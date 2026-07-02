Bu Liste Evladiyelik! Eleştirmenlerden En Yüksek Puanları Alan 200 Gizem Filmi
Sinema dünyasında her filmin yeri ayrıdır ama gizem filmlerinin yeri bambaşkadır. Hani şu izlerken ekrana kilitlendiğimiz, 'Kesin katil şu!' deyip her defasında ters köşe olduğumuz, final jeneriği akarken de en az yarım saat duvara bön bön bakmamıza sebep olan o şaheserler...
Eğer siz de 'Bana öyle her şeyi hemen açık etmeyen, bulmaca gibi filmler lazım' diyorsanız, tam anlamıyla evladiyelik bir listeyle karşınızdayız! Sinema eleştirmenlerinin radarına takılan, incelene sık dokunup en yüksek puanları kapmış tam 200 gizem filmini bir araya getirdik. Patlamış mısırları hazırlayın, ışıkları kapatın ve ipuçlarını takip etmeye başlayın. İşte izledikten sonra uzun süre etkisinden çıkamayacağınız o liste!
200. Faust (2011)
199. National Treasure (2004)
198. Exam (2009)
197. Monakh i bes (2016)
196. A Perfect Murder (1998)
195. The Gift (2015)
194. In the Valley of Elah (2007)
193. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
192. Brick (2005)
191. The Wailing (2016)
190. Cloud Atlas (2012)
189. The Nice Guys (2016)
188. Doubt (2008)
187. Predestination (2014)
186. Who Am I? (2014)
185. Arrival (2016)
184. The Hateful Eight (2015)
183. Rememory (2017)
182. Closed Circuit (2013)
181. Unknown (2006)
180. The Immigrant (2013)
179. Flypaper (2011)
178. Archangel (2005)
177. Stoker (2013)
176. Triage (2009)
175. The Gunman (2015)
174. Page Eight (2011)
173. The Double (2011)
172. Manhattan Night (2016)
171. From Hell (2001)
170. The Crimson Rivers (2000)
169. Perfect Stranger (2007)
168. Arsene Lupin (2004)
167. Salt (2010)
166. Run All Night (2015)
165. Total Recall (2012)
164. Red Riding Hood (2011)
163. The Words (2012)
162. Before I Fall (2017)
161. Jack Reacher (2012)
160. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
159. Black Death (2010)
158. Criminal (2016)
157. Brimstone (2016)
156. The Maze Runner (2014)
155. I.T. (2016)
154. Get Out (2017)
153. Sicario (2015)
152. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)
151. The Jacket (2005)
150. The Interpreter (2005)
149. Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
148. Black Dahlia (2006)
147. Out of Time (2003)
146. Signs (2002)
145. Proof (2005)
144. Veronica Mars (2014)
143. Scoop (2006)
142. Eteros Ego (2016)
141. Voice from the Stone (2017)
140. Inside Man (2006)
139. Vantage Point (2008)
138. The International (2009)
137. The Double Hour (2009)
136. Jasper Jones (2017)
135. Columbus Circle (2012)
134. Ittefaq (2017)
133. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
132. Hearts in Atlantis (2001)
131. Harry, un ami qui vous veut du bien (2000)
130. Sound of Noise (2010)
129. I'm Not Scared (2003)
128. Atomic Blonde (2017)
127. Crooked House (2017)
126. The Limehouse Golem (2016)
125. Xiao shi de zi dab (2012)
124. Stay (2005)
123. The Frozen Ground (2013)
122. Disturbia (2007)
121. Edge of Darkness (2010)
120. I, Robot (2004)
119. Original Sin (2001)
118. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)
117. Butterfly on a Wheel (2007)
116. Joy Ride (2001)
115. Number 23 (2007)
114. Transsiberian (2008)
113. The Raven (2012)
112. The Guest (2014)
111. Femme Fatale (2002)
110. Awake (2007)
109. Gosford Park (2001)
108. Vanilla Sky (2001)
107. The Oxford Murders (2008)
106. Minority Report (2002)
105. The Village (2004)
104. National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)
103. Insomnia (2002)
102. Shooter (2007)
101. La Sconosciuta (2006)
100. Eagle Eye (2008)
99. The Recruit (2003)
98. Donnie Darko (2001)
97. Memento (2000)
96. Unbreakable (2000)
95. The Others (2001)
94. The Bone Collector (1999)
93. Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001)
92. Mulholland Drive (2001)
91. The Ninth Gate (1999)
90. Spider (2002)
89. Hable Con Ella (2002)
88. Infernal Affairs (2002)
87. The Bourne Identity (2002)
86. Identity (2003)
85. Mystic River (2003)
84. Oldboy (2003)
83. A Very Long Engagement (2004)
82. The Bourne Supremacy (2004)
81. Secret Window (2004)
80. La Moustache (2005)
79. The Constant Gardener (2005)
78. Cache (2005)
77. Flight Plan (2005)
76. The Illusionist (2006)
75. Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
74. The Da Vinci Code (2006)
73. Black Book (2006)
72. Tell No One (2006)
71. The Prestige (2006)
70. Michael Clayton (2007)
69. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
68. Fracture (2007)
67. The Orphanage (2007)
66. Zodiac (2007)
65. Gone Baby Gone (2007)
64. Eastern Promises (2007)
63. Atonement (2007)
62. A Wednesday (2008)
61. Changeling (2008)
60. Loft (2008)
59. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)
58. The Girl Who Played with Fire (2009)
57. Sherlock Holmes (2009)
56. Angels & Demons (2009)
55. State of Play (2009)
54. The Secret in Their Eyes (2009)
53. Julia's Eyes (2010)
52. Shutter Island (2010)
51. Love Crime (2010)
50. The Ghost Writer (2010)
49. Incendies (2010)
48. Av Mevsimi (2010)
47. The Hidden Face (2011)
46. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
45. Unknown (2011)
44. Source Code (2011)
43. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)
42. A Separation (2011)
41. Limitless (2011)
40. Mientras Duermes (2011)
39. Misery (1990)
38. Safe House (2012)
37. Kahaani (2012)
36. Prometheus (2012)
35. Talaash (2012)
34. The Bourne Legacy (2012)
33. The Body (2012)
32. The Keeper of Lost Causes (2013)
31. Enemy (2013)
30. Ugly (2013)
29. Escape Plan (2013)
28. The Best Offer (2013)
27. Now You See Me (2013)
26. Trance (2013)
25. Prisoners (2013)
24. The Treatment (2014)
23. Ex Machina (2014)
22. Fasandræberne (2014)
21. The Drop (2014)
20. Stonehearst Asylum (2014)
19. Before I Go To Sleep (2014)
18. The Dark Valley (2014)
17. A Walk Among the Tombstone (2014)
16. Non-Stop (2014)
15. Gone Girl (2014)
14. Rahasya (2015)
13. El Desconocido (2015)
12. Solace (2015)
11. Talvar (2015)
10. Drishyam (2015)
9. Now You See Me 2 (2016)
8. Handmaiden (2016)
7. Flaskepost fra P (2016)
6. Inferno (2016)
5. Jason Bourne (2016)
4. The Invisible Guest (2016)
3. You Were Never Really Here (2017)
2. Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
1. Wind River (2017)
Keşfet ile ziyaret ettiğin tüm kategorileri tek akışta gör!
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