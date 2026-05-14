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Daha İlk Dakikalarında Bile Neden Daha Önce İzlememişim Diye Kendinizi Sorgulatacak En İyi 250 Film

Daha İlk Dakikalarında Bile Neden Daha Önce İzlememişim Diye Kendinizi Sorgulatacak En İyi 250 Film

Merve Ersoy
Merve Ersoy - TV Editörü
15.05.2026 - 00:13

Bazen bir film başlar ve daha ilk sahnesinde 'Ben bu zamana kadar neredeymişim?' dersiniz. Bazı hikayeler sadece vakit geçirmek için değil, dünyaya bakış açınızı değiştirmek için anlatılır.

Eğer siz de 'İzleyecek film bulamıyorum' döngüsünden sıkıldıysanız veya gerçek bir sinema külliyatı oluşturmak istiyorsanız, doğru yerdesiniz. Sinema tarihinin tozlu raflarından bugüne, otoritelerden tam not almış, kurgusuyla büyüleyen ve finaliyle zihinlere kazınan tam 250 filmlik dev bir rehber hazırladık. Dramdan bilim kurguya, gerilimden animasyona kadar her türün en iyilerini barındıran bu liste, izleme listenizi yıllarca doldurmaya yetecek.

Hazırsanız, mısırları hazırlayın!

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Reklam

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242. Farewell My Concubine (1993)

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241. Tampopo (1985)

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240. Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters (1985)

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Yönetmen: Paul Schrader

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239. Mulholland Drive (2001)

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Oyuncular: Naomi Watts, Laura Harring, Justin Theroux

Yönetmen:  David Lynch

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238. 8½ (1963)

Özet: Bir film yönetmeni olan Guido Anselmi kariyerinin tam zirvesindeyken kendini artık bitmiş hisseder. Doktorları kendisine dinlenmesi gerektiğini söyler ve o da lüks bir tatil köyüne gider. Fakat ardında üzgün eşi, sevgilisi, akrabaları, yapımcıları, çalışanları ve oyuncularını bırakır. Hepsi de film yapmaya devam etmesi için Guido’ya resmen yalvarır. 

Oyuncular: Marcello Mastroianni, Anouk Aimée, Claudia Cardinale

Yönetmen: Federico Fellini

237. Central Station (1998)

237. Central Station (1998)

Özet: Okuma yazma bilmeyenler için mektup yazan eski bir öğretmenle annesi daha yeni vefat etmiş bir genç, gencin daha önce hiç görmediği babasını ararlar.

Oyuncular: Fernanda Montenegro, Vinícius de Oliveira, Marília Pêra

Yönetmen: Walter Salles

236. Andrei Rublev (1966)

236. Andrei Rublev (1966)

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Oyuncular: Anatoliy Solonitsyn, Ivan Lapikov, Nikolay Grinko

Yönetmen: Andrei Tarkovsky

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Reklam

235. A Man Escaped (1956)

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234. Three Colors: Red (1994)

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233. A Separation (2011)

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232. Wild Strawberries (1957)

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231. Funeral Parade of Roses (1969)

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230. Landscape in the Mist (1988)

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Oyuncular: Michalis Zeke, Tania Palaiologou, Stratos Tzortzoglou

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229. Chungking Express (1994)

Özet: 2 melankolik Hong Kong polisi aşık olur. Biri gizemli bir karanlık işler yapan adama, diğeri ise sürekli gece geç saatlerde gittiği restorandaki güzel bir garsona.

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228. Love Exposure (2008)

Özet: Yu, porno sektöründe fotoğrafçı olarak çalışan bir gençtir. Sektöre girdiğinde Yoko adında birine tutulur. Yoko'yu lezbiyen olduğuna ikna etmek ister, onu baştan çıkarmaya çalışır. Ama bir Katolik olarak büyüdüğü için suçluluk duygusu peşini bırakmaz. 

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227. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2021)

227. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2021)

Özet: Marcel, büyükannesi Connie ve evcil hayvanı Alan’la yaşayan küçücük sevimli bir deniz kabuğudur. Bir zamanlar sürekli büyüyen bir deniz kabuğu topluluğunun parçasıyken artık büyükannesi ve evcil hayvanıyla yalnız kalmıştır. Bir belgesel yapımcısı kaldığı günlük evin dağınık eşyaları arasında Marcel’ları görür, ve internette kısa bir film yayınlar. Artık Marcel’ın milyonlarca hayranı ve kaybettiği ailesini bulmak için de bir umudu vardır...

Oyuncular: Jenny Slate, Dean Fleischer-Camp, Isabella Rossellini

Yönetmen: Dean Fleischer-Camp

226. Mirror (1975)

226. Mirror (1975)

Özet: Kırklı yaşlarda olan bir adam, çocukluğunu, annesini, Sovyet tarihindeki anılarını hatırlar.

Oyuncular: Margarita Terekhova, Filipp Yankovskiy, Ignat Daniltsev

Yönetmen: Andrei Tarkovsky

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Reklam

225. The Young Girls of Rochefort (1967)

225. The Young Girls of Rochefort (1967)

224. Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

224. Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

223. Where Is the Friend's Home? (1987)

223. Where Is the Friend's Home? (1987)

222. Red Beard (1965)

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221. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

221. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
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Reklam

220. Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion (1997)

220. Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion (1997)

Özet: Neon Genesis Evangelion serisinin devam filmi. İlk olarak 25 ve 26. bölümlerin yerini alması amaçlanan iki alternatif bölümden oluşan bu final, diziyle ilgili birçok soruyu cevaplarken beraberinde yeni sorular ortaya çıkarıyor.

Seslendirme:  Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Yûko Miyamura

Yönetmen: Hideaki Anno

219. Perfect Blue (1997)

219. Perfect Blue (1997)

Özet: Emekli bir pop şarkıcısı artık bir oyuncudur ve oyuncunun gerçeklik duygusu, takıntılı hayranı tarafından takip edildiğinde sarsılır.

Seslendirme: Junko Iwao, Rica Matsumoto, Shinpachi Tsuji

Yönetmen: Satoshi Kon

218. Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time (2021)

218. Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time (2021)

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Seslendirme: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Yûko Miyamura

Yönetmen: Mahiro Maeda, Katsuichi Nakayama, Kazuya Tsurumaki

217. A Woman Under the Influence (1974)

217. A Woman Under the Influence (1974)

Özet: Mabel Longhetti yalnız ve çaresiz bir kadındır, bir gün Los Angeles’ta inşaat işçisi Nick’le evlenir. Kadın mutlu olmak için çırpınır ama davranışları özellikle başkalarıyla bir aradayken gittikçe dengesizleşir. Nick kadının ailesi için tehdit oluşturduğunu düşünüp kadını 6 aylığına bir akıl hastanesine yatırır ama artık 3 çocuğa tek başına bakmak zorundadır. 

