevi ise; 1975 yılında New York'ta yaptığı bir patlamada 11.000 insanın ölümünden sorumlu olan Fiyasko Bombacısı adlı kişiyi bulup bu patlamanın hiç yaşanmamış olmasını sağlamaktır... Görevi için 1970 yılına New York'ta bir barda, barmen olarak çalışmaya başlayan ajan orada “Evlenmemiş Anne” rumuzlu John isimli bir köşe yazarıyla tanışır. Küçük bir bar sohbetiyle başlayan ikilinin sohbeti, gecenin ilerleyen saatlerinde daha da derinleşir...

186. Who Am I? (2014)

186. Who Am I? (2014)

Genç bir bilgisayar dehası olan Benjamin, sadece Almanya’da değil dünya çapında tanınan biri olmak istemektedir. Yer altı bir hacker grubu, Benjamin’i aralarına katılmaya çağırınca, Benjamin bu tehlikeli teklifi kabul eder ancak bu tehlikeli oyunlarda başına geleceklerden habersizdir.

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185. Arrival (2016)

185. Arrival (2016)

Film, ordu dilbilimcisi Dr. Louise Banks'in hikayesini anlatıyor. Birden çok uzay gemisi dünyaya iniş yapınca dünya adeta sarsılır. Amaçlarının ne olduğu bilinmeyen uzaylılarla iletişim kurmanın yolları aranmaya başlar. Uzaylılarla iletişim kurması için ordu dilbilimcisi Dr. Louise Banks çağrılır. Doktora yardımcı olması için de fizikçi Ian Donnelly seçilir. İkilinin artık en önemli görevi uzaylıların barışçıl mı yoksa istilacı mı olduğunu belirleyebilmektir. Bu süreçte bir diğer zorluk da ordunun ısrarcı bir şekilde saldırı yanlısı olması olacaktır...

184. The Hateful Eight (2015)

184. The Hateful Eight (2015)

Western türündeki film, İç Savaş'ın bitmesinden altı, sekiz ya da 12 yıl sonra, bir grup yabancının, tipiden kurtulmak için dağdaki bir konaklama yerine sığınmasını ve gizli bağlılıkların hayatta kalmalarını tehdit ettiğini anlamalarını konu ediyor. The Hateful Eight’te bir posta arabası, kış soğuğu yaşayan Wyoming’den geçer. Yolcular, cellat John Ruth ve yakaladığı kaçak Daisy Domergue, Domergue'nun adalete teslim edilmesi için Ruth'un 'Cellat' olarak bilindiği Red Rock kasabasına hızla yol alır. Yolda iki yabancıyla tanışırlar: Biri, kötü şöhretli bir ödül avcısı olan, zenci bir eski federasyon askeri Binbaşı Marquis Warren ve diğeri de kasabanın şerifi olduğunu iddia eden güneyli haydut Chris Mannix. Tipide yollarını kaybeden Ruth, Domergue, Warren ve Mannix, bir dağ geçidindeki konaklama yeri olan Minnie's Haberdashery'ye sığınır. Minnie's'e vardıklarında onları mekânın sahibi değil, dört yabancı karşılar: Minnie annesini ziyaret ederken Minnie's'e göz kulak olan Bob, Red Rock celladı Oswaldo Mobray, Kovboy Joe Gage ve Müttefik Sanford Smithers. Fırtına, dağdaki konaklama yerini etkisi altına alırken, sekiz gezginimiz, Red Rock'a hiç varamayabileceklerini öğrenir.

183. Rememory (2017)

183. Rememory (2017)

Gordon Dunn, ünlü bir bilim insanıdır. Çığır açan yeni bir cihaz üreten Gordon, cihazın tanıtımından kısa bir süre sonra gizemli bir şekilde ölü bulunur. Gordon’un eşi Carolyn için bu ani ölüm tam bir yıkım olur. Carolyn eşinin kaybı ile başa çıkmaya çalışırken, Dunn’ın çalıştığı şirket Cortex ise bilim insanının ölümü sonrası ortadan kaybolan cihazın peşine düşer. Carolyn yasını tutmaya çabalarken, onu ziyarete gelen gizemli bir adam ise kadının tahmininden çok daha fazla sır taşıyordur… Bu adam Dunn’ın esrarengiz ölümün ardındaki gizemi ortaya çıkartabilecek midir?

182. Closed Circuit (2013)

182. Closed Circuit (2013)

Uluslararası çapta terörist olmakla suçlanan tehlikeli bir grup, bir sabah Londra'ya saldırıda bulunur. Bu patlama sonrasında terörist gruptan sadece bir kişi hayatta kalmıştır. Farroukh Erdogan isimli bu terörist patlamanın ardından tutuklanır ve hapse gönderilir. Ülkenin gündemindeki en önemli olay haline gelen bu saldırı, son derece titiz bir dava sürecine tabi tutulacaktır. Hükümetin elinde hiç kimsenin bilmediği gizli bir kanıt vardır ve başsavcı dava için Claudia Simmons isimli başarılı bir avukatı atar. Dava gününden bir gün önce Farroukh Erdogan'ın avukatı öldürülür ve yerine hükümetin atadığı Martin Rose getirilir. İşin ilginç yanı ise Martin ve Claudia'nın eskiden sevgili olmalarıdır. İki eski sevgilinin iki karşıt tarafı savunmak için atandığı bu davada, birbirleriyle herhangi bir bilgi paylaşması kesinlikle yasaktır. İkili, ilişkilerine ve mesleklerine duydukları sadakati sınayacakları oldukça zorlu bir göreve atılmıştır.

181. Unknown (2006)

181. Unknown (2006)

Beş adam, kilitli bir depoda uyandıklarında ne geçmişlerine dair ne de oraya nasıl geldiklerine dair hiçbir şey hatırlamazlar. Bilmedikleri bir oyunun içindeymişçesine birbirlerinin ve kendilerinin kim olduğunu anlamaya çalışırlar. Kısa zamanda ortaya çıkar ki, gerçekten içinde bulundukları şey bir oyundur. Canlı kalmak için kimin iyi taraftan, kimin kötü taraftan olduğunu anlamaları gerekmektedir.

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180. The Immigrant (2013)

180. The Immigrant (2013)
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Ewa Cybulski ve kız kardeşi Magda 1921 yılında, doğdukları ülke olan Polonya'yı terk ederek hayallerinin peşinden koşabilmek için New York'un yolunu tutarlar. Ellis Ada'sına geldiklerinde ise kız kardeşleri acı bir süpriz beklemektedir. Magda verem hastalığına yakalanır ve karantinaya alınır. Ewa ise yapayalnız ve kaybolmuş bir şekilde, kardeşine yeniden kavuşabilmek için Bruno adındaki gizemli bir yabancıdan yardım ister. Fakat Bruno'nun niyeti hiç de göründüğü kadar iyi değildir. Ewa'nın yeni tanıştığı bu gizemli adam aslında kadın ticareti yapmaktadır ve başarılı olmayı da kafasına koymuştur. Kız kardeşini kurtarmak için Ewa bütün fedakarlıklara hazırdır ve fahişelik yapmaya başlar. Bruno'nun kuzeni Orlando'nun gelişiyle birlikte , Ewa kendine güvenini geri kazanır fakat Bruno'nun kıskançlığı onları ölümcül bir deliliğe sürükler...

179. Flypaper (2011)

179. Flypaper (2011)

Tripp Kennedy (Patrick Dempsey) kapanmasına yakın bir saatte yüklü bir miktarda para çekmek için bankaya gider. Fakat hemen ardından birbirinden habersiz iki farklı çete de aynı bankayı soymak için silahlar içeri girer. Tripp, banka görevlisi Kaitlin'i (Ashley Judd) korumaya çalışırken bir yandan da eli silahlı iki çete arasında ara buluculuk oynar.

Çetelerden biri oldukça profesyonel görünümlü ve donanımlıyken, diğer 'çift' yüzlerinden sadece güneş gözlükleri ve hafif makineli silahlarıyla karşı tarafa meydan okurlar. Bankanın kasa sistemleri gün sonu kapanışıyla kitlenmeye başlarken, bankada kalan herkes birbirine zıt iki çetenin ortak rehinesi olacaktır...

178. Archangel (2005)

178. Archangel (2005)

Robert Harris'in çok satan romanından uyarlanan film gerilimli bir komplo hikayesi. Sovyet tarihçisi ve aynı zamanda bir akademisyen olan Fluke Kelso, Rusya'nın bütünlüğünü savunmaktadır. Bir gün Sovyetler Birliği halk komiseri Papu Rava'nın Kelso'ya yaptığı ziyaret, Kelso'nun hayatının yönünü değiştirecektir..

177. Stoker (2013)

177. Stoker (2013)

Park Chan-wook'ın Amerika'da çektiği ilk film olan Stoker, babasının ölmesiyle annesiyle bir başına kalan India'nın ilk kez tanıştığı gizemli amcasıyla arasında korku ve öfkeden doğan garip ilişkiyi anlatıyor. Aile reisinin ölümünden sonra anne ve kızın evine gelen bu amcanın, ailenin düzenini de baştan aşağıya değiştirecektir...

176. Triage (2009)

176. Triage (2009)

Scott Anderson'ın kitabından uyarlanacak filmde Paz Vega ve Christopher Lee de rol alacak. Farrell, filmde meslektaşı ve en iyi arkadaşı olmadan eve dönen bir fotomuhabirini canlandıracak ve tehlikeli bir görevin peşine düşecek.

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175. The Gunman (2015)

175. The Gunman (2015)

Bir zamanlar emrinde çalıştığı örgüt tarafından ihanete uğrayan eski ajan Jim Terrier, tehlike dolu geçmişini ardında bırakıp yeni bir hayata başlamanın arefesindedir. Terrier, sevgilisi Anne ile evlenip sıradan bir adam olmanın planlarını yaparken eski iş arkadaşları ve patronları tarafından takip edildiğini fark eder. Peşindeki eski dostlarından kurulu dünyanın en güçlü örgütünün tek hedefi Jim Terrier'ı öldürmektir. Jim yeni düşmanlarıyla yüzleşip hayatta kalmaya çalışırken canı tehlikede olan tek kişinin kendisi olmadığını anlar. Artık sadece kendisini değil, tek varlığı Anne'i de korumak zorundadır.

174. Page Eight (2011)

174. Page Eight (2011)

John Worricker emektar bir MI5 ajanıdır. Patronu ve en iyi dostu olan Benedict Baron, gizli bir görev sırasında öldürülmeden önce arkasında esrarengiz dosyalar bırakır. Bunun üzerine John, komşusu ve iflah olmaz bir politik aktivist olan Nancy ile iş birliğine girme kararı alır. İkili, bu dava sırasında şirketin kirli çamaşırlarını ortaya dökme kararı alırlar. Başrollerini Bill Nighy ve Rachel Weisz'in paylaştığı filmin yönetmen koltuğunda David Hare oturuyor. Hare aynı zamanda bu politik aksiyon filminin senaryosuna da imza atan isim.

173. The Double (2011)

173. The Double (2011)

Amerikalı bir senatörün ölümünün arkasındaki esrar perdesini araştırmak için emekli bir CIA uzmanı ile genç bir FBI ajanı ortak çalışmaya başlarlar. Görünen nedenlerin altını araştırdıkça, suikastın arkasında Sovyet gizli örgütleri olduğunu keşfederler...

172. Manhattan Night (2016)

172. Manhattan Night (2016)

Gazeteci olan Porter Wren, mahkeme ve cinayet yazıları çıkarın New York’un önemli bir gazetesinde çalışır. Ailesine bağlı bir adam olan Porter’ın mutlu bir evliliği vardır. Sıradan bir yaşam süren Porter’ın hayatı bir katıldığı bir davetten sonra değişir. Davette ünlü yönetmen Simon Crowley’in karısı Caroline ile tanışır. Caroline’in eşi gizemli bir şekilde öldürülmüştür. Kısa sürede Porter ile yakın bir ilişki kuran genç kadın ondan cinayeti araştırmasını ister. Porter teklifi kabul eder ve hem kendisini hem de ailesini sıkıntıya sokacak bir araştırmaya girişir.

171. From Hell (2001)

171. From Hell (2001)

1880'ler Londrası'nda insanları dehşete sürükleyen Karındeşen Jack cinayetleri hüküm sürmektedir. Korku içerisindeki insanlığı bu vahşetten kurtarabilecek tek kişi Müfettiş Fred Abberline olmak üzeredir. Psişik güçlere sahip olan Abberline, partneri Godley'le birlikte bu güçlerinin ortaya çıkardığı delilleri takip etmeye koyulurlar.

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170. The Crimson Rivers (2000)

170. The Crimson Rivers (2000)
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Görevini yaparken uyguladığı sertlikten dolayı bir taşra görevine sürülen tecrübeli polis müfettişi Niemans ile genç yardımcısının korkunç şekilde işlenmiş seri cinayetleri çözme çabası olayların giderek karmaşıklaşmasıyla içinden çıkılmaz bir hal alır. Kitapları Türkiye'de de çok satan Jean-Christophe Grangé'ın ilk kitabı olan Kızıl Nehirler, Fransa'nın usta yönetmen-oyuncu ekibiyle başarılı bir gerilim filmi olarak beyazperdeye aktarılmış.

169. Perfect Stranger (2007)

169. Perfect Stranger (2007)

Sanal ilişkiler, gerilim ve aşk... Bu tehlikeli üçgenin içine kendisini büyük bir gözükaralıkla atan Ro’nun asıl amacı, arkadaşının ölümüne neden olanlardan intikam alabilmektir. Gerçekleri ortaya çıkarabilmek için tek yapması gereken, baş şüpheli olarak gördüğü Harrison Hill’in en yakınına yaklaşmanın bir yolunu bulmaktır.

168. Arsene Lupin (2004)

168. Arsene Lupin (2004)

Etkileyici üslubu, hırs ve dikkat çeken arzulu yapısı ile öne çıkan, yirmili yaşlarının başlarındaki genç bir adam yaşamını farklılaştırmak adına kararlar vermektedir. Yıl 1800’lerin sonlarına doğru ve Fransa’nın Normandiya bölgesinde geçiyor hikaye. Bu genç adamın, babası ölürken, oğluna bir nasihatte bulunur ve mevcut çalmak tutkusu ile bu durum bir araya gelince kahramanımız, tehlikeli ama doya doya yaşadığı bir düzene sahip olur. Bir zaman sonra kendisini bir seri cinayetten suçlanır pozisyonda bulur. Oysa o cinayet işlerine asla bulaşmamıştır. Bu şekilde sınanırken tam da savunduğu değerlere ve ideallere sahip çıkmak zorundadır.

167. Salt (2010)

167. Salt (2010)

Angelina Jolie'nin seksi bir federal ajanı canlandırdığı 'Ajan Salt', kumpasa getirilen bir CIA mensubunun hikayesini anlatıyor. Evelyn Salt (Jolie), idealist bir ajandır ve görevi, şerefi ve ülkesi üzerine yemin etmiş bir devlet görevlisidir. Ancak bir itirafçı onu zor durumda bırakacaktır. Çünkü bu kişi, Salt'ın Rus ajanı olduğunu iddia etmektedir. Bu suçlamayla adeta bağlılığı test edilecektir. Salt sahip olduğu tüm gizli görev tecrübesini kullanarak kendini temize çıkarmak amacıyla kaçar. Salt'ın masum olduğunu kanıtlamak için gösterdiği tüm çaba hakkındaki şüpheleri arttıracak ve geriye yanıtlanması gereken bir tek soru bırakacaktır; Salt kimdir? Süreç içinde, Salt'ın bile yeni keşfedeceği gerçekler gün yüzüne çıkacaktır.

166. Run All Night (2015)

166. Run All Night (2015)

Uzun süre mafya babası Shawn Maguire’ın en iyi arkadaşı olan tetikçi Jimmy, artık formunda değildir ve yaşlanmıştır ancak mafya babası patronu onu bir göreve daha zorlar. Jimmy, kendisinden uzun zaman önce uzaklaşmış oğlu hedef haline geldiğinde, suç dünyasındaki ailesi ve kendisini terk etmiş gerçek ailesi arasında bir seçim yapmak zorunda kalır. Jimmy’nin geçmiş hatalarının tek kefareti oğlunun hayatını bir silahın ucundan korumak olacaktır.

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165. Total Recall (2012)

165. Total Recall (2012)

Çok sevdiği güzel bir eşi olan ve hayatını sıradan bir işçi olarak kazanan Douglas Quaid, gündelik yaşamından çok sıkılmıştır. Hayatında yaşayabileceği en güzel anların, bir süper ajanın anılarında saklı olduğuna inanır. Ama başvurduğu Rekall şirketinde ortaya çıkan bir prosedür hatasından dolayı belleğine, aranan bir ajanın hafızası yüklenir ve Douglas kendisini hiç ummadığı tehlikeli bir maceranın ortasında bulur.

Peşinde, Cohaagen liderliğini yaptığı bir grup polis vardır. Mecburen bir isyancı ile iş birliği yapar ve yer altındaki karşı direnişin liderine ulaşarak Cohaagen’ı engellemek ister. Yaşadığı gerçekle, zihnindeki hayal arasında kaybolmaya başlar ve şimdi yaşadığı dünyasının kaderi de, kendi gerçek kimliğini bulmasıyla doğru orantılıdır.

164. Red Riding Hood (2011)

164. Red Riding Hood (2011)

Uluyan canavar kurtadamın iştahını doyurmak için onlarca yıl her dolunayda bir hayvan kurban ederek yapmış oldukları tedirgin edici ateşkesi sürdüren Daggerhorn Köyü sakinlerinden biri, kan kırmızı bir dolunay gecesinde, kuralları değiştirerek kanlı yüzünü ortaya çıkaran kurdun gazabına uğrar.

Kurban, güzel bir genç kadın olan Valerie’nin (Amanda Seyfried) ablasıdır. Valerie, kısa süre önce anne ve babasının kendisini kasabanın en zengin ailesinin oğlu olan Henry (Max Irons) ile evlendirmek istediğini öğrenir. Fakat genç kız, tüm ömrü boyunca sevdiği fakir oduncu Peter’dan (Shiloh Fernandez) başka biriyle beraber olmak istememektedir.

Birbirlerinden ayrılmak istemeyen çift beraberce kaçmayı planlar ama dehşet verici bir anda tekrar sahneye çıkan kurt her şeyi değiştirecektir...