Oyuncular: Gena Rowlands, Peter Falk, Fred Draper

Yönetmen: John Cassavetes

 

216. Autumn Sonata (1978)

216. Autumn Sonata (1978)

Özet: Charlotte bir piyanist olmak için anneliğin sorumluluklarından kaçmıştır. Yedi yılın ardından ise kızı Eva ile yeniden bir araya gelmek için İsveç'e gider. Charlotte zihinsel engelli kızı Helena'nın akıl hastanesinden çıktığını ve Eva’yla yaşadığını öğrenince şoka girer. 

Oyuncular: Ingrid Bergman, Liv Ullmann, Lena Nyman

Yönetmen: Ingmar Bergman

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Reklam

215. Army of Shadows (1969)

215. Army of Shadows (1969)

214. Casablanca (1942)

214. Casablanca (1942)

213. The Father (2020)

213. The Father (2020)

212. All That Jazz (1979)

212. All That Jazz (1979)

211. Life Is Beautiful (1997)

211. Life Is Beautiful (1997)
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210. Before Sunrise (1995)

210. Before Sunrise (1995)

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Oyuncular: Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy, Andrea Eckert

Yönetmen: Richard Linklater

209. Barry Lyndon (1975)

209. Barry Lyndon (1975)

Özet: 18. yüzyıl İngiltere'sinde İrlandalı bir dolandırıcı sosyal statüsünü yükseltmek için zekasını ve kurnazlığını kullanır. Kendisini mütevazi Redmond Barry'den asil Barry Lyndon'a dönüştürür. 

Oyuncular: Ryan O'Neal, Marisa Berenson, Patrick Magee

Yönetmen: Stanley Kubrick

208. Before Sunset (2004)

208. Before Sunset (2004)

Özet: 9 yıl önce iki yabancı tesadüfen karşılaşır ve Viyana'da gün doğmadan sonlanan bir geceyi beraber geçirir. İlk karşılaşmalarından sonra ilk defa bir araya geleceklerdir. Şimdi birbirlerine ait olup olmadıklarını öğrenebilmek için bir öğleden sonrası kadar vakitleri daha vardır. 

Oyuncular: Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy, Vernon Dobtcheff

Yönetmen: Richard Linklater

207. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

207. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Özet: Artık yaşlanan Çinli bir göçmen başka evrenlerde devam ettirebileceği hayatlarla bağlantı kurar ve çılgın bir maceraya sürüklenir.

Oyuncular: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis

Yönetmen: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

206. Fanny and Alexander (1982)

206. Fanny and Alexander (1982)

Özet: Ekdahl ailesinin çocukları olan Fanny ve Alexander bir tiyatro şirketi işleten aileleriyle mutlu mesut yaşarlar. Fakat babaları aniden ölür ve sonrasında anneleri Emilie huysuz bir piskoposla evlenince çocuklar kendilerini huzursuz bir evde bulurlar. Piskopos ailenin kontrolünü ele alır ve durum gittikçe daha da vahimleşir. Bazı akrabaları Emilie, Fanny ve Alexander'a yardım etmek için cesurca kendilerini öne atar. 

Oyuncular: Bertil Guve, Pernilla Allwinü Kristina Adolphson

Yönetmen: Ingmar Bergman

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205. The Sacrifice (1986)

205. The Sacrifice (1986)

204. Werckmeister Harmonies (2000)

204. Werckmeister Harmonies (2000)

 

203. Yojimbo (1961)

203. Yojimbo (1961)

202. Wings of Desire (1987) |

202. Wings of Desire (1987) |

201. Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

201. Dog Day Afternoon (1975)
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200. Fargo (1996)

200. Fargo (1996)

Özet: Minnesota'da küçük bir kasabada araba satan Jerry gırtlağına kadar borca girmiştir ama bir planı vardır. Zengin kayınpederinden fidye alabilmek için iki düzenbazla anlaşır ve karısını kaçırmalarını ister. Normalde bunun çok hızlı bir şekilde kimsenin başına bir şey gelmeden gerçekleşmesi gerekir fakat işler öyle ilerlemez, insanlar ölmeye başlar.

Oyuncular: William H. Macy, Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi

Yönetmen: Joel Coen

199. In the Mood for Love (2000)

199. In the Mood for Love (2000)

Özet: Film 1962 yılında Hong Kong’da geçiyor. Aynı binada yaşayan bir erkek ve bir kadın, karı ve kocalarının birbirleriyle ilişki yaşadığını öğrenir.

Oyuncular: Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Maggie Cheung, Siu Ping-Lam

Yönetmen: Kar-Wai Wong

198. La Haine (1995)

198. La Haine (1995)

Özet: Resmen kaos yaşanan bir ayaklanma gecesinden sonra Vinz, Hubert ve Saïd adında 3 genç arkadaş polis soruşturmasındayken ağır yaralanan ortak bir arkadaşlarının sağlık durumunu öğrenmek için etrafta gezinirler. 

Oyuncular: Vincent Cassel, Hubert Koundé, Saïd Taghmaoui

Yönetmen: Mathieu Kassovitz

197. Memories of Murder (2003)

197. Memories of Murder (2003)

Özet: 1986 yılında Güney Kore’nin Gyeonggi bölgesinde tecavüz edilip daha sonrasında öldürülmüş genç bir kadın cesedi bulunur. İki ay sonra bu şekilde tecavüz ve ölüm haberleri artar. Bu tür olaylara hiç de alışkın olmayan ülkede bir seri katil haberi yayılır. Bölgede iki dedektif Park Doo-Man, Jo Young-Goo ve davayı yürütmek isteyen Seul'den bir dedektifle özel bir komite kurulur. 

Oyuncular: Song Kang-ho, Kim Sang-kyung, Roe-ha Kim

Yönetmen: Bong Joon Ho

196. Nights of Cabiria (1957)

196. Nights of Cabiria (1957)

Özet: 1957 yılında Roma’da Cabiria isimli bir kadını erkek arkadaşı Giorgio dolandırır ve boğulmaya bırakır. Kurtarılan kadın hayatına devam eder ve bu yalan dünyada mutlu olabilmek için elinden geleni yapar. Kadın tam artık mutluluğu ve huzuru bulduğunu düşündüğünde işler karışır. 

Oyuncular: Giulietta Masina, François Périer, Franca Marzi

Yönetmen: Federico Fellini

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195. Rocco and His Brothers (1960)

195. Rocco and His Brothers (1960)

194. Children of Paradise (1945)

194. Children of Paradise (1945)

193. Paper Moon' (1973)

193. Paper Moon' (1973)

192. Modern Times (1936)

192. Modern Times (1936)

191. Napolyon (1927)

191. Napolyon (1927)
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190. Paris, Texas (1984)

190. Paris, Texas (1984)

Özet: Kim olduğunu bile bilmeden çölden çıkan adamı kardeşi bulur ve adam 4 yıl önce ailesini terk edip ortalıktan kaybolmadan önce yaşadığı hayatı yavaş yavaş hatırlar. 