163. The Words (2012)

163. The Words (2012)

Rory Jansen, yayımlanan ilk kitabıyla birlikte beklenmedik bir şekilde edebiyat dünyasında zirveye yerleşen genç bir yazardır. Son derece yaratıcı ve özgün üslubuyla dikkat çeken genç yazar bir anda döneminin en iyi birkaç isminden biri olarak kabul görmeye başlar. Romanı ise dünya çapında tanınan ve eleştirmenlerin dahi büyük bir hayranlıkla karşıladığı bir yapıttır artık. Başarı ve şöhretin tadını çıkaran Ransen'ın çok sevdiği eşi dahil hayatta her şeye sahiptir. Ancak başarının doruklarına çıktığı bir anda ortaya çıkan gizemli, yaşlı bir adam, Jansen'ın romanı üzerine önemli bir iddiada bulunacaktır. Jansen'ın adını dahi bilmediği bu yaşlı adamı görmezden gelmesi mümkün değildir...

162. Before I Fall (2017)

162. Before I Fall (2017)

Sam normal bir hayat süren genç bir kadındır. Memnun olduğu bir hayatı vardır. 12 Şubat tarihi de onun için sıradan bir gündür. Taa ki o gün hayatını kaybedene kadar... Ancak trajedisi burada sona ermeyecektir. Sam 12 Şubat'ı tekrar tekrar yaşamaya başlar. Aynı günü 1 haftalık süre boyunca tekrar tekrar yaşayan genç kadın,  ölümünün sırrını çözmeli ve kaybetme tehlikesiyle karşı karşıya bulunduğu her şeyi keşfetmelidir...

161. Jack Reacher (2012)

161. Jack Reacher (2012)

Pittsburgh kentinde sakin ve güneşli bir sabah, mesai saatinden hemen önce insanlar işlerine doğru koşturmakta, günlük telaşlarını yaşamaktadırlar. Tam bu sırada 10th Street köprüsüne bakan parkta, nehrin karşısı yakasından gelen 6 el silah sesi duyulur ve birkaç dakika içinde 5 masum insan kanlar içinde yere yığılarak hayatını kaybeder. Usta bir nişancının elinden çıktığı belli olan bu olayı Pitssburg polis departmanının çözmesi ve katil zanlısını yakalaması fazla sürmez; daha 24 saat dolmadan 5 cinayetin faili yakalanır. Fakat sorgu esnasında hiçbir şey söylemeyen genç adam bir kağıda sadece 'Jack Reacher'ı bulun!' yazar. Tüm kanıtlar gün gibi ortadayken eski bir asker olan Jack Reacher olayın görünmeyen yönlerini açığa çıkartacağı bir davanın içine girecektir. Bu arada zanlı Jason Barr'ın avukatı Helen Rodin de Bölge Savcısı olan Alex Rodin'in kızıdır. Baba-kız arasındaki hesaplaşmanın boyutları ise çok farklıdır...

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160. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

160. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Katrina Kasırgası’nın New Orleans’ı vurduğu gün ölüm döşeğindeki Daisy Williams hastane odasındaki yatağındadır. Yanında kızı Caroline vardır. Daisy, kızından ömürlük dostu Benjamin Button’ın günlüğünü yüksek sesle okumasını ister. Benjamin’in sıra dışı bir yaşam öyküsü vardır. Birinci Dünya Savaşı sırasında saatçilik yapan bir adam oğlunu savaşta kaybeder. Kör olan saatçi, tren istasyonu için imal ettiği bir saatin geriye doğru işlemesini sağlar. Hayalindeki şey, bu yolla gidenlerin bir ihtimal geri dönmelerini sağlamaktır. Ancak saat mucize yaratır. Savaşın sona erdiği gün dünyaya gelen Benjamin Button, hayatını tersten yaşamaya başlar. O seksenlerinde biri olarak doğar ve yıllar geçtikçe bebekliğine kadar uzanır ömrü. O noktada da son bulacaktır. Aşk zamanı her şey bir süre karmaşıklaşır ama yine de iki sevgilinin de yürüyeceği yol uzundur. Çok sayıda ödül alan filmin ayrıca 5 Altın Küre adaylığı da mevcuttur.

159. Black Death (2010)

159. Black Death (2010)

Ortaçağ'da İngiltere'deki büyük veba salgını esnasında genç bir keşiş, ölen insanların yeniden hayata döndürüldüğü iddiasını araştırmak için bir köye gider..

158. Criminal (2016)

158. Criminal (2016)

Görevden alınmış bir CIA ajanının hatıraları ve yetenekleri, neler yapabileceği kestirilemeyen tehlikeli bir adamın zihnine aktarılır. Fakat zihnine aktarılan adamın duyguları kötü adamın fikirlerini değiştirmeye başlar. Yönetmenliğini Ariel Vromen'in üstlendiği filmin oyuncu kadrosunda Ryan Reynolds, Gary Oldman, Kevin Costner, Tommy Lee Jones, Gal Gadot ve Alice Eve yer alıyor.

157. Brimstone (2016)

157. Brimstone (2016)

Kocası ve çocuklarıyla mutlu, sıradan bir yaşam süren Liz'in hayatı, kasabaya yeni bir din adamı gelmesiyle kabusa döner. Pederin görevini yapmaya başlamasıyla Liz ve ailesi büyük bir tehlike altına girer. İşlemediği bir suçun sanığı olan Liz, bir yandan ailesini hırslı ve intikam almak isteyen pederden korumaya çalışırken, bir yandan da içinde bulunduğu durumdan kaçış yolu bulmaya çalışacaktır.

156. The Maze Runner (2014)

156. The Maze Runner (2014)

Thomas bir anda uyanır ve yukarı doğru hareket halindeki bir asansörde olduğunu fark eder.  Asansörün kapıları açılır ve karşısında kendi yaşlarında bir grup genci görür. Koloni gibi görünen bu grup onu bir kayranda karşılamıştır. Devasa büyüklükteki duvarlarla çevrelenen bu geniş alanda Thomas ne kendisini, ne ailesini ne de geçmişini hatırlayamaz. Dahası karşısındaki “Kayranlılar” da tıpkı kendisi gibi buraya nasıl ve neden getirildiklerini bilmemektedirler.  Tek bildikleri şey ise her sabah labirente gidilen dev bir kapının açıldığıdır. Güneş batarken ise her akşam kapı kapanır. Üstelik her 30 günde bir asansörle gruba yeni bir genç gelmektedir. Thomas’ın ardındansa beklenmedik bir şekilde, bir hafta sonra asansör labirente Teresa adında bir genç kızı bırakır. Thomas şimdi hem kayran sakinlerinin hem de geçmişte bir yerlerden hatırladığı bu labirentin sırrını çözmeye çalışacaktır…

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155. I.T. (2016)

155. I.T. (2016)

Mike Regan, istediği her şeye sahip olan bir adamdır. Güzel bir ailesi ve akıllı bir evi vardır. Şirketinde çalışan bir I.T görevlisinin hayatına girmesiyle her şey değişir. Sahip olduğu şirket ile ilgili büyük bir sorunu çözen görevli, Mike’ın hayatına girmeye çalışır. Arzusuna ulaşamayan adam, Mike’ın akıllı sistemle tasarlanan evini hackler ve tüm sisteme hakim olur. Evini yönetmekle kalmayıp şirketini de ele geçiren adam karşısında ne yapacağını şaşıran Mike kendisini ve ailesini korumaya çalışır.

154. Get Out (2017)

154. Get Out (2017)

Chris sıradan bir siyahi gençtir. Sevgilisi Rose ile mutlu bir ilişkisi vardır. Rose bir gün Chris'i ailesinin mülküne davet eder. Avrupalı Amerikalı sevgilisinin ailesinde bir tuhaflık olduğunu sezen Chris bir süre sonra mülkte kalmakta olan siyahi kişilerin bir bir kaybolduğunu öğrenir. Bunun üzerine tuz biber olan şey ise başka bir siyahi adamın kendisine iş işten geçmeden gitmesi yönündeki uyarısı olur. Chris bir şeylerin ters gittiğini sezmeye başladığında kurtulması sandığından çok daha zor olacaktır...

153. Sicario (2015)

153. Sicario (2015)

Sicario, ABD ve Meksika arasında bulunan kanunsuz sınır kenti Suarez'de idealist bir FBI ajanı olan Kate ve özel operasyon kuvveti görevlilerinin uyuşturucu kartelleriyle mücadele etmek için görevlendirilmelerini konu alıyor. Sicario, oyunu kurallarına göre oynamayan suçlulara ulaşmak için sınırları zorlayan soluk soluğa bir operasyonun hikayesi. Sinematografik açıdan neredeyse kusursuz olan ve eleştirmenlerden tam not alan filmin yönetmenliğini Denis Villeneuve üstlenirken, senaryo koltuğunda Taylor Sheridan oturuyor.

152. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

152. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

İlk filmin 4 yıl sonrasındaki olayları konu alacak olan devam halkası, eski ordu üssüne geri dönen Jack Reacher'ı konu alacak. Reacher binbaşının isteği üzerine eski üssüne geri gelir. Ancak Reacher geri döndüğünde eski binbaşının vatan hainliğiyle suçlandığını öğrenir. Reacher binbaşı Susan Turner'a kurulan komployu ortaya çıkarmak için cinayetin gerçek suçlularının suçluların peşine düşer. Binbaşının adını temizlemek için büyük bir hükümet komplosu arkasındaki gerçeği açığa çıkarmak zorunda kalacak olan Reacher kanundan kaçar durumdayken hayatını sonsuza dek değiştirecek olan büyük bir sırrı da açığa çıkartmaya çalışır...

151. The Jacket (2005)

151. The Jacket (2005)

Film, yaralı bir Körfez Savaşı gazisinin evine dönüşü ve hafıza kaybı sıkıntısı ile mücadelesi etrafında dönüyor. Jack, savaş sırasında başından ciddi yara almıştır. Kimsez olduğu için hafıza kaybının keskin anlarında ne yapacağı konusunda çok zorlanır. Bu sebeple de doğduğu yer olan Vermont’a gider. Oraya giderken otostop yöntemini kullanır. Yol üzerinde bir kadına rastlar. Arabası arıza yapmıştır ve yanında sekiz yaşındaki kızı vardır. Onlara yardım eder. Başka bir araç sahibi onları arabasına alır ve çok geçmeden bir polis kontrolü çıkar karşılarına. Jack bir gün gözlerini açar ve kendini hastanede bulur. Kayıp hafızasından kalanlar sadece bu kopuk görüntülerdir. Hayal ile gerçek arasında sürekli hareket halindeki hafızasında bir an Jackie adında bir kadının evinde geçirdiği anlar belirir. Jack’i hayata döndürecek olan cevaplar nerededir? Kimdedir?

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150. The Interpreter (2005)

150. The Interpreter (2005)

Sıradan bir işle görevli görünen çevirmen Silvia Broome, Afrika’da doğmuş bir Birleşmiş Milletler çalışanıdır. Ancak hayat umulmadık sürprizleri ile beklemektedir. Afrikalı bir devlet başkanına suikast düzenleneceğini duyan Silvia’yı farklı bir hayat karşılar. Bu şartlar altında FBI ajanı Tobin, genç kadını korumakla görevlendirilir ancak kendisi Silvia’ya inanmamaktadır. Bir süre sonra ikili beraber olayları araştırmaya başladığında, ister istemez planlanan suikast öncesi yok edilmesi gerekenler listesine girerler. Film, Oscarlı oyuncuları ile, Sydney Pollack’ın yönetmenliğinde dikkat çekiyor.

149. Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

149. Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Bölge Savcılığı dedektifi Jess Cobb, FBI dedektifi Ray Kasten ve Bölge Savcısı Yardımcısı Claire Sloan kendi alanlarının yükselen isimleridir ve tümü 11 Eylül saldırıları sonrası Los Angeles merkezli terörle mücadele timine seçilmişlerdir. Ray ve Jess bir cinayeti araştırmakla görevlendirilirler ve olay mahalline gittiklerinde akıl almaz bir manzara ile karşılaşırlar: Maktul, Jess'in kızı Caroline'dır! Ray ve Jess, katili bulup, adalete teslim etmek için Claire ile iş birliği yapar. Fakat şüpheli, tanık koruma programında olan ve serbest bırakılmış bir federal tanık çıkar... Aradan 13 yıl geçer, hepsi yaşama normal bir şekilde devam etme çalışsa da üçünün de iyileşmeyen derin yaraları vardır. Ray, olaya dair yeni bir ipucu ortaya çıkarınca Los Angeles'a döner ve Claire'i dosyayı yeniden açmak için ikna etmeye çalışır. Bu süreçte Jess'in hayatı, resmen durmuş gibidir. Üstelik Ray'in Claire'e duyduğu ilgi yeniden alevlenir. Katilin peşine kendi yöntemleriyle düşmek için güç birliği yapacaklardır...

148. Black Dahlia (2006)

148. Black Dahlia (2006)

1940'lı yılların sonu... Genç bir kadın, bir gece, bomboş bir arazide ölü bulunur. Ölmeden önce korkunç bir şekilde işkence görmüştür. Olayın duyulmasıyla birlikte tüm şehir bu olay hakkında telaşlanmaya başlar. Olayla ilgilenen iki polis memuru da kendilerini bir anda spot ışıklarının ortasında bulurlar. Kurban gazetelere 'Siyah Dalya' olarak geçecektir. Bir süre sonra tüm olay bir medya felaketinde dönüşecektir.

147. Out of Time (2003)

147. Out of Time (2003)

Bildiğiniz ve güvendiğiniz her şeyin bir anda yalana dönüştüğünü farz edin. İşte Matt Lee Whitlock için o kâbus, gerçeğe dönüşür. Florida’da Banyan Key adındaki küçük bir bölgenin polis şefidir kendisi. İşinde başarılı, çalışkan bir adam olarak herkes tarafından saygı görür. Ancak tüyler ürpertici bir çifte cinayetle şoka uğramasıyla beraber soruşturmaya başladığında hayatı da tuhaf çözülmelerle karmaşık bir hal alır. Davanın detayları su üstüne çıktıkça, tüm kanıtlar, Mat’i şüpheli suçlu olarak işaret etmektedir. Matt, zamanla yarışmak zorundadır çünkü her keşfettiği ipucu diğerleri tarafından ört bas edilirken bir yandan da kendinden şüphe etme noktasına varmaktadır. Matt, polis güçlerinden ve güvendiği herkesten birkaç adım önde gitmek ve hızla gerçeği ortaya çıkartmak zorundadır.

146. Signs (2002)

146. Signs (2002)

Graham Hess, geçmişinde oldukça kötü olaylar yaşamış olan ve inancını yitirmiş olan eski bir rahiptir. Kendi halindeki kardeşi ve çok sevdiği kızı ile beraber sıradan bir çiftçi olan Hess'in hayatı, tarlasında oluşan kocaman işaretlerden sonra değişecektir. Kısa bir süre sonra bu işaretlerin yalnızca kendi tarlalarında oluşmadığını anlarlar. Bu dünyadan olmayan bir şeyler kapılarına dayanmıştır.

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145. Proof (2005)

145. Proof (2005)

Son derece zeki fakat bir taraftan da ruhsal dengesi pek yerinde olmayan bir matematikçinin kızı olan Catherine, hayatı boyunca babasının yanından ayrılmamıştır. Bu sırada bir gün kız kardeşi Claire gelir dengeler değişir. Catherine onun hükmeden tavırları ile başa çıkmak zorunda kalır. Öte yandan kendisine fazlasıyla ilgi gösteren, babasının öğrencisi Hal ile mücadele eder. Dengeleri ve köprüleri sağlam kılmak uğrunda türlü çabaları harcarken, Catherine bir taraftan da babasından bu delilik ve deha arasındaki ince çizgideki beyin yapısından ne denli kalıtımsal olarak etkilendiğini sorgulamaktadır.

144. Veronica Mars (2014)

144. Veronica Mars (2014)

Çok sevilen televizyon dizisi Veronica Mars'ın uzun metrajlı film projesi olan yapımın başrolünde Veronica karakterini Kristen Bell canlandırıyor. Dizinin bitmesine çok üzülen hayranlarının maddi girişimi ve desteği ile hayata geçen Veronica Mars filminin yönetmen koltuğunda ise dizinin 3 yıl boyunca prodüktörlüğünü üstlenen Rob Thomas oturuyor.

143. Scoop (2006)

143. Scoop (2006)

Tarot kartlarının gizemine inanır mısınız? Joe Strombel isminde bir gazeteci, kamuoyunda 'Tarot Kartı Cinayetleri' olarak bilinen bir seri cinayet olayını araştırırken gizemli bir şekilde öldürülür. Bu ölümle birlikte derinleşen araştırma da bir kenara itilir ve olayın esrarı aydınlatılamaz.

Joe Strombel’i tanıyan ve başarılı bir gazetecilik öğrencisi olan Sondra, olayın bu haliyle kalmasına müsaade etmez ve araştırmaya kaldığı yerden devam eder. Bu araştırma sırasında içine daldığı sihir dünyası, oldukça ilgisini çekmiştir. Gösterisini izlediği Sid Waterman ismindeki bir sihirbaz, farkında olmadan ona bu cinayet davası ile ilgili önemli bir bilgi verir. İpuçlarının gösterdiği tek bir isim vardır: aristokrat Peter Lyman! Sondra, bu son derece yakışıklı adamın peşine düşer ama duygularını olaylara karıştırmamayı başaramayacaktır.

142. Eteros Ego (2016)

142. Eteros Ego (2016)

Bir kriminoloji profesörü, tek bağlantısı Pisagor'dan alıntılar olan tamamen alakasız beş cinayeti çözmeye çalışır.

141. Voice from the Stone (2017)

141. Voice from the Stone (2017)

Filmin rahatsız edici ve gizemli hikayesi 1950'lerde Toskana'da geçiyor. Ağırbaşlı hemşire Verena, aniden annesini kaybettikten sonra bir daha konuşmayan genç mirasçı bir çocuğu tedavi etmek için görevlendirilir. Verena genç çocuğu gözlemledikçe, villanın taş duvarlarına sıkışmış güçlü ve dünyevi bir kişiliğin büyüsüne kapıldığına ikna olur.

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140. Inside Man (2006)

140. Inside Man (2006)

Hücrede yatan bir adam, planladığı kusursuz banka soygununu anlatarak, izleyiciyi bu soygunu seyretmeye davet eder. Olaylar zincirinin en başında her şey aslında herhangi bir hırsızlık gibi başlar. Hal böyle olunca boyacı kılığındaki soyguncular, elli kişiyi rehin aldığında polis de gerekenleri yapar. İki dedektifi bu adamlarla anlaşmak üzere görevlendirir. Ne yazık ki olaylar ilerledikçe bu dedektifler, hırsızların gerisinde kalırlar. Hızla tüm çareler tükenmeye başlar. Ortada öyle tuhaf olaylar gelişmektedir ki hırsızların esas amacının sadece bankayı soymak olmayabileceğine dair şüpheler oluşmaya başlar.

139. Vantage Point (2008)

139. Vantage Point (2008)

ABD başkanı İspanya’dadır. Ortada bir suikast planı söz konusudur ve birileri bu işi araştırmak durumundadır. Bu işten sorumlu olanlar yani Fox ve Quaid iki gizli servis ajanı olarak görev yapacaklardır. Yalnız ortada değişik konumlar ve durumlar vardır. Gizli ajanların araştırmaları beş farklı tanık ve beş de farklı hikaye çıkartır ortaya. Bu karışıklık içinde gerçek cevaplara ulaşmak biraz çetrefilli bir yoldan geçecektir haliyle. Ajanlarımız iş başında tüm becerilerini kullanarak çözülmesi gerekenlerin üstesinden geleceklerdir.

138. The International (2009)

138. The International (2009)

Takıntılı bir interpol ajanı olan Louis Salinger ve Manhattan Bölgesi avukatı Eleanor Whitman, dünyanın en güçlü bankalarından birine adaleti getirmeyi amaçlamaktadır. Kara para aklama, silah ticareti dahil birçok yasal olmayan işlemleri su yüzüne çıkarırlar.

Salinger ve Whitman’ın araştırmaları, onları Berlin’den Milano’ya oradan New York’a ve son olarak İstanbul’a götürür. Kendilerini uzun soluklu global bir kovalamanın içinde bulurlar. Salinger ve Whitman’in terörü finanse etmeye devam eden bankanın amansızca peşini bırakmamaları, hayatlarını riske sokacaktır.

137. The Double Hour (2009)

137. The Double Hour (2009)

Otelde hizmetçilik yapan bir kadın, bir arkadaş bulma kulübünde 50 erkek içinde tanıştığı adamla ilişkiye girer.. Ona olan bağlılığı ve gelişen ilişkileri, bir villada bekçilik yapan adamla buluşmalarından birinde bir soygunla karşılaşmaları ile düğümlenir.. Buradan sonra gelişen olaylar her ikisini de farklı yerlere götürecektir..

136. Jasper Jones (2017)

136. Jasper Jones (2017)

Film Avustralya'da bir kasabada yaşayan Jasper Jones'un bir gece ormanda kaybolan arkadaşı Laura Wiseheart'ın cesedini bulmasıyla yaşadıklarını ve okul arkadaşı Charlie Bucktin ile gerçeği arama peşinde olmasını anlatıyor.

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135. Columbus Circle (2012)

135. Columbus Circle (2012)

Zengin bir sanayicinin kızı olan Abigail 18. yaş gününde mirasının açıklandığı gün, tüm basın ve ailesinin gözleri önünden kayıplara karışır. Seneler boyunca Abigail sadece iki kişiyle iletişim kurmuştur; binanın kapıcısı Klandermann ki bu kişiyle de notlarla iletişim kurmaktadır ve aile dostu, sırdaşı Dr. Raymond.

134. Ittefaq (2017)

134. Ittefaq (2017)

Film, işlenen 2 cinayet üzerinden ilerliyor. Bir dedektif, işlenen bu cinayetlerin hikayelerini farklı kişilerden dinleyerek suçluyu bulmaya çalışıyor.

133. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

133. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

İlk filmin olaylarının üstünden 30 yıldan fazla zaman geçmişken, Los Angeles Polis Departmanı'nda görev yapan Memur K (Ryan Gosling) insanlığı büyük kargaşaya sürükleyecek, hatta sonunu bile getirebilecek bir sırrı ortaya çıkarmıştır. Bir felaketi önleyebilmesi için eski ödül avcısı Rick Deckard'ı (Harrison Ford) bulup ondan bazı sorularına yanıt alması şarttır.

132. Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

132. Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

Robert Garfield, uzun zamandır uzak kaldığı kasabasına geri dönem durumunda kalmıştır. Çocukluğunda beraber vakit geçirdiği, en yakın arkadaşlarından biri ölmüştür. Garfield'ın tek hatırladığı 11 yaşındayken burada olduğudur. Kendi yaşıtı olan Carol'a o dönemde çok güçlü bir şekilde aşıktır. Hayatlarına tam o sırada müdahil olan Ted isimli çok tuhaf bir yabancı ise, Robert'ın tüm çocukluğunu yeniden düşünmesine yol açacaktır.

131. Harry, un ami qui vous veut du bien (2000)

131. Harry, un ami qui vous veut du bien (2000)

Michel ve Claire, günlük yaşantıları konusunda giderek daha fazla ümitsizliğe kapılan evli bir çifttir. Yaklaşmakta olan tatilleri de onlara pek bir rahatlama olanağı sunmamaktadır: boğucu bir sıcak dalgası, köhne konaklama yerleri ve önüne geçilmez bir enerjiye sahip üç huysuz kız evlat. Michel ve Claire tam ruhsal kırılma noktalarının eşiğine gelmişken, Michel’ın eski okul arkadaşı Herry, Mercedes’iyle ve yanında bir Hollywood yıldızının kopyası olan çekici Prune’le çıkagelir. Keyif prensibi doğrultusunda yaşayan Harry Michel’e alışılmış bir ilgi gösterir, ancak tesadüfi karşılaşmaları kötü sonuçlar doğuracaktır. Harry arkadaşına yazma yeteneğini geliştirmesinde yardım etmeye kararlıdır, ne var ki Michel’in tam tersine o taviz vermeyen bir adamdır. Ergenlere özgü garip saplantısı, giderek yardımcı olmaktan çıkıp ölümcül olmaya dönüşür.

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130. Sound of Noise (2010)

130. Sound of Noise (2010)

Polis memuru Amadeus Warnebring, kariyerinin en zor vakasıyla, müzikal bir soruşturmayla karşı karşıyadır: şehri orkestra olarak kullanan ve müzikal bir kıyamet “çalan” altı eylemci davulcudan oluşan, ele avuca sığmaz bir çetedir karşısındaki... Bu vaka müzikten nefret eden kahramanımız için bir işkencedir; ancak son görevi kardeşinin konserini bu ses teröristlerinden kurtarmak olacaktır.

129. I'm Not Scared (2003)

129. I'm Not Scared (2003)
farm3.static.flickr.com

1970’li yıllardayız. On yaşındaki Michele, İtalya’nın güneyindeki küçük bir kasabada masumiyet dolu bir hayatı yaşamaktadır. Arkadaşlarıyla birbirlerini korkutma oyunu oynarken bir kuyunun dibinde hiç görmemesi gereken bir sırla karşılaşır ve masumiyetten oluşan hayatı değişiverir:

Kuyunun dibinde zemine zincirlenmiş bir şekilde Filippo vardır. Michele kasabanın belalısı Felice’yi olay mahallinde gördüğünde kötü bir şeyler olduğunu hisseder. En yakın arkadaşına gördüklerini anlattığında, ailesinin olaydan haberdar olması ve ondan her şeyi unutmasını istemesi, küçük çocuğun hayata bakışını sonsuza dek değiştirecektir.

128. Atomic Blonde (2017)

128. Atomic Blonde (2017)

Lorraine Broughton MI6'in en ölümcül suikastçısıdır. Kaçış ustalığı ve yakın dövüşteki yeteneğiyle bilinmektedir. Soğuk savaş sırasında bir ajanın öldürülmesini araştırmak ve eksik ajanlar listesini bulmak için Berlin'e gönderilir. Yeni görevi için Berlin istasyon şefi David Percival ile işbirliği yaparlar ve ikisi gerilim dolu büyük bir aksiyona atılırlar. Ancak Lorraine'in gelişi gizli kalmayacaktır. Tehlikeli suikastçı kısa sürede kendisine tuzak kurulduğunu anlar. Bunu yapan teşkilatın içinden biridir. Lorraine artık kendi hayatı ve değer verdiği herkes için bu tuzağın içinden kurtulmalı ve gizemi çözmelidir...

127. Crooked House (2017)

127. Crooked House (2017)

Zengin ve acımasız bir iş adamı olan Aristide Leonides’in şüpheli ölümü torunu Sophia’yı oldukça tedirgin eder. Dedesinin ölümünün ardındaki gizemi çözmeye kararlı olan Sophia, eskiden diplomat olan şimdi ise özel dedektif olarak çalışan eski sevgilisi Charles Hayward’dan olayı soruşturmasını ister. Sophia’nın teklifini kabul eden Charles, Kahire’den Londra’ya gelerek araştırmalara başlar. Araştırma sırasında haset, kin ve kıskançlıkla dolu zehirli bir atmosferle karşılasan Charles, şok edici gerçeklerle yüzleşmek zorunda kalır. Charles, katil yeniden harekete geçmeden onu bulabilecek midir?

126. The Limehouse Golem (2016)

126. The Limehouse Golem (2016)

Bir dizi cinayet, halkı sarsar ve halk insanların karanlık zamanlardan Golem adındaki efsanevi bir canlının cinayetlerden sorumlu olduğuna inanmaya başlar. Judaik mitolojiden gelen bu canlı kil ve çamurdan oluşmuş ve ritüeller ile büyülerle canlandırılmış bir yaratıktır. Scotland Yard müfettişi Kildare'e bu çözülmesi zor cinayetlerin sorumlusunu bulma görevi verilir. Müfettiş ise daha fazla insan ölürse günah keçisi konumuna düşmekten endişelidir. Şüphelilerin listesini daralttıkça kocasını zehirlediği için idam sırasında bekleyen ünlü sanatçı Little Lizzie Cree'in olayların kilit noktasında olduğunu fark eder...

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125. Xiao shi de zi dab (2012)

125. Xiao shi de zi dab (2012)

Yeni terfi eden bir dedektif olan Son Donglu, bir kurşun fabrikasındaki gizemli ölümleri araştırmak için Tiancheng'deki en hızlı silahlı adam olan Guo Zhui'den yardım ister.

124. Stay (2005)

124. Stay (2005)

Başarılı bir psikiyatrist olan Sam Foster’ın hayal gücü ile gerçeklik arasındaki çizginin bulanıklaştığına şahit oluşu, intihar eğilimli hastası Henry Letham’ın üzerine düşmesi ile meydana çıkacaktır. Sanat alanında çalışan Henry, kendisi gibi sanat dünyasındaki bir takım insanların davranışlarından etkilenerek 21 yaşında intihar etmeyi planlamaktadır. Psikiyatristimiz, kendisini hastasına öylesine adamış durumdadır ki bir noktadan sonra o da gerçekle hayal alemi arasındaki çizgiyi göremez hale gelir. Var olmaya çalıştıkları dünyada her ikisi de gizemli bir hale bürünürler. Oyunculukları ile öne çıkan film, izleyicisine etkileyici anlar yaşatacak bir psikolojik gerilim türü.

123. The Frozen Ground (2013)

123. The Frozen Ground (2013)

Gerçek olaylara dayanan film, Alaska'nın kötü şöhretli seri katili Robert Hansen'in hikayesini anlatıyor. Hansen, yaşadığı çevrede saygı duyulan bir aile babası olarak tanınsa da, daha sonra 1980'lerde 24 (bu sayı kesin olarak bilinmiyor) kadını Alaska'da zorla kaçırıp öldürdüğü ortaya çıkan soğukkanlı bir cani olarak biliniyor.

122. Disturbia (2007)

122. Disturbia (2007)

Kendi babasının ölümüne neden olan bir genç için hayat ziyadesi ile zor olacaktır şüphesiz. Kale, bu olayın ardından depresif bir yaşama bürünür. Okulda hocasına zarar verir ve ceza alır. Evde hapsine mahkum olur. Başlangıçta bu durum çok da zor gelmese de dış dünyadan soyutlanmışlığı Kale’in çok daha kötü bir ruh haline bürünmesine neden olur. Bir gün pencereden komşularını gözetlemek gibi bir eğlence keşfeder. Ancak bu eğlence de çok geçmeden sıra dışı bir duruma dönüşür. Kale bir olaya şahit olur ve komşusunun aranan bir seri katil olduğunu keşfeder. Birleştirdiği ipuçları bunu doğrulasa da ruh sağlığı yerinde olmayan biri için bu bir yanılsama da olabilir.

121. Edge of Darkness (2010)

121. Edge of Darkness (2010)

Mel Gibson'ın canlandırdığı Thomas Craven, Boston Polis Teşkilatı'nda tecrübeli bir cinayet masası dedektifi ve kızını yalnız büyüten, hüzünlü bir babadır. 24 yaşındaki gözdesi, kızı Emma (Bojana Novakovic) evinde kimliği belirsiz katil ya da katillerce katledilmiştir. Bu katliamın hemen akabinde herkes asıl hedefin Craven olduğunu düşünür. Ancak kısa zaman sonra Craven bu durumdan şüphelenmeye başlar. Duruma el koyacak ve kızının katillerine ulaşacaktır. Cinayeti çözmek için yaptığı araştırma onu, kızının gizli yaşamına, devletin gizli işlerine ve kanıtları yok etmekle görevli devletin gizli adamı Darius Jedburgh'e (Ray Winstone) sürükler.

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120. I, Robot (2004)

120. I, Robot (2004)

2035 yılı toplumda robotların büyük rol oynamaya başladığı bir zamandır. Bu şartlar altında, aslında robot fobisi olan, Chicago Polis Ofisi’nden Del Spooner için hayat giderek zorlaşmaktadır. Daha da kötüsü henüz bir cinayet davasını üstlenmiştir ki söz konusu davada katilin bir robot olmasından şüphelenilir. Bilim adamı Dr Miles Hogenmiller’ın ölümü incelenmektedir. Bilim adamının, ölümünden kısa bire süre öncesine kadar gizli bir proje üzerinde çalışmakta olduğu anlaşılır. Her ne kadar sıradan bir dedektif işi gibi görünse de bu kez gerçek ziyadesi ile ürkütücüdür.

119. Original Sin (2001)

119. Original Sin (2001)

Julia isimli esrarengiz ve güzeller güzeli bir kadın Luis Antonio Vargas isimli genç bir adamın aklını başından alarak onu birtakım sahtekarlık olaylarına bulaştırır. Luis, artık asla geri dönemeyeceği bir suçlar bataklığına girmiştir. Asıl şoku ise, uğrunda her şeyini verebileceği Julia'nın aslında kendisine aşık olmadığını öğrenince yaşayacaktır. Artık Luis'in tek amacı bu fettan ve yararcı kadından ağır bir intikam almak olacaktır.

Antonio Banderas ve Angelina Jolie'nin başrolleri paylaşıyor.

118. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

118. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Harry’nin asıl işi hırsızlıktır. Ancak hesapta olmayan olaylar aracılığı ile bir anda kendisini oyunculukla ilgili bir elemelerde bulur. Rol dedektifliktir. Sonra başarılı olmaya aklına koyar ve ciddi bir biçimde oyunculuk öğrenmeye başlar. Rastlantı bu ya okul arkadaşı Harmony ile derslerde karşılaşır. Ancak Harry bunca zaman sonra onu etkilemekten vazgeçmek niyetinde değildir. Kahraman ayaklarında kendini öne sürer. Ancak ne yazık ki durum pek göründüğü gibi değildir zira bu rol her an gerçeğe dönüşme potansiyeli taşımaktadır. Cehennem Silahı ile alıştığımız Shane Black bu defa yönetmenliğe soyunmuş.

117. Butterfly on a Wheel (2007)

117. Butterfly on a Wheel (2007)

Neil ve Abby Warner, çocuklarıyla birlikte zengin ve mutlu bir yaşam süren bir karı kocadır. Ancak bu hayat kızlarının kaçırılmasıyla alt üst olur. Kızlarını kaçıran adam, Neil’ın hayatını tam bir kabusa çevirecektir.

Filmin başları çok sürükleyici olmasa da, sürpriz sonuyla izleyenleri hayrete düşüren Butterfly on a Wheel, önyargı kavramını ortadan kaldırıyor.

116. Joy Ride (2001)

116. Joy Ride (2001)

Fuller ve Lewis, otobanda arabalarıyla evlerine doğru yolda olan iki kardeşlerdir. Fuller, bu bir türlü bitmek bilmeyen yolculuk esnasında biraz sıkılmıştır ve bu nedenle kardeşini bir oyun oynamak üzere ikna eder. Bir kamyoncuyla alay etmeye başlayan ikili başlarına geleceklerden habersizlerdir. Şaka yaptıkları kamyoncu, yapılan şaka konusunda tahmin ettikleri kadar hoşgörülü olmayacaktır. Kamyoncunun intikam hezeyanları, bu yolculuğun asıl macerası olacaktır.

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115. Number 23 (2007)

115. Number 23 (2007)

Walter Sparrow, kendi yaş gününde karısını almaya gecikir. Agatha, bir kitapçıda kan kırmızısı kapağı olan bir roman bulur. Bu kitaptaki hikaye, numeroloji ile ilgili bir cinayet gizemini içerir. Yirmi üç sayısı etrafında döner her şey. Kitaptaki hikaye Walter’ı fazlası ile etki altına alır. Hayal kurmaya başlar. Hayatında “23” sayısı ile yorumlayabileceği olaylara dikkat kesilir. Kitabın yazarının peşine düşer. Bir otelde 23 numaralı odada kalır ki burası hikayede olayların geçtiği mekandır. Bunun üzerine Walter bunun aslında bir roman olmadığına inanmaya başlar. Karısı ve oğlu onu korumak için kendisine yardım etmek isterler. Yavaş yavaş kendisini ve ailesini tehlikeye sokan Walter, gerçeğe doğru yaklaşmaktadır. Joel Schumacher’n yönettiği filmde Jim Carrey baş rolde.

114. Transsiberian (2008)

114. Transsiberian (2008)

Woody Harrelson'ın canlandırdığı Roy ile Emily Mortimer'in hayat verdiği Jessie karakteri, Amerikalı, uyumlu görünen, değişik karakterde iki insanın oluşturduğu bir çifttir. En son Pekin'de yaşamlarını dürdürürken memleketlerine dönmeye karar vermişlerdir. Yolculuk için yerlerini aldıkları trende kompartıman arkadaşları Carlos ve Abby adlı, en az kendileri kadar tuhaf bir çift oluverir. Filmde Carlos karakterini yakışıklı oyuncu Eduardo Noriega canlandırırken, gizemli kız arkadaşı rolünde Kate Mara yeralıyor. Aralarında hızlı bir şekilde evlerinden uzaktaki gezginler arasında kurulan temelleri çok da sağlam olmayan bir bağ kurulur. Roy durakların birisinde trenden ayrılır. Jessie yeni arkadaşlarının göründükleri gibi olmadıklarını anlamaya başlar. Fakat bu unutulmayacak seyahatin gerçek tehlikeleri yeni yeni su yüzüne çıkmaya başlamıştır. Başlangıçta basit bir tren yolculuğu gibi gözüken gezi macerası, giderek Rus polisler (Ben Kingsley ve Thomas Kretschmann), mafya, işkence, uyuşturucu ve cinayetle dolu korkutucu bir kovalamacaya dönüşecektir.