Oyuncular: Harry Dean Stanton, Nastassja Kinski, Dean Stockwell

Yönetmen: Wim Wenders

189. Persona (1966)

189. Persona (1966)

Özet: Alma, genç bir hemşiredir ve Elisabeth Vogler'ın yerine geçer. Tamamen sağlıklı görünen ama asla konuşmayan bir oyuncudur Elisabeth. Alma Elisabeth’le birlikteyken sürekli olarak Elisabeth’le konuşur ama hiçbir cevap alamaz. Alma, Elisabeth'e sırlarını anlatır ve kendi kişiliğinin Elisabeth'in kişiliğine dönüştüğünü fark eder.

Oyuncular: Bibi Andersson, Liv Ullmann, Margaretha Krook

Yönetmen: Ingmar Bergman

188. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

188. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Özet: 18. yüzyılın sonunda Bretonya’da ıssız bir adada kadın bir ressam, genç bir kadının düğün resmini yapmak zorundadır.

Oyuncular: Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luàna Bajrami

Yönetmen: Céline Sciamma

187. Stalker (1979)

187. Stalker (1979)

Özet: Zone adında isimsiz ve gri bir şehir… Şehrin dört bir yanı askerlerle ve dikenli tellerle çevrili, şehirde normal fizik yasaları orada anormallik gösteriyor.  Bir ‘stalker’ derin arzuları olan iki adamı Zone’a yönlendirir ve olanlar olur.

Oyuncular: Alisa Freyndlikh, Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy, Anatoliy Solonitsyn

Yönetmen: Andrei Tarkovsky

186. The 400 Blows (1959)

186. The 400 Blows (1959)

Özet: Parisli genç Antoine Doinel için hayat çok zordur. Çevresi düşüncesiz yetişkinlerle dolu olduğu yetmezmiş gibi anne babası da ihmalkardır. En iyi arkadaşı Rene’le daha iyi bir gelecek hayali kurarlar ve bunun için plan yaparlar. Ama işler ters gider ve Antoine’nın başı belaya girer.

Oyuncular: Jean-Pierre Léaud, Albert Rémy, Claire Maurier

Yönetmen: François Truffaut

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Reklam

185. The Young and the Damned (1950)

185. The Young and the Damned (1950)

184. The Battle of Algiers (1966)

184. The Battle of Algiers (1966)

183. La Dolce Vita (1960)

183. La Dolce Vita (1960)

182. The Wages of Fear (1953)

182. The Wages of Fear (1953)

181. The Night of the Hunter (1955)

181. The Night of the Hunter (1955)
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180. Prisoners (2013)

180. Prisoners (2013)

Özet: Keller Dover 6 yaşındaki kızı Anna ve arkadaşı kaybolduğunda bir ebeveynin yaşayabileceği en kötü şeyi yaşar. Tek ipucu ise sokaklarına park edilmiş eski bir karavandır. Soruşturmayı yöneten Dedektif Loki sürücüyü tutuklar fakat kanıt eksikliği olayın tek şüphelisini serbest bıraktırır. Kızının hayatının tehlikede olduğunun farkında olan Dover, meseleyi kendisinin çözmekten başka seçeneğinin olmadığına karar verir.

Oyuncular: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis

Yönetmen: Denis Villeneuve

179. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

179. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Özet: 1930’larda Grand Budapest Hotel popüler bir Avrupa kayak merkezidir. Baş otel görevlisi ise Gustave’dır. Küçük bir görevli olan Zero ise Gustave’ın yakın arkadaşı ve çırağıdır. Gustave otelde kalan birçok yaşlı kadının cinsel ihtiyaçlarını bile karşılar, otel konuklarına en üst düzeyde hizmet vermekten gurur duymaktadır. Gustave’ın sevgililerinden biri enteresan bir şekilde ölür ve Gustave kendini cinayetin baş şüphelisi olarak bulur. 

Oyuncular: Ralph Fiennes, F. Murray Abraham, Mathieu Amalric, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe 

Yönetmen: Wes Anderson

178. The Handmaiden (2016)

178. The Handmaiden (2016)

Özet: Japon işgali altındaki Kore'de, aslında bir dolandırıcı olan Sook-hee bir Kont tarafından işe alınır. Kont, ondan bir Japon varisi olan Leydi Hideko'nun hizmetçisi olarak işe başlamasını ister ama aslında amacı hizmetçi olması değil varisi onunla evlenmeye ikna etmektir. Fakat Sook-hee, Leydi Hideko'nun kendisine doğru çekildiğini fark eder, ayrıca Leydi ahlaksız amcasının baskıları altında yaşıyordur. İki kadının cinsel birlikteliği filmi heyecan verici ve erotik bir hale getirir. 

 Oyuncular:  Kim Min-hee, Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong 

 Yönetmen:  Park Chan-wook

177. The Red Shoes (1948)

177. The Red Shoes (1948)

Özet: Vicky Page dansa olan ilgisi ve aşık olma arzusu arasında kalan hevesli bir balerindir. Baskıcı hocası Boris Lermontov ona bale dışındaki her şeyi unutmasını söylerken Vicky seksi genç besteci Julian Craster'a doğru çekilir. Sonunda Vicky yaşadığı duygusal stresin ağırlığıyla ya sanatını ya da aşkını sürdürmeyi seçmek zorunda kalır. Ama bu karar ciddi sonuçlar doğuracaktır.

Oyuncular:Anton Walbrook, Marius Goring, Moira Shearer

Yönetmen: Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger

176. The Seventh Seal (1957)

176. The Seventh Seal (1957)

Özet: İsveçli şövalye Antonius Block oldukça üzgündür, Kara Veba’nın etkisi altında olan ülkesini görmek için Haçlı Seferlerinden eve döner. Artık Tanrı’nın varlığına inanmayıp içi içini yiyen Block bir yolculuğa çıkar, Jof ve karısı Mia’yla buluşur Veba’dan kaçmaya kararlıdır. 

Oyuncular: Max von Sydow, Gunnar Björnstrand, Bengt Ekerot

Yönetmen: Ingmar Bergman

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175. Amadeus (1984)

175. Amadeus (1984)

174. Nobody Knows (2004)

174. Nobody Knows (2004)

173. Still Walking (2008)

173. Still Walking (2008)

172. Children of Men (2006)

172. Children of Men (2006)

171. The Great Dictator (1940)

171. The Great Dictator (1940)
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170. Yi Yi: A One and a Two… (2000)

170. Yi Yi: A One and a Two… (2000)

Özet: Taipei'deki bir ailenin her üyesi, ikilemler içinde yaşarken hayatın anlamıyla ilgili zor sorular sorar. 

Oyuncular: Nien-Jen Wu, Elaine Jin, Issei Ogata

Yönetmen: Edward Yang

169. All About Eve (1950)

169. All About Eve (1950)

Özet: Eve Harrington bir gün idolünü sahne kapısında görür ve o andan itibaren ünlü oyuncu Margo Channing'in gücünü elinden almaya kararlıdır. Eve, Margo'nun Broadway rolüne girer ve bu büyük bir sansasyon yaratır. 