113. The Raven (2012)

113. The Raven (2012)

Amerikan edebiyatının unutulmaz isimlerinden olan Edgar Allan Poe, bir seri katilin peşinde polis ve özel dedektiflerle iş birliğine girer. Zira bu seri katilin işlediği cinayetler Poe hikayelerinin de izinden gitmektedir. Baltimore kasabasından gelen genç dedektif Fields ve yazar Poe bu sıra dışı katilin peşine düşerler ve kıyasıya bir kedi-fare oyunu başlar. Öte yandan yazarın sevgilisi Emily Hamilton katilin birincil hedefi haline geldiğinde işler iyice kızışacaktır...

112. The Guest (2014)

112. The Guest (2014)

Peterson Ailesi bir gün, görev sırasında ölen oğullarının yakın arkadaşı olduğunu iddia eden bir adamın ziyaretiyle karşı karşıya kalır. Aile bu yabancıyı ağırlar fakat adamın hayatlarına girmesiyle birlikte kaza süsü verilen ölümler gerçekleşmeye başlar. Fakat zaman içerisinde hem aileyi hem de çevrelerindekileri tedirgin eden bu ölümlerin, bu gizemli yabancı ile ilgisi olduğu anlaşılmaya başlar. Yabancı, yavaş yavaş aileyi de etkisi altına almaya başlar.

111. Femme Fatale (2002)

111. Femme Fatale (2002)

Laura Ash isimli öldürücü cazibeye sahip bir hırsız Cannes Film Festivali esnasında ünlü bir film yıldızının son derece değerli mücevherini çalar. Bu soygun sırasında ekip arkadaşları polis tarafından yakalanır ve Laura Amerika'ya kaçar. Bu olayın üstünden yedi yıl geçtikten sonra Fransa'ya geri dönen kadın artık Lily adıyla yeni bir hayata başlamıştır. Eski hayatını geride bıraktığını sanan Ash’in fotoğraflarını Nicolas Bardo adlı bir paparazzi çekerek kapak olmasına sebep olur. Gizli kimliği ortaya çıkan genç kadın şeytani bir planla içine düştüğü zor durumdan kurtulmaya çalışır.

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110. Awake (2007)

110. Awake (2007)

Clay adında biri, açık kalp ameliyatına girmek üzereyken anestezi işe yaramayınca uyanıyor ve her şey bir kabusa dönüşüyor. Paralize bir hala gelir ve uyanık olduğunu doktorlara bir türlü söyleyemez. Anesteziden ayılmış olması sonucu acıyı ve olayları duyar ve farkındadır ancak bedeni etki altındadır halen. Olaydan haberi olmayan ameliyathanedekiler işlerine devam ederlerken çaresiz Clay de kendi iç yolculuğuna çıkar. Psikolojik gerilim türündeki film, Momento ve Altıncı His filmleri ile karşılaştırılacak değerde görülüyor.

109. Gosford Park (2001)

109. Gosford Park (2001)

Yıl 1932... Sir William McCordle ve karısı Lady Sylvia dostlarını Gosford Park isimli malikanelerine davet ederler.

Davetliler arasında bir kontes, bir savaş kahramanı, bir oyuncu ve bir film yapımcısı bulunmaktadır. Davetliler eğlenirken, yanlarında getirdikleri hizmetçileri ile evin hizmetçileri arasında gizli bir mücadele başlar.

Olayın içine bir de cinayet girince olaylar tamamıyla karışır.

108. Vanilla Sky (2001)

108. Vanilla Sky (2001)

David Aames'in yaşadığı hayat, herkesin hayal ettiği türden bir yaşamdır. Bir gün bir anda hayatının kadınıyla tanıştığına emin olur. Sorun şudur ki, tanıştığı bu kadın, kendi kız arkadaşının en yakın arkadaşıdır. Bir süre sonra kız arkadaşı nedeniyle karıştığı bir kazada yüzü tamamıyla deformasyona uğrar. David bir süre sonra kendi hayatına sırt çevirecek ve her şeyden uzaklaşacaktır. Karşısına aniden bir doktor çıkar ve David'i eski haline döndürebileceği konusunda telkinlerde bulunur. David, tehlikeli bir yolculuğa çıkmak üzere bir karar alır.

107. The Oxford Murders (2008)

107. The Oxford Murders (2008)

Oxford Üniversitesi’nin şöhretli profesörlerinden Arthur Seldom ve heyecanlı ama müthiş zeki öğrencisi Martin'in sıradışı bir uğraşları vardır. Matematiksel sembolleri çözmeye, aklın sınırlarını zorlamaya çalışıyorlardır. Fakat ikisi de beklemedikleri bir anda kendilerini seri cinayetlerin ortasında bulurlar. Matematiğin sırlarını ve felsefenin gizemlerini içeren oldukça başarılı bir eserden uyarlanan bu filmin yönetmen koltuğunda İspanya’da çektiği filmlerle dikkat çeken Álex de la Iglesia var.

106. Minority Report (2002)

106. Minority Report (2002)

Dedektif John Anderton, psişik güçlere sahip kahinler ve bazı teknolojik aygıtlar sayesinde cinayetleri daha işlenmeden önce fark edip suçluları yakalayan özel bir polis biriminin başındadır. Anderton’ın kusursuz işlediğine inandığı sistem, birdenbire tersine döner. Anderton’ın şefi olduğu birim, cinayet suçlamasıyla onun peşine düşer. Avcı artık av olmuştur... Şimdiye kadar kölesi olduğu sistem artık John'un başının belası haline gelmiştir.

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105. The Village (2004)

105. The Village (2004)

19. yüzyılın sonlarına doğru, küçük ve izole edilmiş bir kasabanın tüm nüfusu, tuhaf bir korku ile yaşamaktadırlar. Etraflarındaki ormanda bir takım yaratıklar vardır. Ancak bu yaratıklarla bölgede yaşayan insanlar arasında gizli bir anlaşma yapılmış gibidir. İnsanlar, ormana ilişmedikçe yaratıklar da ortaya çıkmamaktadırlar. Fakat, ne yazık ki bir gün Lucius Hunt, merakına yenik düşüp ormanda neler olup bittiğine keşfe çıkmaya karar verir. Haliyle anlaşma bozulacağı için yaratıklar da kasabaya inerek çok daha büyük bir korku saçacaklardır.

104. National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)

104. National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)

Ben Gates’in John Wilkes hakkında yeni bir bilgi sunumu esnasında Booths’un günlüğünden on sekiz sayfa eksiktir. Çok geçmeden Mitch Wilkinson adında biri kalkar ve söz konusu günlükten eksik olan bir sayfayı okumaya başlar. O sayfada Ben’in büyük babası Thomas Gates’ten söz edilmektedir ve kendisi Abraham Lincoln olayında suikastçiler destekçilerindendir. Film, Abraham Lincoln olayının ardındakileri çözmek istemektedir. Film 2004’te dikkatleri üzerine çeken National Treasures filminin devamıdır.

103. Insomnia (2002)

103. Insomnia (2002)

Genç bir kızın esrarengiz bir şekilde öldürülmesinin ardından küçük Alaska kenti türlü haberlerle çalkalanmaktadır. Bu cinayetin ardında yatan gizemi çözmek için göreve getirilen Will Dormer ve Hap Eckhart isimli iki dedektif, Los Angeles'tan Alaska'ya doğru yolculuğa çıkarlar. Yaptıkları araştırmalar sonrasında bir şüpheliye ulaşan ikili, şüpheli yazar Walter Finch'in peşine düşer. Bu sırada yaşadıkları bir çatışma sonrasında Hap Eckhart ölür ve Finch de izini kaybettirir. Fazlasıyla öfke dolan Dormer yanına yeni bir yardımcı alarak intikam ve adalet peşinde koşmaya başlar.

102. Shooter (2007)

102. Shooter (2007)

En iyi olduğu alanda artık işi bırakmış olup da tecrübesine ihtiyaç duyulan olmak. Mark Wahlberg, bir zamanların ün salmış kusursuz nişancılarındadır. Bu işleri bırakmış olmasına rağmen bir gün önemli bir son görev için kendisinden destek istenir. Mark, bu işi kabul ettiğinde kısa sürede görevin altında yatan esas hedefi kavrayacaktır. Kendisine görevi verenlerin esas amacı Amerikan Başkanı’na bir suikast düzenlemektir. Bu şartlar altında Mark’ın misyonu tamamen değişir. Onun amacı artık bu komplonun sırlarını çözmek ve Başkan’ı başına geleceklerden yana korumaktır. Film, Point of Impact adlı romandan uyarlanmıştır.

101. La Sconosciuta (2006)

101. La Sconosciuta (2006)
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Günümüzde, kaynayan bir İtalyan şehri. Ukrayna'dan uzun yıllar önce İtalya'ya gelmiş, geçmişin hayaletleri arasından şimdiki zamanı arayan bir kadın. Kesişen, üst üste çakışan, entrikalarla dolu bir yapboz, gerilimli bir anlatım hazırlayan iki zaman düzlemi. Irena gerçekten kim?

Irena, cazibesini korumasına rağmen gizemli belli belirsiz bir figür olarak karşımıza çıkar. Derinlerde, bütün bu trajik olaylara karşın, karakteri sapasağlam durmaktadır. İtaatkar görünüşü altında, doğal gururu ve asi kişiliği hala varlığını sürdürmektedir.

Eskilerden gelen korkunç bir figür Irena'yı yeni şehrinde takip etmektedir. Bu kişi Muffa’dır, eskiden kendisini kaçırmış ve korkunç zulümlere maruz bırakmış bir adamdır. Muffa'nın ortaya çıkması ile Irena yeni korkular ve trajediler ile yüzleşir.

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100. Eagle Eye (2008)

100. Eagle Eye (2008)

Jerry ve Rachel, daha önce hiç tanımadıkları bir kadın tarafından rehin alınırlar. Fakat kadın bu iki kişiyle ilgili her şeyi bilmektedir. Politik bir suikast için kullanılmakta olduklarını anlayan bu iki rehine işbirliği yapmaya karar verir.

Michelle Monaghan filmde, teröristler tarafından kapana kıstırılıp suikast düzenlemeye hazırlanan bir terör hücresine katılmaya zorlanınca Shia LaBeouf'un oynadığı karakter ile isteksizce ittifak yapmak zorunda kalan bir bekar anneyi oynadı.

99. The Recruit (2003)

99. The Recruit (2003)

Başarılı ve zeki bir öğrenci olan James Clayton okuduğu MIT'i birincilikle bitirerek olağanüstü bir başarıya imza atar. Bu başarı ilk olarak kıdemli bir CIA ajanı olan Walter Burke'un ilgisini çektiğinde genç Clayton'ı ekibine almak için elinden geleni yapmaya karar verir. Bir an önce hayata atılmak isteyen Clayton başlarda bu fikre sıcak bakmasa da sonradan fikrini değiştirecektir. İçine sürüklendiği bu dünya ise zorlu bir sınava dönüşecektir.

98. Donnie Darko (2001)

98. Donnie Darko (2001)

Yıl 1988… Donnie Darko isimli genç bir gece insan-tavşan karışımı olan bir yaratık tarafından odasından çıkarılıp bir sırra doğru sürüklenir. Yaratık, genç çocuğa 28 gün, 6 saat, 42 dakika, ve 12 saniye sonra dünyanın sonunun geleceğini söylemiştir. Olayın şokunu üzerinden atamayan Donnie, bu büyük sırrın ağırlığı altında, tüm sosyal yaşantısını sonlandırarak bu gizemli tavşanın peşinden gidecektir.

97. Memento (2000)

97. Memento (2000)

Leonard Shelby, ucuz otel odalarında konaklayan ve sadece nakit para kullanan biridir. Şık giysiler giyip, Jaguar marka araba kullanan Leonard, dışarıdan işadamı gibi görünmektedir. Fakat aslında hayatını karısına tecavüz edip öldüren kişiyi bulmak için adayan biridir.

Ne yazık ki Leonard’ın bu yolda ciddi bir engeli vardır, yaşadığı, çok ender rastlanan ve tedavi edilemeyen bir tür hafıza kaybı. Her ne kadar hayatının 'kaza'’dan önceki dönemlerini hatırlayabiliyorsa da, bazen 15 dakika öncesinde nereye gittiğini ve nerede olduğunu bile unutabilmektedir.

96. Unbreakable (2000)

96. Unbreakable (2000)

Tüm yolcuların hayatlarını kaybettiği büyük tren kazasından kurtulabilen tek kişi David Dunn olur. İşin daha da ilginç yanı Dunn'ın tek bir çizik bile almadan bu kazayı atlatmış olmasıdır. Bu mucizevi durum tüm insanların ilgisini çeker, en başta da bir çizgi roman müptelası ve koleksiyoncusu olan Elijah Price'ın... Price David Dunn'la tanışmak ister ve bu amacına ulaştığında ona bu kazayla ve bu gibi kazalardan nasıl kurtulduğuyla ilgili gizemli bir teoriden bahseder. Dunn'a başlarda gerçek dışı gelen bu teori zamanla kendini keşfetmeye giden yolun ilk adımı olacaktır.

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95. The Others (2001)

95. The Others (2001)

Amerika İkinci Dünya Savaşı'nın yaralarını sarmaya çalışmaktadır. New Jersey'de hayatını devam ettirmekte olan Grave ise savaşta eşini kaybetmiştir. Çocuklarının güneşe karşı alerjisi olduğundan oldukça karanlık bir evde yaşamaktadırlar. Grace, onlardan yardım almak üzere malikanelerine gelen insanlara yardım edip onlara iş vermektedir. Grace'in kızı olan Anne ise, Victor isimli bir hayali arkadaşa sahiptir. Bir gün oluşan sis yüzünden evin dünyanın geriye kalanıyla olan irtibatı tamamen kesilir. Grace ve çocukları, bir türlü güvenemedikleri çalışanlarıyla beraber yalnız kalmışlardır.

94. The Bone Collector (1999)

94. The Bone Collector (1999)

Bir dedektif olan Lincoln Rhyme, hayatına New York şehrinde devam eden ve kendi camiası tarafından fazlasıyla saygı gören bir adamdır. Aynı zamanda ülkenin en tecrübeli kriminologlarından bir tanesidir. Bir gün başına gelen bir saldırı sonucunda çok kötü bir şekilde yaralanır ve vücudunun büyük bir kısmı felç olur. Bir kadın polis olan Amelia ise 20'li yaşlarında olmasına rağmen kendini hayata karşı çok yorgun hissetmektedir. Bir gün çözmesi için çağrıldığı karmaşık bir cinayet vakası Rhyme ile tanışmasını sağlar. Hayatın sillesini yemiş olan iki insan, artık beraber çalışacaklardır.

93. Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001)

93. Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001)
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18.yuzyılın Fransa'sında ne olduğu anlaşılamayan bir yaratık, kadın ve çocuklar da dahil olmak üzere herkesi öldürmektedir. Gevardon bölgesinin yerlileri bunun cehennemden gelen bir şeytan olduğunu ileri sürmektedirler. Bir türlü olayı anlayamayan hükümet bir grup kurmaya karar verir.

Buna göre bir biyolog, bir botanist ve bir filozofun da aralarında bulunduğu grup, olayı incelemek ve yaratığı yakalamak göreviyle bölgeye gönderilir. Böylece heyecan dolu bir araştırma başlar.

92. Mulholland Drive (2001)

92. Mulholland Drive (2001)

Betty Elms, en büyük hayali Hollywood'da ünlü bir aktrist olmak olan bir kadındır. Bunun için Hollywood'a doğru bir yolculuğa çıkmıştır. Burada kendi hayatında mükemmel bir noktaya ulaşmış olan bir kadınla tanışır ve onun başarılarına hayran kalır. O kadın da Betty'den hoşlanmaya başlar ve aralarında gizemli ve oldukça erotik bir ilişki başlar. Mulholland kavşağında bir trafik kazası gerçekleşir. Bilinç ve bilinçaltı birbirlerine karışırlar. Bütün bu hayatlar, birbirlerine gireceklerdir.

91. The Ninth Gate (1999)

91. The Ninth Gate (1999)

Az rastlanan türde bir kitap araştırmacısı olan bir adam satanik ayinlerle ilgili bir metne ait son iki kopyayı ararken doğaüstü güçlerle ilişkili bir komploya dahil olur. Dean Corso, bir takım varlıklı ve özel koleksiyoncular için kitap toplamakla uğraşırken oldukça zor aşamalardan geçer. Boris Balkan için aradığı bu son kitap, söylenenlere göre Karanlıklar Krallığının dokuz kapısını açacak bir el yazmasıdır. Geri kalan iki kopyası Avrupa'dadır. NewYork'tan Toledo'ya, Portekiz'den Paris'e giden yollarda Corso labirent gibi tuzaklarla, vahşi ve gizemli ölümlerle karşılaşır. Kendisini koruyan güçler yardımı ile kendisinden çok daha güçlü bir varlığa karşı adım adım yaklaşmaktadır. Zamanla asıl görevinin bir kitabı bulmaktan çok daha farklı olduğunu anlar.

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90. Spider (2002)

90. Spider (2002)

Uzun süre psikiyatrik tedavi için klinikte yatan genç bir adam sonunda Doğu Londra sokaklarına döner. Tanıdığı sokakların sesleri, görüntüleri ve hatta kokuları, genç adamda çocukluğuna dair gömülü kalmış hatıraları canlandırır.

89. Hable Con Ella (2002)

89. Hable Con Ella (2002)

Altın rengi, üzeri somon güllerle dolu perde, Pina Bausch'un Café Müller adlı izletisini sergilemek üzere açılır. İzleyenler arasında birbirini tanımayan iki genç adam vardır. Bir hemşire olan Benigno ve kırklı yaşlarında bir yazar olan Marco. Sahnede ahşap iskemleler ve masalar arasında, Henry Purcell'in The Fairy Queen adlı eseriyle, kollarını açmış dans eden iki kadın vardır. Performansın duygusallığı karşısında Marco ağlamaya başlar. Benigno yanında oturan adamın ağladığını fark eder ve kendisinin de bu gösteriden çok etkilendiğini söylemek ister ama cesaret edemez. Aylar sonra iki adam 'El Bosque' adlı Benigno'nun çalıştığı özel bir klinikte tekrar karşılaşırlar. Lydia, Marco'nun profesyonel boğa güreşçisi olan kız arkadaşı yaralanmış ve komadadır. Benigno ise klinikte çalışmakta ve komada bir başka genç kadına, bir bale öğrencisi olan Alicia'ya bakmaktadır. Marco, Alicia'nın odasının önünden geçerken Benigno onunla konuşmaya başlar. Bu her şeyin altüst olduğu yakın bir dostluğun başlangıcı olur. Kliniğin dört duvarı arasında ne kadar süreceği belli olmayan bu zaman dilimi; 4 insanın hayatını, geçmişini, bugününü ve geleceğini bilinmeyen bir kadere doğru taşır.

88. Infernal Affairs (2002)

88. Infernal Affairs (2002)

Yıllarca özel bir eğitimle polis teşkilatında yetiştirilip mafyanın içerisine sızan polis memurları mafyanın iç yapısını öğrenip muhbirlik yaparken mafyada da durum farklı değildir. Mafya da kendi yetiştirdiği özel yeteneklere sahip gençleri bir şekilde polis teşkilatında yer alan köstebekler haline getirir. Bu döngü başarılı bir şekilde devam ederken bir anda iki taraf da kendi idareleri içinde yer alan iki farklı köstebek olduğunu fark ederler. Şimdi iki tarafın da tek amacı kendi teşkilatında yer alan köstebeği bulup cezalandırmak olacaktır. Mafya içerisinde köstebeklik yapan Chan Wing-yan ve polis teşkilatında aynı görevi üstlenen Lau Kin-ming'in tek amaçları ise kimin gerçek köstebek olduğunu kanıtlayıp kendilerini aklamak olacaktır.

87. The Bourne Identity (2002)

87. The Bourne Identity (2002)

Açık denizin ortası... Tek başına denizin ortasında hayatta kalmaya çabalayan bir adam bir balıkçı teknesi tarafından kurtarılır. Adam yavaş yavaş kendine gelmeye başladığında geçmişine dair hiçbir şey hatırlamadığı anlaşılır. Artık kim olduğunu anlamak için kendisi hakkında bir araştırma yapmaya koyulacaktır. Kendisi hakkında yeni bilgiler edindikçe, kimselerde olmayan çok özel yetenekleri de ortaya çıkmaya başlayacaktır. Geçmişi olmayan adamın peşinde, onun hayatına son vermek isteyen azılı suçlular vardır.

86. Identity (2003)

86. Identity (2003)

Karanlık ve felaket kokan bir gecede ortaya çıkan bir kasırga o sırada farklı dertler peşinde koşan on yabancıyı bir araya getirir. Birbirini daha önce görmemiş olan bu on yabancı çeşitli sebepler nedeniyle bir otele sığınmak zorunda kalır. Bu izbe otelde dışarıdaki dünyayla iletişimini kaybeden bu yolcular kısa bir süre içerisinde çeşitli tuhaf durumlara tanık olmaya başlarlar. Kim olduğunu bilmedikleri bir güç, seri bir şekilde cinayetlere imza atmakta, hayatta kalmak anbean daha da zorlaşmaktadır.

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85. Mystic River (2003)

85. Mystic River (2003)

Jimmy, Sean ve Dave isimli üç küçük çocuk caddede hokey oynadıkları sırada polis görünümündeki kişiler tarafından oyunu bırakmaları için uyarılırlar. Bu sert görünümlü adamlar Dave'i arabalarına alıp küçük çocuğa günlerce cinsel tacizde bulunurlar.

Bu olayın üzerinden 25 yıl geçmiştir. Küçük çocuklar artık büyümüş, bu süreçte de görüşmemiştirler. Jimmy'nin esrarengiz bir şekilde hayatını kaybeden kızı, eski dostları tekrardan bir araya getirir. Artık bir polis olan Sean cinayetin ardında yatan gizemleri çözerek çocukluk arkadaşına yardım etmeye karar verir. Ancak bu cinayetteki esrar perdesi, arkadaşlıklarının ilk yıllarına kadar uzanan bir dizi gizemi doğuracaktır.

84. Oldboy (2003)

84. Oldboy (2003)

Oh Dae-Soo adında bir adam, bir gün kaçırılır ve 15 yıl boyunca eski püskü bir hücrede tutuklu kalır. Hiçbir açıklama yapılmamıştır. Sonra bir gün serbest bırakılır. Eline, para, cep telefonu ve pahalı kıyafetler verilir. Bu adam başına gelen bu durumun nasıl ve neden olduğunu anlamak ve gereken intikamı almak konusunda kararlıdır. Bu sırada Oh Dear-Soo aslında kendisini kaçıranların daha da büyük bir planının olduğunu keşfeder. Ancak bu planın özü acı dolu bir yoldan geçmektedir. Gerçeği bulmak ise bu yolun ta kendisidir.

83. A Very Long Engagement (2004)

83. A Very Long Engagement (2004)

1. Dünya Savaşı sona ermekteyken, Mathilde isimli genç bir Fransız kadının en büyük savaşı başlamak üzeredir. Mathilde, nişanlısı Manech’in savaş mahkemesinde hüküm giyerek Fransa-Almanya ordularının arasında kalan tarafsız bölgeye gönderilen beş adamdan biri olduğunu ve bunun neredeyse ölüm demek olduğunu duymuştur. 

Manech'ini sonsuza dek kaybettiğini kabullenmek istemeyen Mathilde, sevgilisinin yazgısını öğrenmek için olağanüstü bir yolculuğa koyulur. Her dönemeçte Manech’in bu son günleri, bu son anları nasıl geçirdiğine dair farklı yorumlar duyar. Yine de asla yılmaz... 

İnatla sürdürdüğü neşeli tavırları ve umudunun güçlendirdiği şaşmaz inançla, soruşturmasını sonuna kadar götürürken kendisine yardım edenleri ikna, etmeyenleri de gözardı eder. Beş talihsiz asker ve aldıkları vahşet dolu ceza hakkındaki gerçeğe yaklaşırken, savaşın dehşetine ve hayatlarını etkilediği insanlarda bıraktığı izlere de yakından tanık olur...

82. The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

82. The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

Umulmadık bir zamanda ve şaibeli bir şekilde Çin’in Başbakan yardımcısı, bir çok soru işaretini ardında bırakarak öldürülür. Olay üzerine dört bir koldan gerçekleştirilen araştırmalar neticesinde birincil zanlı olarak meşhur CIA tetikçisi Jason Bourne belirlenir. Ancak aslında böyle biri yoktur. Bu isim, David Webb adında bir suikastçının takma adıdır. Bir süre sonra kendi adını kullanarak cinayetler işleyen birinin olduğunu anlayan Webb, bu işin orta yerinde bulur kendisini. Bir de üstüne sevdiği kadın kaçırılır. Şimdi casuslar arası, aksiyon dolu bir savaş başlamıştır.

81. Secret Window (2004)

81. Secret Window (2004)

Gerilim romanlarıyla ünlenen başarılı bir yazar olan Mort Rainey karısı Amy'nin kendisini aldattığını gördüğünde büyük bir psikolojik yıkıma uğrar. Karısından boşanan ve aynı zamanda 'yazar tıkanıklığı' sorunuyla karşılaşan Rainey, hem yeni kitabı üzerine çalışabilmek hem de zor zamanları atlatabilmek için New York'un ıssız bölgelerinden birine, Tashmore gölünde bir kulübeye yerleşir. Bir gün kapısını çalan John Shooter isimli esrarengiz adam, Rainey'i kendi hikayesini çalmakla suçlar. Başta adamı dikkate almayan Rainey zamanla olayın büyüklüğünün ve tehlikesinin farkına varır.

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80. La Moustache (2005)

80. La Moustache (2005)

Marc adeta kendisiyle özdeşleşmiş olan, yıllardır hiç kesmediği bıyığını kesmeye karar veren son derece başarılı bir mimardır. Karısı ve arkadaşları kendisindeki bu değişikliği fark etmediklerinde, kendini kendi akıl sağlığından bile şüphe eder hale getiren bir girdabın içinde bulur. Marc dikkatle kurulmuş bir komplonun kurbanı mıdır yoksa dünya düzeninde bir şeyler korkunç bir şekilde bozulmuş mudur?

79. The Constant Gardener (2005)

79. The Constant Gardener (2005)

Kuzey Kenya’nın uzak bir bölgesinde, oyuncu Tessa Quayle vahşice öldürülmüş bir halde bulunur. Tessa’nın arkadaşı bir doktor, olay yerinden kaçmış gibi görünmektedir. Deliller ortada bir tutku cinayetinin var olduğunu göstermektedir. Nairobi’deki İngiliz Yüksek Komisyonu Üyeleri, Tessa’nın kocası olan yumuşak mizaçlı meslektaşları Justin Quayle’in meseleyi, çözmeleri için kendilerine bırakacağını zannetmektedirler. Ancak Justin herkesi şaşırtarak bu cinayetin sırrını çözmek üzere kendi başına kolları sıvamaya karar vermiştir. İmtiyazlı giriş hakkı sayesinde diplomatik sırlarla ilgili alanlara girerek kendi hayatını riske etmeye hazırdır. Ortada Justin’in hayal edebildiğinde çok daha derin bir komplo söz konusudur.

78. Cache (2005)

78. Cache (2005)

Karısıyla birlikte mutlu ve huzurlu bir hayat süren Georges, bir televizyon kanalında çalışmaktadır. Bu sıradan yaşamı bir gün kim tarafından gönderildiği belli olmayan bir paketle kabusa dönmek üzeredir. Paketten çıkan kaset Georges ve ailesinin gizlice çekilen görüntülerinden oluşmaktadır. Ardı arkası kesilmeyen bu paketler zamanla daha da gizemli hale gelmeye başlar, Georges'u geçmişiyle yüzleşmek zorunda bırakırlar.

Gerilim türünün usta isimlerinden biri olan Michael Haneke'nin imzasını taşıyan film, hem yönetmenin hem de sinema tarihinin başyapıtlarından biri.

77. Flight Plan (2005)

77. Flight Plan (2005)

Kyle Pratt’ adındaki uçuş mühendisinin eşi Berlin’de henüz vefat etmiştir. Genç kadın şimdi kocasının tabutu ve altı yaşındaki kızı Julia ile birlikte New York’a geri dönmektedir. Uçak havalandıktan üç saat kadar sonra Kyle bir anda uyanıp kızının yanında olmadığını fark eder. İki katlı bir uçak olduğu için son derece endişeli olan anne, kızını aramak için birçok ayrı kısma girmek zorundadır. Bu sırada hostesler aslında uçuşun başından itibaren yanında bir çocuk olmadığını hatta böyle bir ismin yolcu kayıtlarında da bulunmadığını iddia ederler. Kyle iddia ettikleri gibi gerçekten aklını mı yitirmektedir yoksa toplu bir komplo içinde midir?

76. The Illusionist (2006)

76. The Illusionist (2006)

Film farklı dünyalardan gelen insanların arasında doğan bir aşkın, kolaylıkla onaylanmaması ile başlıyor. Sophia aristokrat bir ailenin kızı olarak, marangoz bir ailenin oğlu olan Eisenheim’a aşık olur. Üstelik aşkı karşılıklıdır. Bu ikili, birbirlerine hissettiklerinden ötürü tepki alırlar. Öyle ki aşkına yasak bile getirilen Eisenheim, ülkeyi terk eder. Dünyayı dolaşacaktır. Aradan on beş yıl geçtikten sonra ülkesine bir illüzyonist olarak geri döner. Bu sırada Sophia, nişanlanmak üzeredir. Onca zaman sonra yeniden karşı karşıya gelen aşıkların hisleri yeniden alevlenir. Bu durumu hisseden Sophia’nın nişanlısı Prens Leopold ile Eisenheim hesapta olmayan bir mücadeleye girmek zorunda kalacaklardır.

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75. Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

75. Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Slevin, kelimenin sözlük anlamında bir kaybedendir. Neden? Çünkü sevgilisi kendisini çok kötü boynuzlamıştır. Bu yetmez, zira evinden atılır. Tüm bunlar yeterli olmamıştır ki bu defa da kimliğini bir hırsıza kaptırır. İşte; suç dünyasında da aslında hiçbir şey dışarıdan göründüğü gibi değildir. Slevin bu gerçeği pahalıya ödeyecektir. Pişmiş tavuğun başına gelenlerinden daha berbat musibetler başına peydah olunca Slevin, Los Angeles'ın bunalımlarından bir süre de olsa uzak durabilmek için New Yorklu arkadaşı Nick Fisher'dan dairesinin anahtarını ödünç alır. Oysa ki New York terk ettiğinden çok daha belalı bir şehirdir. Bir dönem ortak ancak nihayet düşman olan iki mafya babası, Patron ve Haham, Büyük Elma'yı ikiye bölmüş ve suç dünyasını parsellemişlerdir. Ancak oğlunun intikamını almaya niyetli olan Patron, Haham'ın oğlunu öldürtmek için bir kiralık katil tutar. Katilin planı daha da basittir. Patron'a borçlu birini bul, adamı öldürt. En kolay yem Nick Fisher'dan başkası değildir. Zavallı Slevin'ın başı bir kez daha derde girecektir.

74. The Da Vinci Code (2006)

74. The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Sembol uzmanı Robert Langdon, kendini bir anda gizemli bir cinayet olayının içinde bulur. Kurbanlar, torunu ve Robert ile birlikte Da Vinci tablosunda bir takım ip uçları bulan kriptoloji uzmanı Sophie Neveu’dur. Robert ile Sophie, gerçeğe ulaşabilmek için Paris’ten Londra’ya doğru yola çıkarlar. Bu yolculukta kendileri ile hem dost ve müttefik olan hem de düşman olanlarla karşılaşacaklardır. Yol onları her nereye götürürse götürsün, açığa çıkartmak üzere oldukları gerçek insan türünün temelini kökünden sarsacaktır.

73. Black Book (2006)

73. Black Book (2006)
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Yahudiler için Almanya'da yaşamanın kabusa eş değer olduğu yıllarda Yahudi şarkıcı Rachel Steinn, bu korkunç baskıdan kurtulabilmek için ülkeyi terk etmeye karar verir. Fakat ne yazık ki, Hollanda'ya gitmek için kaçak olarak bindiği bot, Almanlar tarafından durdurulacaktır.

72. Tell No One (2006)

72. Tell No One (2006)

Margot Beck sekiz yıl önce seri bir katil tarafından öldürülmüştür. Katil işlemiş olduğu bütün cinayetleri itiraf etmesine rağmen Margot’u öldürdüğünü hep inkar etmiştir. Margot’nun cesedi üzerinde yapılan bütün araştırmalar ise katilin aynı kişi olduğunu göstermektedir. Aradan sekiz yıl geçmesine rağmen, Margot’nun kocası Alexander, karısının yokluğuna hala alışamamış ve sadece işi ile avunan bir adam haline gelmiştir. Margot’nun cesedinin bulunduğu yerin yakınlarında, aynı şekilde öldürülmüş iki kadın cesedinin daha bulunması soruşturmayı tekrar başlatacak ve Alexander’e gelen bir e-mail ile nefes kesen bir kovalamaca başlayacaktır....

71. The Prestige (2006)

71. The Prestige (2006)

19.yy sonlarında Londra’da Robert Angier, sevgili eşi Julia McCullough ve Alfred Borden hem arkadaştırlar hem de bir sihirbazın asistanlarıdırlar. Bir gösteri esnasında Julia ölünce Robert, onun ölümünden Alfred’i suçlar ve birbirlerine düşman olurlar. Zaman içinde ikisi de hem ünlü olurlar hem de rakip sihirbazlara dönüşerek birbirlerinin sahne üstünde performansını sabote etmeye kalkışırlar. Alfred başarılı bir hile yapınca Robert, rakibinin sırrını çözmek konusunu takıntı halinde getirir ve trajik olaylar birbirini kovalar.

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70. Michael Clayton (2007)

70. Michael Clayton (2007)

Bir işin piri olmak ve o alanda tanınmakla gelen büyük sorumluluklar her zaman dışarıdan görüldüğünden daha zordur. Micheal Clayton, New York’ta son derece büyük bir şirket hukuku firmasında sorun çözücü görevini üstlenmektedir. Yaptığı işe de firmasına da bağlılığının altında hem kumar zevki hem de sonu iyi gitmeyen bir önceki iş kurma planından kalan borçlar yatmaktadır. Kendisine verilen son görev, öngörülemeyen bir felaketi yoluna koymaktır ve bu görev esnasında kendinden iyice uzaklaşarak içindeki bir başka adamla yüzleşecektir. Film George Clooney’in etkili karakter oyunculuğu ile de dikkat çekiyor.

69. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

69. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Jason Bourne Amerika'nın kirli oyunlarına alet ettiği ajanlardan sadece biridir. Tüm dünyadan gizli yürütülen bir projenin kobayı olan ajan, deha zekasına ve üstün derecede bir savaşma yeteneğine sahiptir. Serinin üçüncü ve son filminde, Jason Bourne kaybolan geçmişinin izini sürmeye devam ediyor. Hafızasının en ücra köşelerinde canlanan parçalı hatıraları birleştirip kim olduğunu öğrenmeye çalışan talihsiz ajan, bu süreçte peşinde olan 'yaratıcılarından' kurtulamayacaktır. Bu üstün yeteneklere sahip ajanı bir an önce ele geçirmeye çalışan yetkililer, Bourne'u geçmişinden alıkoyabilecek midir? Robert Ludlum'un aynı isimli kitabından uyarlanan Bourne serisi, ajan filmleri türünün en önemli serilerinden biridir. Bilhassa üçüncü filmi olan 'Son Ultimatom' için serinin en kusursuz filmi olduğunu söyleyebiliriz.

68. Fracture (2007)

68. Fracture (2007)

Los Angeles’ta yaşayan ve son derece akıllı, zengin ve titiz bir mühendis olan Ted Crawford bir gün karısının kendisini aldattığını öğrenir ve onu öldürür. Bu cinayetin hemen ardından da polisi arar ve bildirir. Polis olay yerine geldiğinde şok olur çünkü yerde ölü yatan kadın, polisin sevgilisidir. Willy, Crawford’a avukat olarak atanır. Willy’nin başarılı bir kariyeri vardır. Başta basit gibi görünen bu davanın altında ise farklı sırlar gizlidir. Her şeyden önce cinayetin işlendiği silah Crawford’a ait değildir. Zaman içinde dava ilerledikçe labirent misali gizemli olaylar silsilesi ortaya çıkacaktır. Filmin ilk dikkat çeken ismi ise Anthony Hopkins.

67. The Orphanage (2007)

67. The Orphanage (2007)

The Orphanage (Yetimhane), yaşamın kırılganlığı, kaybedilmişlerin ıstırabı ve bir annenin sonsuz sevgisi üzerine kurulmuş bir dram. Laura, çocukluğuna dair en mutlu günlerini deniz kenarındaki bir yetimhanede geçirmiştir. Yetimhanenin çalışanları ve Laura'nın birlikte büyüdüğü arkadaşları ona her zaman ilgi ve şefkat göstermişler, sevgilerini asla esirgememişlerdir. Şimdi, 30 yıl sonra, Laura, kocası Carlos ve 7 yaşındaki oğlu Simon'la çok güzel yıllar geçirdiği yetimhaneye geri dönmüştür. Hayali, uzun süredir kapalı olan yetimhaneyi restore ettikten sonra engelli ve hasta çocuklar için bir yaşam alanı haline getirmektir.