Oyuncular: Bette Davis, Anne Baxter, George Sanders

Yönetmen: Joseph L. Mankiewicz

168. Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

168. Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

Özet: Bir cadı utangaç genç bir kadın olan Sophie’yi yaşlı bir bedene hapseder. Büyünün bozulmasının tek yolu güçlü ama kendine güveni olmayan genç bir büyücü ve onun bacaklı-yürüyen şatosundaki arkadaşlarıdır.

Oyuncular: Hayao Miyazaki

Seslendirme: Chieko Baishô, Takuya Kimura, Tatsuya Gashûin

167. It's Such a Beautiful Day (2012)

167. It's Such a Beautiful Day (2012)

Özet: Don Hertzfeldt'in kısa animasyon üçlüsünün bu uzun film versiyonunda Bill, paramparça olmuş ruhunu bir araya getirmek için mücadele eder.

Oyuncular: - 

Yönetmen: Don Hertzfeldt

166. Late Spring (1949)

166. Late Spring (1949)

Özet: Noriko dul babası Shukichi’yle aynı evde yaşamaktan oldukça mutludur ve evlenmek gibi bir niyeti yoktur. Ama teyzesi Masa eğer 27 yaşına kadar bir kız evlenmezse hayatının geri kalanında muhtemelen yalnız yaşayacağını söyler. Noriko teyzesinin çöpçatanlığına direnince Shukichi kızının doğru olduğuna inandığı şeyi yapması için kendini feda etmek zorunda kalır. 

Oyuncular: Chishû Ryû, Setsuko Hara, Yumeji Tsukioka

Yönetmen: Yasujirô Ozu

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165. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

165. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

164. Brief Encounter (1945)

164. Brief Encounter (1945)

163. To Be or Not to Be (1942)

163. To Be or Not to Be (1942)

162. Akira (1988)

162. Akira (1988)

161. We All Loved Each Other So Much (1974)

161. We All Loved Each Other So Much (1974)
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160. No Country for Old Men (2007)

160. No Country for Old Men (2007)

Özet: Llewelyn Moss Teksas çölünde 2 milyon dolarla beraber birkaç ceset ve kilolarca eroin bulur, katil Anton Chigurh Moss’u onu aramaya gelir.  

Oyuncular: Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin

Yönetmen: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

159. Ran (1985)

159. Ran (1985)

Özet: Ran’la beraber efsane yönetmen Akira Kurosawa, Shakespeare'in Kral Lear'ını 16. yüzyıl Japonya'sında geçen bir tarihi destan olarak yeniden canlandırır. Göz kamaştırıcı filme Kurosawa'nın son dönem başyapıtı diyebiliriz.  

Oyuncular: Tatsuya Nakadai, Akira Terao, Jinpachi Nezu

Yönetmen: Akira Kurosawa

158. Soy Cuba (1964)

158. Soy Cuba (1964)

Özet: Filmin dört dramatik hikayesi Batista rejiminin son günlerinde geçiyor. İlk ikisi devrime sebep olan hastalıkları, 3. ve 4.sü ise sosyal ve ekonomik sınırları geçen silahlanma çağrısı zamanlarını.

Oyuncular: Sergio Corrieri, Salvador Wood, José Gallardo

Yönetmen: Mikhail Kalatozov

157. The Ascent (1977)

157. The Ascent (1977)

Özet: İki Sovyet partizanı yakındaki bir çiftlikten malzeme toplamak için neredeyse açlıktan ölmek üzere olan gruplarından ayrılır. Ama çiftliğe onlardan önce Almanlar ulaşmıştır. Bu yüzden ikili, işgal altındaki toprakların derinliklerine, aynı zamanda ruhlarını da derinlere götürecek bir yolculuğa çıkmak zorundadır.

Oyuncular: Boris Plotnikov, Vladimir Gostyukhin, Sergey Yakovlev

Yönetmen: Larisa Shepitko

156. The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928)

156. The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928)

Özet: Filmde 15. yüzyılda talihsiz ama sonradan sonradan tanınan genç bir savaşçı anlatılıyor. Tanrıyla konuştuğunu iddia ettiği için yargılanan Jeanne d'Arc, kilise mahkemesi yetkililerinin elinde insanlık dışı muamelelere maruz kalır. Başlangıçta hikayesini değiştirmek için üstüne gelinen Jeanne sonunda doğru olarak gördüğünü yapmayı seçer. Cezası ise idamdır.

Oyuncular: Maria Falconetti, Eugene Silvain, André Berley

Yönetmen: Carl Theodor Dreyer

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155. Chinatown (1974)

155. Chinatown (1974)

154. Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1975)

154. Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1975)
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153. Good Will Hunting (1997)

153. Good Will Hunting (1997)

152. Dead Poets Society (1989)

152. Dead Poets Society (1989)

151. Raise the Red Lantern (1991)

151. Raise the Red Lantern (1991)
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150. The Thing (1982)

150. The Thing (1982)

Özet: Uzak Antarktika’da bir grup Amerikalı araştırmacı bilim insanı, ana kamplarındayken bir kızak köpeğine bir helikopter tarafından ateş edilir. Köpeği içeri alırlar ama köpek hem kamptaki insanlara hem de köpeklere saldırır. Bu acımasız canavar kurbanlarının şeklini alabiliyordur. İşini iyi bilen bir helikopter pilotu ve kamp doktoru, ekibe bu kanlı savaşta liderlik eder.

Oyuncular: Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley,Keith David

Yönetmen: John Carpenter

149. Close-Up (1990)

149. Close-Up (1990)

Özet: Film gerçek bir hayat hikayesini anlatıyor. Genç bir adam ünlü film yapımcısı Mohsen Makhmalbaf'ın kılığına girme suçlamasıyla tutuklanır.

Oyuncular: Hossain Sabzian, Mohsen Makhmalbaf, Abolfazl Ahankhah

Yönetmen: Abbas Kiarostami

148. There Will Be Blood (2007)

148. There Will Be Blood (2007)

Özet: Acımasız gümüş madencisi Daniel Plainview, petrol zengini California'ya taşınır. Plainview, oğlunu güvenilir bir aile babası imajı çizmek için kullanarak toprak sahibi yerlilerin değerli mülklerini üç kuruşa satmaya ikna eder. Ama yerel papaz olan Eli Sunday, Plainview'den şüphelenir ve her ikisinin de hayatını tehdit eden bir kavga başlar.

Oyuncular: Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Ciarán Hinds

Yönetmen: Paul Thomas Anderson

147. Tokyo Story (1953)

147. Tokyo Story (1953)

Özet: Yaşlı Shukishi ve eşi Tomi, Tokyo'daki çocuklarını ziyaret etmek için küçük sahil köylerinden başlayarak uzun bir yolculuğa çıkarlar. Doktor olan büyük oğulları Koichi ve kuaför olan kızları Shige’in yaşlı anne babalarıyla geçirecek pek fazla zamanları yoktur ve bu yüzden bu iş savaşta öldürülen küçük oğullarının dul eşi Noriko'ya düşer. 