66. Zodiac (2007)

66. Zodiac (2007)

San Francisco’da bir seri katil, farklı gazetelere mesajlar göndererek işlediği cinayetleri itiraf eder. Katil, gönderdiği mesajların yayınlanmasını ister; aksi taktirde daha fazla insanı öldürecektir. Genç ve utangaç bir gazete karikatüristi olan Robert Graysmith, gazetesine gönderilen mesajların ardından katil ile ilgili araştırmalara başlar. Zodiac olarak adlandırılan katilin peşine düşen muhabir Paul Avery, müfettiş David Toschi ve William Armstron katilin ayak izlerini takip etseler de bir sonuca varamaz. Yetkililer yavaş yavaş davadan çekilseler de Robert Graysmith, katili yakalamayı takıntı haline getirir.

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65. Gone Baby Gone (2007)

65. Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Dört yaşındaki Amanda, ortadan kaybolmuştur ve polis davayı çözmek için fazla yol alamamıştır. Amanda’nın teyzesi Mc Cready bu iş için Patrick Kenzie ve Angie Gennaro adında iki dedektif tutar. Ancak dedektifler, bu tarz bir konu üzerine fazla deneyimlerinin olmadığını söylemekten kaçınmazlar. Aile özellikle onları iki sebepten ötürü istemektedir. Polis değillerdir ve yaşadıkları muhiti iyi tanımaktadırlar. Dava sürerken Kenzie ve Gennaro uyuşturucu satıcıları ve sübyancılarla karşılaşırlar. Tam davayı çözmek üzerelerken, ikiliyi birbirinden ayıracak bir çelişki ile yüz yüze gelirler.

64. Eastern Promises (2007)

64. Eastern Promises (2007)

Ana, hemşirelik yaptığı Londra’daki bir hastanede, bir fahişenin çocuğunu doğururken ki ölümüne tanık olur. Bu durumdan oldukça etkilenen Ana, kadının ailesini ve kimliğini araştırmaya karar verir. Ama araştırma sırasında karşına çıkan Rus mafyası liderliğindeki İngiltere yeraltı seks trafiği, Ana’yı oldukça tehlikeli durumlarla karşı karşıya bırakacaktır.

63. Atonement (2007)

63. Atonement (2007)

1935 yazının en sıcak günlerinden birinde, On üç yaşındaki Briony Tallis, yanlış zamanda yanlış yerde bulunarak görmemesi gereken bir şeyi aklına kazır: Ablası Cecilia ve hizmetçilerinin oğlu Robbie’nin gizli bir şekilde cilveleşmelerine tanık olmuştur. Çocuk aklı ile gördüklerini yanlış yorumlaması yıllarca sürecek büyük bir trajedinin yaşanmasına neden olacaktır. Bir daha hiç düzelmeyecek kadar trajik bir şekilde kaderleri birbirlerine bağlanan bu üç insan da, hak etmedikleri bir kefaretin farklı şekillerde kurbanı olacaklardır.

62. A Wednesday (2008)

62. A Wednesday (2008)

A Wednesday, kariyerinin en şaşırtıcı davasını çözmeye çalışan bir polis memurunun hikayesini anlatıyor. Emekli olmak üzere olan bir polis memuru kariyerinin en şaşırtıcı günü ile karşı karşıyadır. Rutin günlerinden birini yaşayan polis memuru Prakash Rathod’un telefonu açmasıyla her şey değişir. Telefonun ucundaki adam bir terör eylemi gerçekleştireceğini söyler. Adam, şehrin beş farklı noktasına bomba yerleştirmiştir ve polisin elindeki dört teröristin serbest bırakılmaması durumunda bombayı patlatacaktır. Ekipler şehrin dört bir yanında arama yapmaya başlar. Basına haber verilmiştir ve durumu öğrenen halk çaresizlik içerisinde olanları takip eder. Eylemin ardındaki isim kimdir? Polis yaptığı tüm çalışmalarda sonuçsuz kalır. Zaman gittikçe daralmıştır ve olay çözülmenin aksine daha da karışır. Tek çözüm teröristlerin serbest bırakılması mıdır?

61. Changeling (2008)

61. Changeling (2008)
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Ağırlıklı işçi sınıfından insanların oturduğu varoş mahallelerinden birinde, Los Angeles banliyölerindeyiz. 1928'in mart ayında, telefon operatörü olarak çalışan anne Christine Collins (Oscar ödüllü Angelina Jolie), sakin bir cumartesi sabahında işe gitmek üzere evden ayrılırken dokuz yaşındaki oğlu Walter ile vedalaşır. Akşam evine döndüğünde her ebeveynin en büyük kabusuyla yüz yüze gelir: Biricik oğlu kayıptır. Polis tarafından çok yoğun bir arama tarama çalışması başlatılır. Ancak küçük Walter en ufak iz bırakmadan ortadan kaybolmuştur. Ta ki aylar sonra polisten haber gelinceye dek Collins için umutlar tükenmiştir. Christine'in oğlu olduğunu iddia eden bir çocuk bulunmuştur. İtibarını kurtarmak isteyen polis, Collins ile evladının kavuşmasını medya önünde bir halkla ilişkiler-tanıtım etkinliği gösterisi olarak organize etmeyi tasarlar. Sayısız polis, medya organı, fotoğrafçı arasında allak bullak olup adeta serseme dönen Christine, getirilen çocuğu evine almaya ikna olur. Ancak yüreğinin derinliğinde kendisine getirilen çocuğun oğlu Walter olmadığının bilincindedir. Sahtekar, Angelina Jolie'nin müthiş bir performans sergilediği, sıra dışı bir yapım.

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60. Loft (2008)

60. Loft (2008)

Hepsi evli beş yakın arkadaş beraber bir çatı katı kiralarlar. Metresleriyle beraber güzel vakit geçiren bu beş erkek için her şey yolunda gitmektedir. Ta ki sabah uyandıklarında tanımadıkları bir kadının cansız bedenini dairelerinde bulana kadar.

Beş arkadaşın içini bir şüphe kemirmeye başlar. Dairenin yalnızca beş anahtarı vardır. Her biri bir diğerinden şüphelenmeye başlayan arkadaşlar, aslında birbirlerini düşündükleri kadar iyi tanımadıklarını keşfedeceklerdir.

59. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)

59. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)

Asılsız bir iddia ile suçlanan Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig), adını temize çıkartmak için elinden geleni yapmaya and içer. İsveç’in zengin endüstri patronları arasında yer alan Henrik Vanger ise, çok sevdiği ve uzun zamandır kayıp olan yeğeni Harriet’ın ortadan kaybolmasının ardındaki gerçeği aydınlatması için gazeteci Blomkvist'i görevlendirir. Başı zaten dertte olan gazeteci, yeğenin ölümünden muhtemelen sorumlu olan ailenin malikanesine doğru yol alır.

Bu sırada, Milton Güvenlik adına çalışan sıra dışı 'hacker' Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara) da Blomkvist’in geçmişini araştırmakla görevlendirilir. Yolları kesişen ikili geçmişten bugüne uzanan bir cinayetler zincirini çözmeye çalışırken, aralarında hassas bir güven köprüsü de oluşacaktır...

58. The Girl Who Played with Fire (2009)

58. The Girl Who Played with Fire (2009)

Lisbeth, kendini taciz eden vasisi Bjurman’ın haddini bildirdikten bir sene sonra Stokholm’e döner. Bir süre sonra önce bir gazeteci, sonra onun kız arkadaşı, ardından da Bjurman vahşice katledilir. Elbette bütün gözler Lisbeth’in üzerine çevrilir. Eski dostu, suç ortağı Mikael Blomkvist onu temize çıkarmaya çalışırken, hem bir cinsel suçlar ağı hem de derin bir komployla karşı karşıya gelirler.

57. Sherlock Holmes (2009)

57. Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Bu dinamik yeni uyarlamada, Holmes ve cesur ortağı Watson, birbirinden tehlikeli maceralara gözlerini karartıp dalıyorlar. Dövüş tekniklerini, efsanevi zekası gibi silah olarak kullanan Holmes, bu serüvende ülkesini tahrip edebilecek ölümcül bir komployu aydınlatmak için yeni bir düşman ile savaşmak zorundadır. Robert Downey Jr. , efsanevi dedektif Sherlock Holmes'ü daha önce benzeri görülmemiş bir yorumla canlandırıyor. Jude Law ise doktor ve bir savaş gazisi olan, Holmes'ün kadim dostu, güvenilir çalışma arkadaşı Watson rolünde karşımıza çıkıyor. Holmes'ü alt eden ilk ve tek kadın olan ve dedektifle halen çalkantılı bir ilişki sürdüren Irene Adler rolünü Rachel McAdams üstleniyor. Mark Strong gizemli yeni düşman Blackwood rolünü oynuyor. Kelly Reilly ise Watson'ın ilgilendiği Mary rolünde yer alıyor.

56. Angels & Demons (2009)

56. Angels & Demons (2009)

Teoloji uzmanı Robert Langdon, tarihteki en güçlü yeraltı şebekesi olan İlluminati adlı antik gizli kardeşlik cemiyetinin tekrar canlandığını öğrenir. Fakat bu durum, onların varlığından en çok nefret eden kurum olan Katolik Klisesi’nin ölüm tehditi altında olduğu gerçeğini de ortaya çıkarır. Din konusunda çok iyi bilgileri olan Robert, İlluminati’nin Vatikan üzerine kurduğu planları gerçekleştirmek için harekete geçtiğini öğrendiğinde Roma’ya uçar. Bu yolculukta, güzel olduğu kadar gizemli olan İtalyan bilimci Vittoria Vetra da kendisine eşlik edecektir. Dur durak bilmeyen macera ve aksiyonla Robert ve Vittoria, 400 yılık antik sembollerin izini sürerler. Bu Vatikan’ın kurtuluşunun tek anahtarıdır.

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55. State of Play (2009)

55. State of Play (2009)

Amerikan Kongresi’nin yakışıklı, soğukkanlı ve temkinli üyesi Stephen Collins (Ben Affleck), bağlı olduğu siyasi partinin geleceğini temsil eder. Savunma harcamalarını denetleyen komitenin başkanlığı gibi bir görevi vardır. Yaklaşan başkanlık seçimleri için partisinde tüm gözler onun üzerine çevrilmiştir. Onun araştırma asistanının ve metresinin vahşice öldürülmesi üzerine o güne kadar derinlerde bir yerde gömülü duran sırlar birer birer ortaya çıkmaya başlar.

Araştırmacı gazeteci McCaffrey’nin (Russell Crowe) bu olaya ilgi duymasının iki sebebi vardır. Birincisi Collins onun eski arkadaşıdır, ikinci sebebi ise acımasız editörü Cameron Lynne'dan (Oscar ödüllü Helen Mirren) bu olayı araştırma görevi almıştır. Çaylak gazeteci partneri Della Frye (Rachel McAdams) ile birlikte katilin kimliği üzerindeki esrar perdesini kaldırmaya çalışan McAffrey, ülkenin güç dengelerini sarsacak bir komployu ortaya çıkartacak adımları atmaya başlar.

Sahte doktorların ve yozlaşmış zengin politikacıların var olduğu bir kentte çok önemli bir gerçeği öğrenecektir: Milyar dolarlar tehlikeye girmişse hiç kimsenin sadakati, güvenirliliği, sevgisi ve hayatı güvence altında değildir.

54. The Secret in Their Eyes (2009)

54. The Secret in Their Eyes (2009)

Filmde ülkenin en önemli mahkemelerinden birinde yıllarca sorgu müfettişliği yapan Benjamin Esposito, görevini bırakarak inzivaya çekilmeye karar vermiştir. Bu süreçte, görev yaptığı süre boyunca kendisini oldukça etkileyen bir vakayı kaleme alıp romana çevirmeyi planlamaktadır. Yaklaşık otuz yıl önce işlenen bu vahşi tecavüz ve cinayet vakasıyla ilgili detayları yeniden hatırlamaya başlayan adam tekrar bu dava üzerinde çalışmaya ve bu üstü kapanmış suçu aydınlatmaya karar verir. Belge ve bulguları yeniden inceleyebilmek için ilk adım eski çalıştığı yere geri dönmektir. Esposito için bu süreç adaletin ve vicdan kavramının acı gerçeklerinin su yüzüne çıktığı bir yolculuğa dönüşür.

53. Julia's Eyes (2010)

53. Julia's Eyes (2010)

Julia'nın (Belén Rueda) sonunda onu kör bırakacak olan bir göz hastalığı vardır. Julia'nın ikiz kız kardeşi de aynı hastalığa yakalanmış ve kendini bodrum katında asarak intihar etmiştir. Herkes onun intihar ettiğini düşünse de Julia aynı fikirde değildir, kardeşini kimin öldürdüğünü bu işin gerçek nedenini öğrenmek amacı ile kendini bu göreve adar ve araştırmaya girer. İpuçlarını tek tek toplamaya başladığı andan itibaren izlenildiğinin farkına varır. Bu arada gözündeki hastalık ilerlediğinden dolayı Julia cerrahi bir operasyon geçirir ve iki hafta boyunca gözünde bir sargı ile yaşamak zorunda kalır.

Kardeşini öldüren katilin geceleri evine girip kendisini izlediğini hissetmesiyle birlikte onun için gerilimli saatler başlar. Onun kusuru görme yeteneğinin sade bir çarpıtması mıdır veya hayal etme gücünün yeteneği midir?

52. Shutter Island (2010)

52. Shutter Island (2010)

Filmde, Teddy Daniels ve Chuck Aule isimli iki polis memurunun, Rachel Solando adlı bir akıl hastasının ortadan kaybolması üzerine tehlikeli akıl hastalarının tedavi gördüğü Shutter Adası isimli bölgede konuşlanan Ashecliffe Hastanesi'ne soruşturma yapmak için gitmesi ve sonradan gelişen esrarengiz olaylar aktarılıyor. Burada karşılaştıkları isyan tablosu ve çığırından çıkan işler bu davayı gittikçe zora sokacak, zamanla rüya ve gerçek arasındaki sınırlar zorlanacaktır. Usta yönetmen Martin Scorsese tarafından Dennis Lehane'nin ünlü romanından sinemaya uyarlanan filmin başrolünde yönetmenin gözde oyuncularından Leonardo Di Caprio bulunuyor.

51. Love Crime (2010)

51. Love Crime (2010)

Gala gösteriminden yalnızca bir hafta sonra vefat eden Alain Corneau’nun bu son filmi, şirket içi casusluk, şantaj, iktidar ve ofis politikalarını konu ediniyor. Toronto Film Festivali’nde “Tehlikeli İlişkiler ile Çalışan Kız’ın birleşimi” olarak nitelenen filmin her ikisi de kıskanç ve hırslı baş karakterleri Isabelle ve onun üstü Christine, birbirlerinden oldukça farklıdırlar. Christine, Isabelle’in parlak fikirlerini kendine mal edince bu iki alımlı ve güçlü kadının arasında bir çekişme baş gösterir. Küçük düşürülmüş ve neredeyse mahvolmuş Isabelle intikamını planlamaya başlar..

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50. The Ghost Writer (2010)

50. The Ghost Writer (2010)

Yazar, araştırmaları sürerken ortaya çıkardığı gerçeklerle bir anda kendisini CIA'den silah endüstrisine, Beyaz Saray’dan Downing Street 10 adresine uzanan dehşet verici bir ağın ortasında buluyor. Buna paralel olarak da eski Başbakan, görev süresi sırasında, terörle mücadele adına, bir grup İngiliz vatandaşının gizlice CIA'e teslim edilmesine yeşil ışık yakarak, bu zanlıların işkence görmesine izin vermekle suçlanıyor.

Hakkında verilen tutuklama kararı yüzünden giremediği İngiltere ve ABD’ye bol bol siyasi gönderme yaptığı filmi Polanski, İsviçre'de ev hapsindeyken çekti.

49. Incendies (2010)

49. Incendies (2010)

Aile dostları olan bir avukatın çağrısı üzerine annelerinin ölümünün ardından kendilerine yazılmış bir mektupla karşılaşan ikiz kardeşler Jeanne ve Simon, ölen annelerinin son arzusunu yerine getirmek amacıyla Lübnan'a doğru yola çıkarlar. Simon ilk başta isteksiz davransa da bir süre sonra o da kardeşi Jeanne'e katılır... Aradan geçen yıllar, ailenin tarihini karmaşık bir hale getirmişse de, çocuklar bu serüvenin izlerini sürmeye kararlıdırlar.

Fakat gün geçtikçe daha fazla deştikleri geçmiş, kardeşleri yürek burkan gerçeklerle yüz yüze getirecektir.

48. Av Mevsimi (2010)

48. Av Mevsimi (2010)

İşinin ehli bir polis olan Ferman (Şener Şen), yıllanmış tecrübesi, dikkate şayan sezgileri ve konularının uzmanı takipçiliğiyle tüm teşkilatta küçük çapta bir efsanedir. Kendi aralarında Ferman'dan “Avcı” diye bahsederler. Teşkilatın bir diğer figürü ise yalnızca bakışlarıyla bile lakabının hakkını veren “Deli” İdris (Cem Yılmaz) olarak dikkat çekmektedir. Bu çılgın ikili, cinayet masasında görevli, baba-oğul kadar yakın iki polistir. Antropoloji mezunu, sessiz sakin Hasan (Okan Yalabık) ise bu ikiliye yeni katılmış bir “Çömez” olarak aralarında dolaşır. Öldürülen genç bir kız, onları uyuşturucu taciri Asit’le, Türkiye’nin en varlıklı adamlarından Battal Çolakzade’yle (Çetin Tekindor), kızın ağabeyleri Abbas, Vakkas ve daha birçok farklı adamlarla karşı karşıya bırakacaktır. Hayatını karısına adayan, onun illet hastalığıyla boğuşan Ferman, boşandığı eşi Asiye’ye (Melisa Sözen) delicesine bağlı İdris, yeni mezun ve bu dünyada turist gibi dolaşan çömez Hasan... Çözmeye çalıştıkları cinayet, bu üç polisin hayatını bir daha asla eski haline dönüştüremeyecektir.