Oyuncular: Chishû Ryû, Chieko Higashiyama, Sô Yamamura

Yönetmen: Yasujirô Ozu

146. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

146. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Özet: İnsanlar Ay'ın yüzeyinin altında gizemli bir nesne bulur ve dünyanın en gelişmiş bilgisayarı HAL 9000'in yardımıyla olayın aslını çözmek için yola çıkarlar.

Oyuncular: Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester

Yönetmen: Stanley Kubrick

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145. A Brighter Summer Day (1991)

145. A Brighter Summer Day (1991)

Özet: Filmde 60’ların Tayvan’ında büyüyen bir çocuk,çocuğun ilk aşkı, dostlukları ve yaşadığı adaletsizlikler anlatılıyor.

Oyuncular: Chang Chen, Lisa Yang, Kuo-Chu Chang

Yönetmen: Edward Yang

144. Taxi Driver (1976)

144. Taxi Driver (1976)

143. Star Wars (1977)

143. Star Wars (1977)

142. Z (1969)

142. Z (1969)

141. Moonlight (2016)

141. Moonlight (2016)
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140. Witness for the Prosecution (1957)

140. Witness for the Prosecution (1957)

139. Bicycle Thieves (1948)

139. Bicycle Thieves (1948)

Özet: İtalya'nın 2. Dünya Savaşı sonrası çalkantılı ekonomisinde işsiz bir adam olan Antonio, sonunda iyi bir iş bulur. İş için aranan tek şart bir bisikletinin olmasıdır. Ama bir gün Antonio'nun bisikleti çalınır, kendisi ve oğlu bisikleti bulmak için Roma sokaklarında yürümek zorunda kalırlar.

Oyuncular: Lamberto Maggiorani, Enzo Staiola, Lianella Carell

Yönetmen: Vittorio De Sica

138. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

138. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Özet: Joel Barish’in kız arkadaşı onu hafıza sildirme işlemi yaptırır, Barish’in aslında kalbi kırıktır ama o da aynısını yapmaya karar verir. İşlem uygulanırken onunla ilgili anılarının silinmesini izlediği sırada onu hala ne kadar çok sevdiğini ama hatasını düzeltmek için çok geç olduğunu fark eder.

Oyuncular: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Tom Wilkinson

Yönetmen: Michel Gondry

137. Heat (1995)

137. Heat (1995)

Özet: Los Angeles Polis Teşkilatı’nın en ünlü dedektiflerinden Vincent Hanna hırsızlıklarıyla ün salmış Neil McCauley ve çetesiyle obsesif bir bağ kurar. Bu kedi-fare oyununun şiddetle sonuçlanacağının bilinmesine rağmen biri diğerinin yeteneğini tanır ve saygı duyar.

Oyuncular: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer

Yönetmen: Michael Mann

136. Ikiru (1952)

136. Ikiru (1952)

Özet: Kanji Watanabe yıllardır aynı monoton bürokratik pozisyonda çalışan orta yaşlı bir adamdır. Bir gün kanser olduğunu öğrenir ve hayatının anlamını aramaya başlar.

Oyuncular: Takashi Shimura, Nobuo Kaneko, Shin'ichi Himori

Yönetmen: Akira Kurosawa

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135. Incendies (2010)

135. Incendies (2010)

Özet:  Bir annenin son dileği ikiz çocukları Jeanne ve Simon’ı karışık kökenlerini aramak için Orta Doğu'ya göndermektir. 

Oyuncular: Lubna Azabal, Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin, Maxim Gaudette

Yönetmen: Denis Villeneuve

134. The Departed (2006)

134. The Departed (2006)

133. La Notte (1961)

133. La Notte (1961)

132. Ritual (2000)

132. Ritual (2000)

131. The Lion King (1994)

131. The Lion King (1994)
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130. The Third Man (1949)

130. The Third Man (1949)

129. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

129. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Özet: 2. Dünya Savaşı’nda Nazi işgali altındaki Fransa'da, Nazilerin kafa derisini yüzerek öldüren Üçüncü Reich'a korku yaymak için 'The Basterds' olarak bilinen bir grup Yahudi-Amerikalı asker seçilir. Aldo Raine liderliğindeki grubun yolları kısa süre sonra askerlerin hedef aldığı bir sinemayı işleten Fransız-Yahudi bir genç kızla kesişir.

Oyuncular: Brad Pitt, Diane Kruger, Eli Roth

Yönetmen: Quentin Tarantino

128. Macario (1960)

128. Macario (1960)

Özet: Fakir ve aç bir köylü olan Macario, Ölüler Günü'nde sadece tek bir öğün güzel bir yemek yemenin hayalini kurar. Karısı onun için bir hindi pişirdikten sonra üç hayaletle tanışır: Şeytan, Tanrı ve Ölüm. Her biri ondan kendisiyle hindisini paylaşmasını ister ama Ölüm dışında hepsini reddeder. Karşılığında ise Ölüm Macario’ya bir şişe su verir, bu su her hastalığı iyileştirebilecek güçtedir. 

Oyuncular: Ignacio López Tarso, Pina Pellicer, Enrique Lucero

Yönetmen: Roberto Gavaldón

127. Ordet (1955)

127. Ordet (1955)

Özet: Dindar Danimarkalı bir çiftçi olan Morten'in 3 oğlu da çok farklı dini inançlara sahiptir. En küçük oğlu Anders babasıyla aynı dine mensupken en büyük oğlu Mikkel herhangi bir dine inanmıyordur. Ortanca çocuk Johannes ise aklını kaybeder ve kendisini Mesih ilan eder. Mikkel'in karısı Inger zor bir doğum yaptığında ise herkesin inancı sarsılır.

Oyuncular: Henrik Malberg, Emil Hass Christensen, Preben Lerdorff Rye

Yönetmen: Carl Theodor Dreyer

126. Pather Panchali (1955)

126. Pather Panchali (1955)

Özet: Fakir bir rahip olan Harihar Ray ailesi ve kendisi için daha iyi bir hayat hayaliyle, köyünü terk edip iş aramaya koyulur. Eşi Sarbojaya, asi kızı Durga ve küçük oğlu Apu'yla beraber bir de Harihar'ın yaşlı teyzesi Indir'e tek başına bakmak zorundadır. Çocuklar zor hayatlarında bir şekilde eğlenmeyi başarırken anne babaları üzerlerindeki yükün acısını çekiyordur. 

Oyuncular: Kanu Bannerjee, Karuna Bannerjee, Subir Banerjee

Yönetmen: Satyajit Ray

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125. Satantango (1994)

125. Satantango (1994)

Özet: Macaristan'da küçük bir köyün halkı, komünizmin çöküşüyle uğraşır. Kasabanın ana gelir kaynağı olan fabrika kapanır. Öldüğü zannedilen bir köylü olan Irimias geri döner ama aslında kendisi bir istihbarat polisidir. 

Oyuncular: Mihály Vig, Putyi Horváth, László feLugossy

Yönetmen: Béla Tarr

124. Nostalghia (1983)

124. Nostalghia (1983)

123. Taste of Cherry (1997)

123. Taste of Cherry (1997)

122. The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943)

122. The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943)

121. Aparajito (1956)

121. Aparajito (1956)
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120. Back to the Future (1985)

120. Back to the Future (1985)

119. Scenes from a Marriage (1974)

119. Scenes from a Marriage (1974)

Özet: Evli çiftimiz Johan ve Marianne’nin görünüşe göre her şeyleri vardır ama mutlulukları, sorunlu ilişkilerinin maskesidir aslında. Bir gün Johan bir ilişkisi olduğunu kabul eder. Çok geçmeden ayrılırlar ve boşanma aşamasına girerler. Ama ara sıra barıştıkları zamanlar da olur. Çiftimiz başka ilişkiler kovalarken bile aralarında önemli bir bağ olduğunu fakat bu bağın önüne geçen birçok sorun olduğunu fark ederler.

Oyuncular: Liv Ullmann, Erland Josephson, Bibi Andersson

Yönetmen: Ingmar Bergman

118. Singin' in the Rain (1952)

118. Singin' in the Rain (1952)

Özet: 1927 yılında Hollywood sessiz bir film şirketidir ve ekip sese geçmeyi zorlaştırır. 

Oyuncular: Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, Debbie Reynolds

Yönetmen: Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly

117. The Apartment (1960)

117. The Apartment (1960)

Özet: Bud Baxter New York sigorta şirketinde normal bir memurdur ama şirket basamaklarını hızlı bir şekilde tırmanmanın bir yolunu bulur. Evini yöneticilerine sevgililerini götürsünler diye kiralar. Ara sıra bu kiralık evin sonuçlarıyla da uğraşmak zorunda olsa da buna devam eder ama bir gece çok büyük bir sorunla karşılaşır.

Oyuncular: Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine, Fred MacMurray

Yönetmen: Billy Wilder

116. The Cranes Are Flying (1957)

116. The Cranes Are Flying (1957)

Özet: Veronika ve Boris, 2. Dünya Savaşı'ndan kısa bir süre önce Moskova'da bir araya gelir. Nehrin kenarında yürürlerken tepelerinde uçan leylekleri izlerler ve Boris savaşa gitmeden önce tekrar buluşma sözü verirler. Ama Boris cepheye gider ve buluşmayı kaçırır. Veronika ise sabırla bekler ve Boris’e bir sürü mektup gönderir. Veronika, evinin bombalanmasından sonra Boris'in ailesinin yanına taşınır.

Oyuncular: Tatyana Samoylova, Aleksey Batalov, Vasiliy Merkurev

Yönetmen: Mikhail Kalatozov

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115. The Given Word (1962)

115. The Given Word (1962)

Özet: Zé en değerli varlığı eşeği olan çok fakir bir adamdır. Fakat eşeği ölümcül bir hastalığa yakalanır. Zé ise adak adar, eğer eşeği bu hastalıktan kurtulursa kendi şehrinden başkentteki Aziz Bárbara'nın kilisesine kadar İsa gibi bir haç taşıyacaktır. Ve eşeği iyileşir, Zé de yola koyulur. Kiliseye vardığında ise rahip, Zé'nin adağını duyduğunda haçı almayı reddeder.

Oyuncular: Leonardo Villar, Glória Menezes, Dionísio Azevedo

Yönetmen: Anselmo Duarte

114. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

114. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

113. Vertigo (1958)

113. Vertigo (1958)

112. The Hunt (2012)

112. The Hunt (2012)

111. Shoplifters (2018)

111. Shoplifters (2018)
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110. Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

110. Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

109. War and Peace (1965)

109. War and Peace (1965)

Özet: Leo Tolstoy'un romanından epik bir uyarlama olan filmde genç Kontes Natasha Rostova ve Kont Pierre Bezukhov'un aşk hikayesi anlatılıyor

Oyuncular: Lyudmila Saveleva, Vyacheslav Tikhonov, Sergey Bondarchuk

Yönetmen: Sergey Bondarchuk

108. High and Low (1963)

108. High and Low (1963)

Özet: Bir ayakkabı firması yöneticisinin şoförünün oğlu fidye için kaçırılır ve firmanın yöneticisi mağdur olur.

Oyuncular: Toshirô Mifune, Yutaka Sada, Tatsuya Nakadai

Yönetmen: Akira Kurosawa

107. Come and See (1985)

107. Come and See (1985)

Özet: Beyaz Rusya’daki bir köy Almanlar tarafından işgal edilir ve genç Florya direniş savaşçılarının yanına ormanın derinliklerine gönderilir. Genç, orada köyüne geri dönmesine yoldaşlık yapan Glasha adında bir kızla tanışır. Florya eve döndüğünde ise ailesinin ve köydekilerin katlediklerini görür. Bu savaş enkazının altında yine de hayata devam etmelidir. 

Oyuncular: Aleksey Kravchenko, Olga Mironova, Liubomiras Laucevicius

Yönetmen: Elem Klimov

106. Oldboy (2003)

106. Oldboy (2003)

Özet: 15 yıl boyunca bir otel odasında hapis kaldıktan sonra Oh Dae-su kaçıp onu kaçıranlardan iğrenç bir şekilde intikam almayı kafasına koyar. 

Oyuncular: Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jeong

Yönetmen:Chan-wook Park

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105. Paths of Glory (1957)

105. Paths of Glory (1957)

Özet: 1916 yılında Fransız Ordusu’nda başarısız bir saldırı gerçekleşir ve bir komutan bu saldırıdan yargılanan üç günah keçisini savunur. 

Oyuncular: Kirk Douglas, Ralph Meeker, Adolphe Menjou

Yönetmen: Stanley Kubrick

104. Your Name. (2016)

104. Your Name. (2016)

103. Metropolis (1927)

103. Metropolis (1927)

102. The Big City (1963)

102. The Big City (1963)

101. Opening Night (1977)

101. Opening Night (1977)
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100. Il Sorpasso (1962)

100. Il Sorpasso (1962)

99. Princess Mononoke (1997)

99. Princess Mononoke (1997)

Özet: Kaybolan Emishi halkının prensi Ashitaka, şeytanlaştırılmış bir domuz tanrısı tarafından lanetlenir ve buna bir çare bulmak için batıya yolculuk eder. Yolda ormanı korumak için savaşan genç kadın San ve onu yok etmeye çalışan Lady Eboshi’yle karşılaşır. Ashitaka bu çatışmada bir orta yol bulmalıdır. 