47. The Hidden Face (2011)

47. The Hidden Face (2011)

Adrian yetenekli bir orkestra şefidir. Sevgilisi Belen ile birlikte yaşayan Adrian, Belen’den gelen bir video mesajıyla yıkılır. Belen, artık onunla birlikte olamayacağını söyleyerek Adrian’ı terk etmiştir. Belen, bıraktığı mesaj sonrasında gizemli bir şekilde ortadan kaybolur. Adrian terk edilmenin acısını yaşarken, bir yandan da Belen’i aramaya koyulur. Fakat tüm uğraşları boşunadır. Zaman geçtikçe Belen’in yokluğuna alışır. Bir süre sonra hayatına yeni birini alan Adrian yeniden mutluluğu yakalamıştır. Tam hayatını yoluna koyduğunu düşündüğü anda gizemli kayboluşun ardındaki gerçekler ortaya çıkacaktır.

46. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

46. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
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Dünyanın en ünlü ve zeki dedektiflerinden Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) ve 'ortağı' Dr. Watson (Jude Law) bu sefer Londra’nın dışına çıkarak Fransa, Almanya ve İsviçre’ye yol alacakları yeni ve tehlikeli bir maceraya sürükleniyorlar. Onlardan hep bir adım önde olan kurnaz ve vicdansız Profesör Moriarty (Jared Harris) ise -ki Holmes en zeki olma unvanını ona kaptırmak üzere- büyük bir laneti değiştirecek planların peşindedir. Kahramanlarımız ise ne olursa olsun Moriarty durdurmaya kararlı...

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45. Unknown (2011)

45. Unknown (2011)

Bir konferans için geldiği Berlin’de bir trafik kazası geçiren Dr. Martin Harris (Liam Neeson), kendine geldiğinde şehre beraber geldiği karısının kendisini tanımadığını şahit olur. Daha da kötüsü, kendisinin yerine başkasının geçmiş olduğunu öğrenir. Kimsenin kendisine inanmadığına tanık olan Harris, kendisini tehlikeli bir komplonun içinde bulur. Takip edilen Harris, kimseyi tanımadığı bu yabancı ülkede kaçaktır artık. Bu durumdan kurtulmak için en son hatırladıklarını kullanarak kaza yaptığı kişiye ulaşır.

Ancak derine ulaştıkça asıl kimliğine dair önemli detaylara ulaşan Harris, ne kadar ileri gidebileceğini öğrenmek ister...

44. Source Code (2011)

44. Source Code (2011)

Hızlı trende uyanan ve burada nasıl bulunduğuna dair hiçbir fikri olmayan Yüzbaşı Colter Stevens (Jake Gyllenhaal), karşısında Christina (Michelle Monaghan) adlı kendisinin tanımadığı birini bulur. Kadının hareketlerinden Colter'ı tanıdığı anlaşılır. Ne olup bittiğini anlamaya çalışan Colter, tuvalette kendine sığınacak yer ararken aynada kendi yerine başkasının yüzünü görmesiyle şok olur. Cüzdanında da bir sınıf öğretmeni olan Sean Fentress'ın kimliği bulunuyordur.

Bu sırada aniden trende büyük bir patlama yaşanır. Hemen ardından Colter kendini yüksek teknolojili bir yerde bulur ve üniformalılardan Goodwin (Vera Farmiga) ona bilmesi gereken her şeyi anlatır. Colter Chicago'da bir treni bombayla havaya uçuran ve daha onarıcısını da öldürmeyi planlayan bombacının kimliğini tarif edebilmek için çok gizli bir göreve atanmıştır. 'Yaşam şifresi' adı verilen bu görev sayesinde Colter paralel bir evrende yolcu Sean'ın yerine geçebilmektedir. Trene her dönüşünde Colter'ın bombacının kimliğini üslerine bildirmesi için sadece sekiz dakikası vardır. Her seferinde yeni bilgiler edinse de avı onu atlatmayı başarır. Daha fazla delil buldukça, bu ölümcül faciayı önleyebileceğine daha çok inanır, elbette zaman onun önüne geçmezse.

43. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

43. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)
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Birimin başındaki isim olan Control'ün sağ koluyken, görevden uzaklaştırılan İngiliz casusu George Smiley (Gary Oldman), hükumet tarafından gizlice tekrar kiralanır. Zira, İngiliz Gizli İstihbarat Servisi Sirk'in içinde Sovyetler Birliği için çalışan 'köstebek' bir ajan olduğu şüphesi tüm örgütü sarmıştır... Smiley şimdi gözden çıkartılan kafatası avcılarını himayesine alma pahasına Budapeşte'den İstanbul'a uzanan bir ihanet hikayesini çözerek itibarını geri kazanmaya çalışacaktır...

42. A Separation (2011)

42. A Separation (2011)
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Boşanmak üzere olan Nadir ve Simin, çocuklarının velayeti konusunda ikileme düşüp kadıdan yardım istemektedir. Bir çok festivalden büyük övgüler alarak ayrılan film, özellikle başrol oyuncularının başarılı performanslarına sırtına dayıyor.

Simin, kocası Nader ve kızı Termeh’le birlikte İran’ı terk etmek istemektedir. Nader’in Alzheimer hastası babasını bırakmayı reddetmesi üzerine boşanma davası açan Simin, dava talebi reddedilince anne babasının evine gider. Termeh ise babasıyla kalmaya karar vermiştir. Nader kızına ve babasına bakması için hamile bir genç kadını tutar; ama bu durum daha fazla soruna yol açacaktır.

41. Limitless (2011)

41. Limitless (2011)

Yaşamı pek de parlak olmayan Eddie, New York'ta düzensiz bir hayat yaşayan ve pek de başarılı sayılmayacak bir yazardır. Kız arkadaşından ayrıldığı bir gün yolda eski bir arkadaşıyla tanışan Eddie'nin hayatı tamamen değişecektir. Eski arkadaşından aldığı bir hap, Eddie'nin beyninin tam kapasite çalışmasını sağlıyordur. Bu ilaç sayesinde eski dünyası değişen, hayata farklı bir gözle bakmaya başlayan Eddie paraya, çekiciliğe ve yüksek bir zekaya sahip olur. Ama aradan çok zaman geçmez, bu yüksek gücün yan etkilerinin ortaya çıkması gecikmez...

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40. Mientras Duermes (2011)

40. Mientras Duermes (2011)

Barcelona’da apartman görevlisi olarak çalışan Cesar, işi gereği her daire sakininin özel hayatına tanıklık etmektedir. Hayatı seven, neşeli bir kadın olan Clara ise özellikle ilgisini çekmektedir. Ama hayat olumlu bakan bu cana yakın hali Clara’nın başına hiç beklenmedik belalar açacaktır. Zira Cesar başka insanlara acı çektirerek tatmin olan bir psikopattır ve çevresinde en dayanamadığı şey mutlu insanlardır!

39. Misery (1990)

39. Misery (1990)

Paul Sheldon kolay okunan popüler romanlar yazarıdır. Artık kariyerinde bir dönüm noktasında olduğunu düşünür, seri maceralarını yazdığı karakteri Misery Chastain’in öldürüp diziyi bitirir. Paul taşrada geçirdiği bir araba kazasından yaralı kurtulur. Onu bulup evinde bakmaya başlayan Annie Wilkes, şans eseri Paul’un sadık okurlarından biridir ve kahramanı Misery Chastain’in de sıkı bir hayranıdır. Son kitabı okuyup Misery’nin ölümüyle şoke olan kadın öfkeye kapılır ve Paul’u ayağından feci şekilde yaralayarak onu yatağa hapseder. Hem bölge şerifi hem de menajeri umutsuzca Paul’ü ararken o, gardiyanı Annie’ye özel bir Misery macerası daha yazmak zorundadır.

38. Safe House (2012)

38. Safe House (2012)

Matt Weston, Cape Town kentinde, düzenli ama sıradan bir hayatı olan genç bir CIA ajanıdır. 1 seneyi aşkındır görevli olduğu merkezde dört duvar arasına kısılmış biçimde, saha tecrübesi edinemeden zaman geçirmektedir. Kendini kanıtlayacağı bir görevi dört gözle beklerken, karşısında on yıldır kaçak olan eski CIA ajanı Tobin Frost'u bulur.

Frost istihbarat biriminin en ünlü operasyon adamlarından biriyken, CIA'ye sırt çevirmiş ve para karşılığı orduya ait gizli sırları, dosyaları rakip ülkelere satmaya başlamıştır. Hatta Kuzey Kore’nin Amerika'ya karşı elinin güçlenmesinde büyük rol oynamıştır. Şimdi yakalanan Frost, Weston'ın çalıştığı ve 'safe house' olarak adlandırılan merkezde sorguya çekilir fakat en güvenli olması beklenen bu bölge, beklenmedik biçimde paralı askerler tarafından basılır. Canlarını son anda kurtaran 'yeni ikili' kendilerini kimin öldürmek istediğini buluncaya kadar en 'güvenli' ve 'güvenilir' yere kaçmak zorundadır...

37. Kahaani (2012)

37. Kahaani (2012)

Karnı burnunda olan Vidya, kaybolan kocasını aramak için hamile haliyle yollara düşer. Amacı, Londra'da olduğunu öğrendiği kocasını bulup, memleketi Kolkata'ya geri getirmektir. Fakat genç kadının işi pek de kolay olmayacaktır. Nitekim kocasını gören neredeyse hiç kimseye rastlamamıştır.

36. Prometheus (2012)

36. Prometheus (2012)

Tekrar bilim-kurgu türüne dönüş yapan kült yönetmen Ridley Scott'ın önderliğinde Alien'ın köklerine yapılan bu yolculuk, hayatın başlangıcına dair araştırma yürüten bir ekibin evrenin en karanlık noktasında yaşadıkları maceralara odaklanıyor. Ekibin insanoğlunun geleceğini korumak adına girdiği bu savaş, her şeyin sonu olabilir...

Çekimleri gizlilik içinde yürütülen filmin orijinal hikâyesi Jon Spaihts tarafından yazıldı ve daha sonra Lost'un yaratıcısı Damon Lindelof'un elinden geçti. Kadrosuyla göz dolduran Prometheus'un Alien efsanesiyle aynı DNA'yı taşıdığını, fakat seriden tamamen bağımsız olduğunu belirtelim...

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35. Talaash (2012)

35. Talaash (2012)

Polis müfettişi olan Surjan oğlu Karen'i bir kaza sonucu kaybedince eşi ile evliliklerinde sorunlar başlar. Bu sırada Bollywood yıldızı olan Arman Kapoor'da çok şüpheli bir şekilde trafik kazasında ölünce Surjan Singh bu kazayı soruşturmaya başlar. Hayat kadını olan Simran sayesinde gizli kalmış gerçekler gün yüzüne çıkacaktır.

34. The Bourne Legacy (2012)

34. The Bourne Legacy (2012)

Bildiğiniz Bourne evreni genişliyor. Efsane seriye yeni bir CIA ajanı Aaron Cross (Jeremy Renner) katılıyor ve ilk üç filmde yaşanan tüm olaylar Cross'un hayatı ölüm-kalım savaşı olarak yansıyor. Robert Ludlum'un romanlarından uyarlanan 3 filmlik ilk seri Matt Damon ile bütünleşirken her senaryoda ortak yazar olan Tony Gilroy, bu sefer yönetmen koltuğuna da oturuyor. Son dönem aksiyon sinemasının yükselen yıldızı olarak olarak seyrettiğimiz Jeremy Renner'e bu filmde Rachel Weisz, Edward Norton, Stacy Keach ve Oscar Isaac eşlik ederken, önceki seriden Albert Finney, Joan Allen, David Strathairn ve Scott Glenn tanıdık isimler olarak göze çarpıyor.

33. The Body (2012)

33. The Body (2012)

İş kadını Mayka'nın cesedi morgdan kaybolur. Hayatta her şeyi düzenli ve planlı olan bu kadının ölümünün arkasındaki sır perdesi henüz aralanamamışken, bir de cesedinin ortadan kaybolması olayı daha da karmaşık hale getirir. Dava ile ilgilenmesi için dedektif Jaime Pena görevlendirilir. Jaime de eşini kaybetmiştir ve bu travmanın izlerini henüz tam olarak atlatamamıştır. Bu davayı hem kişisel duygularını çözüme kavuşturmak hem de hala meslekte iyi bir polis olduğunu göstermek için değerlendirecektir. Fakat olayın o kadar çok karanlık noktası vardır ki davaya dahil olan hiç kimse aslında göründüğü kişi değildir. Cinayetin ve kaybolan cesedin arkasını araştırdıkça hem maddi hem manevi farklı sonuçlara doğru yönelecektir...

32. The Keeper of Lost Causes (2013)

32. The Keeper of Lost Causes (2013)

Polis müfettişi Carl Mørck ve asistanı Esad sorumlu olarak atandıkları faili meçhul departmanında, kendilerini politikacı Merete Lynggaard'ın ortadan kaybolmasıyla ilgili beş yıllık gizemli bir davanın ve İskandinavya'nın cilâlı görüntüsünün altında yatan kasıt ve derin bir istismar akıntısının içine sürüklenmiş olarak bulurlar...

31. Enemy (2013)

31. Enemy (2013)

Üniversitede tarih dersleri veren Adam, okul ve ev arasında gidip gelen monoton hayatına en azından bir kız arkadaş sığdırmayı başarmıştır. Bir gün bir arkadaşının tavsiyesi üzerine bir film izler ve o filmde kendisine çok benzeyen birisini görerek, bu oyuncunun peşine düşer. Adam artık, kendisine ikizi kadar benzeyen Anthony'nin de hayatının bir parçasıdır, tabii Anthony de onunkinin.

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30. Ugly (2013)

30. Ugly (2013)

Henüz 10 yaşındaki Kali'nin anne ve babası ayrılmıştır. Küçük kız şimdi annesi ve üvey babası Shoumik ile beraber yaşamaktadır. Shoumik Mumbai polis departmanında da önemli bir göreve sahiptir. Bir pazar günü Kali babasıyla dışarı çıktığında, ortadan kaybolur...

Hint yönetmen Anurag Kashyap’ın imzasını taşıyan film dokunaklı bir aile dramı.

29. Escape Plan (2013)

29. Escape Plan (2013)

Dünyanın en önemli güvenlik uzmanlarından biri olan Ray Breslin, işinde son derece tanınan bir güvenlik tasarımcısıdır. Kendi tasarlayıp inşa ettiği üst düzey korumalı hapishanenin konuklarından biri ise kendisi olur. Kendi tasarladığı hapishanede şimdilerde mahkum olarak yer alan Ray, yüksek güvenlik engellerini bir bir aşarak firar etmeyi planlamaktadır. Bu yolda hapishanenin en saygı duyulan mahkumlarından olan gizemli Emil ile anlaşır. Emil'in tek derdi arkadaşlarına zarar gelmemesi, hapishane şartlarının mümkün mertebe insancıl olmasıdır. Ancak Ray'in planları bambaşkadır...

28. The Best Offer (2013)

28. The Best Offer (2013)

Virgil Oldman, sanat müzayedeleri ve antika dünyasında tanınan ve oldukça takdir edilen eksantrik bir sanat uzmanıdır. Yalnız bir adam olan Virgil kadınlar konusunda oldukça ilgisizdir. Sadece kadınlarla değil hayatında kimse ile yakın olmamıştır hatta tek yakın arkadaşı olan Robert’le bile. Virgil, altmış üç yaşına girdiği gün ailesinden kalan bazı sanat eserlerinin elden çıkarılmasını isteyen bir kadından telefon alır. Claire Ibbetson adındaki kadın, eşyalara değer biçmesi için Virgil’i eve davet eder. İşi kabul eden Virgil eşyaları görmek için gittiğinde Claire’i göremez. Çeşitli bahanelerle kendisini gizlemeye devam eden genç kadının bu durumu Virgil’in oldukça ilgisini çeker ve zamanla onun en büyük tutkusu haline gelir.

27. Now You See Me (2013)

27. Now You See Me (2013)

'Now You See Me', Atlas isimli son derece karizmatik ve etkileyici bir illüzyonistin liderliğini yaptığı, dünyanın en iyi sihirbazlarından oluşan 'Four Horsemen' ekibinin başından geçenleri konu alıyor. Ekip üstün sihir marifetlerini sadece sahne gösterileri için değil, soygun yaptıkları bankaların sistemlerine erişmek ve izleyicilerini soymak için kullanıyorlar. Bu adamlar izleyicileri önce başka bir kıtadaki bir bankayı soyarak, daha sonra beyaz yakalı bir suçlunun bankadaki milyon dolarlarını izleyicilerin banka hesaplarına aktararak şaşırtıyorlar. Bunun üzerine onları durdurmaya kararlı olan özel FBI ajanı Dylan bu çetenin peşine düşer.

26. Trance (2013)

26. Trance (2013)

Sanat eserleri konusunda uzman olan Simon tanınmış bir müzayede müdürüdür. Franck adındaki bir gangster ile birlikte milyon dolarlar değerindeki bir tablonun çalınma eylemine katılır. Olay esnasında oluşan kargaşada başına korkunç bir darbe alır, ve uyandığında tabloyu nereye sakladığı konusunda hiçbir şey hatırlamamaktadır. Ne tehditler ne de işkenceler onun hafızasını geri getirmeyecektir. Bunun üzerine Franck Elizabeth isimli bir hipnoz uzmanını tutar, böylece Simon'un beyninin derinliklerindeki bilgiye ulaşmayı planlamaktadır. Seans ilerledikçe geçmişine dönen Simon için geçmişteki tutkularının canlanma zamanıdır.

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25. Prisoners (2013)

25. Prisoners (2013)

Maccachusetts eyaletinin Brockton bölgesinde, Şükran Günü'nü kutlamak için bir araya gelen Dovers ve Birches aileleri her şeyin yolunda gittiği bu yemek esnasında korkunç bir haberle altüst olurlar. Gecenin ilerleyen saatlerinde ailelerin iki küçük kızlarının kaybolması sonrasında panik dolu anlar yaşanır. Saatler ilerler, ancak kızlar halen daha ortada yoktur ve durum kaçırılmış oldukları gerçeğini kuvvetlendirir. Polise başvursalar da hızlı ve nitelikli bir sonuç alamazlar. Keller Dover ise bir hayli panik içerisindedir ve polisin çabalarını yetersiz bulup adaleti kendi elleriyle aramaya karar verir. Genç ve başarılı dedektif Loki'den de yardım isteyen genç adam, kendini suçlu ve masumun birbirine karıştığı oldukça şaibeli bir davanın içerisinde bulur.

24. The Treatment (2014)

24. The Treatment (2014)

Dedektif Nick Cafmeyer mükemmel kariyere sahip, başarılı bir müfettiştir. Ancak dokuz yaşındayken kardeşi Bjorn belirsiz bir şekilde ortadan kaybolunca, karanlık bir bulut çökmüştür yaşamına. Plettinckx ise herkes tarafından tanınan şeytani zevkleri olan bir seksomanyaktır. Dedektif Nick, Plettinckx'i sorgulamaya alır ama delil yetersizliğinden bırakmak zorunda kalır. Nick, kardeşinin bu seksomanyak adamla bir bağlantısı olduğunu düşünür ve amansız bir takip başlar...