Seslendirme: Yôji Matsud, Yuriko Ishida, Yûko Tanaka

Yönetmen: Hayao Miyazaki

98. Sansho the Bailiff (1954)

98. Sansho the Bailiff (1954)

Özet:Orta Çağ’da Japonya'da halkın sevgisini kazanmış bir vali sürgüne gönderilir. Karısı ve çocukları da onunla gitmek ister ama buna izin vermezler, çocukları ise baskı altında mutsuz bir şekilde büyür. 

Oyuncular: Kinuyo Tanaka, Yoshiaki Hanayagi, Kyôko Kagawa

Yönetmen: Kenji Mizoguchi

97. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

97. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Özet: Miles Morales lise öğrencisi olmakla örümcek adam olmak arasında gider gelir. Wilson ‘Kingpin’ kullandığında diğerleri de bu boyuta geçer.

Seslendirme: Shameik Moor, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld

Yönetmen: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

96. Sunset Blvd. (1950)

96. Sunset Blvd. (1950)

Özet: Bağımsız bir senarist, Hollywood'un belirsizliğinde boğulan eski bir sessiz film yıldızı için bir senaryo yazar.

Oyuncular: William Holden, Gloria Swanson, Erich von Stroheim

Yönetmen: Billy Wilder

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95. The Shining (1980)

95. The Shining (1980)

Özet: Jack Torrance, eşi Wendy ve oğlu Danny’yle beraber kışın diğerlerinden izole yaşamak zorunda oldukları Overlook Oteli'nde bekçilik işini kabul eder. Ama içlerinde yatan çılgınlığa hazırlar mıdır? 🙃

Oyuncular: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd

Yönetmen: Stanley Kubrick

94. Underground (1995)

94. Underground (1995)

93. Raging Bull (1980)

93. Raging Bull (1980)

92. Fallen Angels (1995)

92. Fallen Angels (1995)

91. Paddington 2 (2017)

91. Paddington 2 (2017)
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90. Monica and Friends: Lessons (2021)

90. Monica and Friends: Lessons (2021)

89. Alien (1979)

89. Alien (1979)

Özet: Ticari uzay gemisi Nostromo, Dünya’ya dönüşü sırasında uzak bir gezegenden bir tehlike sinyali yakalar. 3 kişilik ekip gezegende içinde binlerce yumurta olan bir oda keşfeder. Yumurtalardan birinin içindeki yaratık ekipten birine saldırır fakat ekip bir sonraki kabustan habersizdir.

Oyuncular: Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt

Yönetmen: Ridley Scott

88. Apocalypse Now (1979)

88. Apocalypse Now (1979)

Özet: Vietnam savaşında Kaptan Benjamin Willard tehlikeli bir göreve gönderilir. Amacı ise kendi ordusunu düşman topraklarına yasadışı görevler için yöneten Walter Kurtz isimli Yeşil Bereli Albay'ı bulmak ve öldürmektir.

Oyuncular: Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall

Yönetmen: Francis Ford Coppola

87. Cinema Paradiso (1988)

87. Cinema Paradiso (1988)

Özet: Bir film yapımcısı çocukluğundaki köy tiyatrosundaki filmlere aşık olduğunu ve tiyatronun görevlisiyle olan dostluğunu hatırlar.

Oyuncular: Philippe Noiret, Enzo Cannavale, Antonella Attili

Yönetmen: Giuseppe Tornatore

86. City Lights (1931)

86. City Lights (1931)

Özet: Film, Charlie Chaplin'in sesli filmlerle ilişkilendirildikten sonraki yönettiği ilk sessiz filmdir. Filmde bir çiçekçi kıza aşık olan beş parasız bir adam anlatılır. 

Oyuncular: Charles Chaplin, Virginia Cherrill, Florence Lee

Yönetmen: Charles Chaplin

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85. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

85. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Özet: Dünya Savaşı'nın son aylarında 14 yaşındaki Seita ve kız kardeşi Setsuko, anneleri Japonya'da bir hava saldırısında öldürülünce yetim kalırlar. Teyzeleriyle de araları bozulduktan sonra terk edilmiş bir bomba sığınağa taşınırlar. Hayatta kimseleri kalmayan kardeşler yetersiz erzakla hayatta kalmak için mücadele eder.

Seslendirme: Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi, Akemi Yamaguchi

Yönetmen: Isao Takahata

84. The Cremator (1969)

84. The Cremator (1969)

83. Make Way for Tomorrow (1937)

83. Make Way for Tomorrow (1937)

82. Once Upon a Time in Anatolia (2011)

82. Once Upon a Time in Anatolia (2011)

81. A Matter of Life and Death (1946)

81. A Matter of Life and Death (1946)
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80. Django Unchained (2012)

80. Django Unchained (2012)

79. Le Trou (1960)

79. Le Trou (1960)

Özet: Claude Gaspard, dört mahkumun hücresine geldiğinde hapisten kaçmak için bir plan yaparlar. Risk alırlar ve planlarını yeni gelenle de paylaşırlar. 3 gün boyunca bir ranzanın direğini kullanarak zemini kırarlar ve kanalizasyondan geçmeye başlarlar.

Oyuncular: André Bervil, Jean Keraudy, Michel Constantin

Yönetmen: Jacques Becker

78. Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)

78. Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)

Özet: Demiryolu yapımı için dul bir kadının toprağını isterler, kadın kendini büyük bir tehlikede hisseder. Gizemli biri ekibe katılır ve kadınla topraklarını korumak için güçlerini birleştirir.

Oyuncular: Henry Fonda, Charles Bronson, Claudia Cardinale

Yönetmen: Sergio Leone

77. Parasite (2019)

77. Parasite (2019)

Özet: Açgözlülük ve sınıf ayrımcılığı, zengin Park ailesi ve fakir Kim’ler arasındaki kurulan ilişkiyi tehdit eder.

Oyuncular: Song Kang-ho, Sun-kyun Lee, Cho Yeo-jeong

Yönetmen: Bong Joon Ho

76. Psycho (1960)

76. Psycho (1960)

Özet: Filmde 40 bin dolar çalıp kaçarken bir motele giriş yapan bir kadın anlatılıyor. 

Oyuncular: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles

Yönetmen: Alfred Hitchcock

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75. Rear Window (1954)

75. Rear Window (1954)

Özet: Filmde bir cinayete tanık olduğuna inanan tekerlekli sandalyeye mahkum bir fotoğrafçı anlatılıyor. Bir suçun işlendiğine giderek daha fazla ikna olan adam yakın apartmanlardaki komşularını gözetlemeye başlar.

Oyuncular: James Stewart, Grace Kelly, Wendell Corey

Yönetmen: Alfred Hitchcock

74. Manila in the Claws of Light (1975)

74. Manila in the Claws of Light (1975)

73. Happy Together (1997)

73. Happy Together (1997)

72. Happy Hour (2015)

72. Happy Hour (2015)

71. The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

71. The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)
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70. Double Indemnity (1944)

70. Double Indemnity (1944)
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69. The Best of Youth (2003)

69. The Best of Youth (2003)

Özet: Filmde orta sınıf bir aileden iki İtalyan erkek kardeşin yolları birbirinden ayrıldıktan sonra 1966 yazında tekrar karşılaşmaları anlatılıyor.