23. Ex Machina (2014)

23. Ex Machina (2014)

Henüz 24 yaşındaki Caleb, sadece Silikon Vadisi'nin değil dünyanın da en önemli teknoloji şirketinde yazılım uzmanı olarak çalışmaktadır. Şirketin gizemli CEO’su Nathan ise hem şirketten hem insanlardan uzakta, özel bir dağ evinde yaşamaktadır. Caleb, düzenlenen bir yarışmada, Nathan'ın dağ evinde 1 haftalık bir 'ödül' kazanır. Fakat içine çekileceği deneyden habersizdir. 'Ava' adında güzel bir robot kızın bedeninde, dünyanın ilk gerçek yapay zekası Caleb'i beklemektedir. Yönetmenliğini ve senaristliğini Alex Garland'ın üstlendiği bilimkurgu filminin başrollerinde Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson ve Alicia Vikander yer alıyor. Yılın en merakla beklenen filmlerinden Ex Machina, “insanlık sonrası fütüristik şok filmi” ve “vizyoner bir bilimkurgu” olarak şimdiden kült filmler arasına girdi.

22. Fasandræberne (2014)

22. Fasandræberne (2014)

Bir lisede, ikiz kardeşler cinayetini işleyen katil hedef saptırmaya çalışmaktadır. Üst sınıftan bir grup gencin üzerine bu suçu atmaya haince çalışırken, işler düşündüğü kadar kolay olmaz. Başladığı yere geri dönen adi katil için yeni bir plan lazımdır.

21. The Drop (2014)

21. The Drop (2014)

Bob Saginowski, barmenlik yapan, bir şekilde kendi ayakları üzerinde durmaya çalışan eski bir suçludur. Bob'un kkuzeni Marv ile işlettiği bar, Brooklyn'de çok önemli bir mekandır. Özellikle de kara para aklayan gansterlerin buluşma noktası olan barda işler yolunda gibidir. Yasadışı işlerin farkındadırlar ama görmezden gelirler. Ancak Bob ve komşusu Nadia, bir gün çöplüğe bırakılmış yaralı pitbull yavrusunu bulup eve götürmeye karar verdiklerinde işler karışmaya başlar. Çünkü yavrular azılı suçlu Eric Deeds'e aittir ve bu yüzden durum kontrolden çıkar. Bir yandan da Bob ve Nadia arasında bir yakınlaşma başlar.İşin kötü yanı, Eric Deeds aynı zamanda Nadia'nın eski sevgilisidir ve hem onu hem de köpeğini geri almak için her şeyi yapacaktır. Bu sırada kuzenlerin barı soyulur ve şimdi bütün yeraltı, çalınan paralarını onlardan geri istemektedir. Bob ve Marv, barlarını kimlerin soyduğunu bulmak için eski günlere geri dönmek zorundadır. Eric'in Çeçen patronu da işin içine girince olaylar gittikçe büyür.

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20. Stonehearst Asylum (2014)

20. Stonehearst Asylum (2014)

Edgar Allan Poe'nun kısa hikayesinden sinemaya uyarlanan film, yazarın diğer eserlerinde olduğu gibi karanlık bir tona sahip. Tıp fakültesinden mezun olan bir öğrenci ilk görevi için bir akıl hastanesine atanır. Hastaların hareket ve gündeliklerine zamanla alışan genç adam zamanla buraya alışır. Fakat bir süre sonra hiçbir şeyin göründüğü gibi basit ve sıradan olmadığını fark eder...

19. Before I Go To Sleep (2014)

19. Before I Go To Sleep (2014)

Christine'nin hafızası geçirdiği bir kaza sonrası her gece adeta sıfırlanır. Kendisini 27 yaşında sanıyorken, aynada 40 olduğunu görür; fotoğraflarda 'bu senin kocan' yazan adamı hatırlayamaz. Christine bir tarafta karanlık geçmişine ulaşmaya çalışırken, diğer yandan da kendisini öldürmeye çalışan kişiyi aramaktadır. Dürüstlüğü konusunda şüpheye düştüğü kocası Ben, şüpheliler listesinin en tepesindedir. Fakat hafızasını geri kazanma derdinde olan Christine, aslında kimseye güvenmemesi gerektiğini kısa sürede anlayacaktır. Filmin yönetmenliğini ve senaristliğini Rowan Joffe üstlenirken, başroldeki Nicole Kidman’a kadroda Colin Firth, Mark Strong ve Anne-Marie Duff eşlik ediyor....

18. The Dark Valley (2014)

18. The Dark Valley (2014)

19. yüzyılın sonlarında, karlı Alplerde bulunan bir köye, atının sırtında Greider adında bir yabancı gelir, hava şartları oldukça kötüdür ve küçük topluluktan sığınabileceği bir yer ister. Bu köyde yabancılara yer yoktur ancak karşılığında altın verecektir ve bu şekilde ikna olurlar. Greider, kendine kalacak bir ev bulur. Kısa süre içinde köy karla kaplanır ve köyün önde gelen kişilerinden birinin oğlu bir kaza sonrası hayatını kaybedince herkesin şüphelendiği tek bir isim olur...

17. A Walk Among the Tombstone (2014)

17. A Walk Among the Tombstone (2014)

Zamanında New York Polis Departmanı'nda polis memurluğu yapan Matt Scudder artık orada olmasa da yeni bir olay yüzünden görevini sürdürmek zorunda kalır. Kenny Kristo adında bir eroin kaçakçısının karısı kaçırılarak vahşice öldürülmüştür. Olayı aydınlatmak Matt'e düşer fakat olayın içine girdikçe öldürülen kadının yalnız olmadığını fark eder. Kenny'nin karısı bir cinayet şebekesinin kurbanıdır ve şebeke kadınları akıl almaz işkenceler yaparak öldürmektedir. Araştırdığı olayın uzun bir zincirin yalnızca bir halkası olduğu fark eden Matt, New York'un arka sokaklarında dehşet saçan katilleri bulmak ve durdurmak için kolları sıvar.

16. Non-Stop (2014)

16. Non-Stop (2014)

Kimin suçlu kimin masum olduğunun film içinde belirsizliğe karıştığı Hitchcockian bir aksiyon olarak nitelenen filmde Neeson, Hava Kuvvetleri'nden emekli bir askeri canlandırıyor ve uçakta uçan 200 yolcunun hayatı şimdi onun ellerinde, her 20 dakikada bir uçaktaki birisini öldürmekle tehdit eden esrarengiz bir suçluyu yakalamaya çalışan hava polisi Bill Marks’ı canlandırıyor. Hiçbir şeyin göründüğü gibi olmadığı herkesin potansiyel suçlu kabul edildiği bu durum Bill Marks'ı baş etmesi güç bir macera ve gerilimin içine sürüklüyor.

Yerden 12.000 metre yükseklikte geçen bu zamanla yarış filminde Bill, eğer hesabına 150 milyon dolar yatırılmazsa yolcuları öldürmek için fazla beklemeyeceğini söyleyen şüpheliyi bulmaya çalışır. Ancak yapacaklarını bir tek kendisine mesaj olarak göndermesi Bill'in durumunu daha da zorlaştırmıştır. Çünkü panik olan yolcular uçakta yaşanan terörün sorumlusu olarak Bill'den şüphelenmeye başlamıştır.

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15. Gone Girl (2014)

15. Gone Girl (2014)

Amerika'nın Missouri eyaletlerinden birinde sıcak bir yaz sabahı, Nick ve Amy evliliklerinin beşinci yıl dönümünü kutlamaya hazırlanmaktadır. Fakat o gün Amy aniden ortadan kaybolur. Amy'den uzun süre haber alınamayınca polis, genç kadının ortadan kaybolması ile ilgili Nick'ten şüphelenmeye başlar. Olanlara bir türlü anlam veremeyen Nick'in ise Amy'nin nerede olduğuna dair hiçbir fikri yoktur. Genç adam bu sırada kendisini Amy'nin ailesinin düzenlediği bir yardım operasyonunun içinde piyon olarak bulur. Nick, masum olduğu konusunda ısrar etse de üstündeki şüpheleri tamamen yok edemez. Amy'nin hayatta olup olmadığı ise büyük bir muammadır...

14. Rahasya (2015)

14. Rahasya (2015)

Doktor bir çiftin tek çocuğu, büyük dubleks dairelerinde uykusunda öldürülür. Film bu gizemi aralamaya çalışıyor.

13. El Desconocido (2015)

13. El Desconocido (2015)

Bir bankada yönetici olarak çalışan Carlos’un karısı Marta, çocukları Sara ve Marcos ile mutlu bir hayatı vardır. Her gün olduğu gibi çocukları okula götürüp oradan da işe gitmek için yola çıkan Carlos, yolda tanımadığı bir numaradan telefon alır. Telefonun ucundaki ses, Carlos’a arabanın altında bomba olduğunu söyler. Olanlara anlam veremeyen Carlos, bir süre sonra işin ciddiyetinin farkına varır. Telefondakiler bombayı patlatmamak karşılığında Carlos’dan yüklü miktarda para istemektedir. İki çocuğu ile birlikte arabaya mahkum olan Carlos, içine düştükleri cehennemden kurtulmak için zorlu bir mücadeleye girişir.

12. Solace (2015)

12. Solace (2015)

Afonso Poyart'ın yönettiği film, korkunç cinayetler işleyen ve ardında hiçbir iz bırakmadan kimliğini saklamayı başaran bir seri katilin peşine düşen, genç bir FBI dedektifinin hikayesini ele alıyor. Genç dedektifin bu zorlu davada, kızının ölümünün ardından hayata küsüp emekli olan bir uzman tıpçıya ihtiyacı vardır ve onu davayı çözmek için birlikte çalışmaya ikna etmesi gerekmektedir.

11. Talvar (2015)

11. Talvar (2015)

Filme 2008 senesinden yaşanan Noida Çifte cinayetlerinin davası konusu olmuştur. Cinayet çözülmeye çalışılırken hangi teorinin adil olduğu konusunda fikir ayrılıkları ortaya çıkacaktır.

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10. Drishyam (2015)

10. Drishyam (2015)

Drishyam, ailesini kanunun karanlık tarafından korumaya çalışan bir adamın hikayesini anlatıyor. Kerala’da kablolu tv ağı sahibi olan Georgekutty, karısı ve iki kızı ile birlikte mutlu bir yaşam sürmektedir. Fakat kızı Anju’nun çıktığı okul gezisi tüm ailenin hayatını alt üst eder. Gezi sırasında Anju ile tanışan bir adam, genç kızı videoya çeker ve ona şantaj yapmaya başlar. Bu esnada çıkan kavga sırasında adam Anju ve Rani tarafından kazara öldürülür. Georgekutty, ailesini bu karanlık dünyadan kurtarmak için zorlu bir mücadeleye girişir. Jeethu Joseph’in yönetmenliğini ve senaristliğini üstlendiği fimin oyuncu kadrosunda Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Esther gibi isimler yer alıyor.

9. Now You See Me 2 (2016)

9. Now You See Me 2 (2016)

İzleyenlerin nefesini kesen ve toplumun hayranlığını kazandıkları Robin Hood stili gösterilerinin ardından bir sene geçmiştir. Atlılar çetesi geri dönüşünü müjdeleyen gösteri ile kaçmanın onlar için çocuk oyuncağından farksız olduğunu kanıtlayacaktır.  J. Daniel Atlas, Merritt McKinney, Jack Wilder ve grubun yeni üyesi Lula ile birlikte, yeni gösterilerini Owen Case’i ifşa etme umuduyla sergilerler. Bu sefer FBI özel ajanı Dylan Rhodes’un  da yardımını almışlardır fakat Rhodes'un ekibe katılımı gösteri öncesi ifşa olur; ve planlar geri teper. İtibarlarını geri kazanmak isteyen Atlılar kariyerlerinin en zorlu soygunu ile karşı karşıya kalacaklardır...

8. Handmaiden (2016)

8. Handmaiden (2016)

1930'larda geçen hikayede kendisini Kont olarak tanıtan bir dolandırıcı, gizemli ve saf görünen Japon varis Leydi Hideko'nun zenginliğini ele geçirmek için onu kendisine aşık etmeyi planlar. Sook-hee'yi ise ona yardım etmesi için Leydi'ye hizmetçi olarak kiralar. Ancak bu hizmetçinin her şeyden habersiz hanımefendisine delicesine aşık olması işleri karıştıracaktır...

7. Flaskepost fra P (2016)

7. Flaskepost fra P (2016)

Jutland'da uzun zaman önce okyanusa bırakılmış bir şişede bulunan gizli bir mesaj sekiz yıl sonra ortaya çıkar ve ayrıcalıklı bir ekip olan Bölüm Q bu şişenin arkasındaki gizemi çözmek için soruşturmaya başlar. Mesaj bir erkek çocuğunun kanıyla yazılmıştır ve deşifre etmek oldukça zordur, fakat Bölüm Q'dan Danimarkalı araştırmacılar ellerinden gelenin en iyisini yaparlar. Bu arada, kaybolmuş olan iki küçük çocuk vakası, yerel polisin yanı sıra Bölüm Q'nun da dikkatini çekmektedir. İki vaka arasında göz ardı edilemez benzerlikler vardır. Birbirleriyle bir alakaları var mı, yoksa benzerlikler sadece bir tesadüf mü? Bunu öğrenebilmek için Bölüm Q'nun zamana karşı yarışması gerekecektir.

6. Inferno (2016)

6. Inferno (2016)

Venedik'teki bir otel odasında uyanan Robert Langdon neler olduğunu ve oraya nasıl geldiğini hatırlamamaktadır. Kendisine neler olduğunu hatırlayabilmek için ona yardım etmeye çalışan doktor Sienna Brooks'la birleşirler. Langdon ve Brooks cevapları aramak için Avrupa'yı dolaşmak zorunda kalırlar. Bu kez de İtalyan ozan ve politikacı Dante'nin İlahi Komedya kitabıyla bağlantılar bulmaya başlar. Zamanla ortaya çıkan ipuçları bir felaketi işaret etmektedir. Çok zengin bir işadamı kısa bir süre içinde dünyaya veba salgınını yayacaktır. Dünyanın başına gelebilecek bu felaketi engellemenin tek yolu Landgdon'ın neler olduğunu hatırlamasıdır...

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5. Jason Bourne (2016)

5. Jason Bourne (2016)

The Bourne Supremacy ve The Bourne Ultimatum filmlerinin yönetmeni Paul Greengrass, CIA’in en ölümcül, eski ajanının karanlıktan çıkışını konu alan Universal Pictures’ın Bourne serisinin yeni bölümünde Damon’a bir kez daha yönetmen koltuğunda eşlik ediyor.Jason Bourne filminde Damon’a Alicia Vikander, Vincent Cassel ve Tommy Lee Jones eşlik ederken Julia Stiles serideki rolünü tekrar canlandırıyor. Robert Ludlum’ın yarattığı karakterlere dayanan film, Greengrass ve Christopher Rouse tarafından yazıldı. 

2004 yılında gözden kaybolan Jason Bourne yeniden ortaya çıkıyor. Artık hafızası geri gelen ve kim olduğunu hatırlayan Bourne, geçmişindeki sırları keşfetmeye karar veriyor. Babasının ölümü hakkındaki gerçekleri aydınlatmak için girdiği tehlikeli yolda onu durdurmak için çok güçlü düşmanlar karşısına çıkıyor.

4. The Invisible Guest (2016)

4. The Invisible Guest (2016)

Adrian Doria kariyerinde hızla yükselen bir iş adamıdır. Evli bir adam olan Adrian, fotoğrafçı olan sevgilisi Laura’yı öldürmekle suçlanmaktadır. Adrian, kendisine güvenilir bir savunma yaratmak için tanık hazırlama ve adli bildirimlerde uzman deneyimli bir avukat olan Virginia Goodman ile tanışır. Adrian, Virgina’ya yaşanan olayları en başından anlatmaya başlar. Fakat Virginia hikayede bazı tutarsızlıklar fark eder ve onu hikayesinin karanlık noktalarını açığa çıkarması için zorlar.

3. You Were Never Really Here (2017)

3. You Were Never Really Here (2017)

Mesleğinde bir ömre yetecek kadar şiddete tanık olan Joe, mesleğini geride bırakmış ve hayatını, seks ticareti için kaçırılan kızları kurtararak kazanmaya başlamıştır. Yozlaşmış New York senatörünün kızını kurtarması için kiralandığı zaman ise bir komplo ağının içine sürüklenir. Joe'nun az sayıdaki meslektaşları birer birer ortadan kaybolurken, Joe kısa sürede, kendisini ölü görmek isteyen düşmanlarıyla savaşmak zorunda olduğunu kavrayacaktır...

2. Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

2. Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

1930'lu yıllarda İstanbul ve Paris arasında sefer yapan ünlü Şark Ekspresi'nde bir cinayet işlenir. Amerikalı bir milyoner trende ölü bulunur. Trende çok sayıdaki yolcu arasında ünlü Belçikalı dedektif Hercule Poirot da vardır. Trenin kara saplanıp durması, Poirot'a yerel yetkililer duruma el koymadan önce cinayeti çözmesi için birkaç saat zaman verecektir.

1. Wind River (2017)

1. Wind River (2017)

Film, çaylak bir kadın FBI ajanı olan Jane Banner ve geçmişiyle sorunları olan kıdemli, yerel bir oyun izleyicisi olan Cory Lambert'ın ortaklığını konu alıyor. İkili güçlerini birleştirerek ıssız bir Kızılderili bölgesinde işlenmiş olan bir cinayeti araştırıyorlar. Öldürülen genç kızın cinayetinin öcünü alabilmek için çıktıkları bu yol birbiri ardına gizemlerle ve sırlarla örülmüş bir yol olarak önlerine uzanıyor...

Keşfet ile ziyaret ettiğin tüm kategorileri tek akışta gör!

category/test-white Test
category/gundem-white Gündem
category/magazin-white Magazin
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Esra Demirci
TV Editörü
Çocukluğumdan beri televizyonun başından kalkmamak o dönem ebeveynlerim tarafından azar işitmeme neden olsa da mesleğimin ilk adımlarını böyle attım. 2015 yılından beri editörlük yapıyorum. Kariyerimi 2024'ten itibaren Onedio bünyesinde yer alan TV kategorisiyle taçlandırdım. Burada TV, Dizi/Sinema ve Magazin Editörü olarak dizilerin ve gündüz kuşağının nabzını tutmaktan ve kendi yorumlarımı okuyucuyla buluşturmaktan çok zevk alıyorum.
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category/eglence BU İÇERİĞE EMOJİYLE TEPKİ VER!
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