Oyuncular: Luigi Lo Cascio, Alessio Boni, Jasmine Trinca

Yönetmen: Marco Tullio Giordana

68. The Human Condition I: No Greater Love (1959)

68. The Human Condition I: No Greater Love (1959)

Özet: 2. Dünya Savaşı’nda Japon muhalif Kaji, Mançurya’daki bir esir kampında yönetici olarak çalışır. Bir asker olarak görevden kaçmayı umarken aynı zamanda da mahkumlarının refahını sağlamaya çalışır. Çinli mahkumlar kaçma girişiminde bulunur bu da Kaji'nin tutuklanmasına yol açar. Aslında bir kurtuluş yolu vardır, ya savaşa gönderilecektir ya da daha kötüsü…

Oyuncular: Tatsuya Nakadai, Michiyo Aratama, Chikage Awashima

Yönetmen: Masaki Kobayashi

67. The Human Condition II: Road to Eternity (1959)

67. The Human Condition II: Road to Eternity (1959)

Özet: Kaji, Japon ordusuna gönderilir ve veterinerlerin kötü muamelelerine maruz kalır. Görevi boyunca Kaji ordudaki zulme tanıklık eder ve bir gün Obara'ya yapılan muameleye göz yumamaz. 

Oyuncular: Tatsuya Nakadai, Michiyo Aratama, Kokinji Katsura

Yönetmen: Masaki Kobayashi

66. The Pianist (2002)

66. The Pianist (2002)

Özet: Film, piyanist Władysław Szpilman'ın Nazi işgali sırasında Varşova'da yaşadıklarının gerçek hikayesini anlatıyor. Yahudilerin sıkıntı çıkardığı dönemde Szpilman bir kafede piyanist olarak iş bulur. 1942'de ise ailesi sınır dışı edilir, kendisi ise bir süre işçi olarak çalışır ve savaş sonrasında şehrin yıkıntıları arasında saklanır.

Oyuncular: Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann, Frank Finlay

Yönetmen: Roman Polanski

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65. Apur Sansar' (1959)

65. Apur Sansar' (1959)

Özet: Apu, yazar olup olamayacağınin hayalini kuran işsiz eski öğrencidir. Eski okul arkadaşı Apu’yu bir köy düğününe davet eder…

Oyuncular: Soumitra Chatterjee, Sharmila Tagore, Alok Chakravarty

Yönetmen: Satyajit Ray

64. Inception (2010)

64. Inception (2010)

63. Sweet Smell of Success (1957)

63. Sweet Smell of Success (1957)

62. Throne of Blood (1957)

62. Throne of Blood (1957)

61. Ugetsu (1953)

61. Ugetsu (1953)
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60. The Iron Giant (1999)

60. The Iron Giant (1999)

59. Whiplash (2014)

59. Whiplash (2014)

Özet: Hiç acıması olmayan bir hocanın yönlendirmesiyle genç ama oldukça yetenekli bir davulcu ne pahasına olursa olsun mükemmelliğin peşinden gider.       

Oyuncular: Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons, Melissa Benoist

Yönetmen: Damien Chazelle

58. Woman in the Dunes (1964)

58. Woman in the Dunes (1964)

Özet: Bir entomolojist, fakir bir sahil köyünün sakinleri tarafından kaçırılır ve türlü psikolojik işkencelere ve tecavüzlere maruz kalır.

Oyuncular: Eiji Okada, Kyôko Kishida, Hiroko Itô

Yönetmen: Hiroshi Teshigahara

57. City of God (2002)

57. City of God (2002)

Özet: Buscapé şiddetin içinde büyümüştür. Bütün ihtimallerin kendisine karşı olduğunu hissetmesine rağmen hayata başka açıdan bakılabileceğini öğrenir.

Oyuncular: Alexandre Rodrigues, Leandro Firmino, Matheus Nachtergaele

Yönetmen:  Fernando Meirelles

56. A Dog's Will (2000)

56. A Dog's Will (2000)

Özet: Neşeli João Grilo ve kurnaz Chicó, küçük bir Brezilya kasabasında yaşayan zavallı adamlardır. Öldüklerinde cennete girmeden önce İsa, Şeytan ve Meryem Ana tarafından yargılanmaları gerekir.      

Oyuncular: Matheus Nachtergaele, Selton Mello, Rogério Cardoso

Yönetmen: Guel Arraes

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55. Spirited Away (2001)

55. Spirited Away (2001)

Özet: Genç bir kız olan Chihiro, garip ruhlar dünyasında kapana kısılır. Ailesi gizemli bir dönüşümden geçer ve Chihiro ailesini kurtarmak için cesaretini kullanması gerekir.     

Seslendirme: Daveigh Chase, Suzanne Pleshette, Miyu Irino

Yönetmen: Hayao Miyazaki

54. The Truman Show (1998)

54. The Truman Show (1998)

53. Citizen Kane (1941)

53. Citizen Kane (1941)

52. RRR (2022)

52. RRR (2022)

51. Umberto D (1952)

51. Umberto D (1952)
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50. Life, and Nothing More... (1992)

50. Life, and Nothing More... (1992)

49. Seppuku (1962)

49. Seppuku (1962)

Özet: Artık yaşlanan samuray Hanshiro Tsugumo, Kageyu Saito'nun evine gelir ve evinde intihar etmeyi ister. Saito, Tsugumo'ya başka bir samuray olan Motome Chijiiwa'dan söz eder ve intiharı bir kaçış olarak gördüğünü söyler ama görevi yerine getirmek zorunda kalır. Tsugumo, Chijiiwa'nın damadı olduğunu söylediğinde ortalık karışır.

Oyuncular: Tatsuya Nakadai, Akira Ishihama, Shima Iwashita

Yönetmen: Masaki Kobayashi

48. Interstellar (2014)

48. Interstellar (2014)

Özet: Dünya'da küresel mahsul yanıklığı yavaş yavaş gezegeni yaşanmaz hale getirir. NASA’da fizikçi olan Profesör Brand, Dünya nüfusunu bir solucan deliği aracılığıyla yeni bir evrene taşıyarak insanlığı kurtarma planları yapar.

Oyuncular:  Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

Yönetmen: Christopher Nolan

47. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

47. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

Özet:  Bir neslin tatil filmi… George Bailey tüm hayatını Bedford Falls halkına adayarak geçirir. Zengin Bay Potter'ın tüm kasabayı ele geçirmesini engelleyen tek şey George'un mütevazı binası ve kredi şirketidir. Ama işin 8 bin doları kaybolur ve sorunlar başlar.

Oyuncular: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore

Yönetmen: Frank Capra

46. Se7en (1995)

46. Se7en (1995)

Özet: Morgan Freeman ve Brad Pitt dedektif bir ikiliyi canlandırıyor. Ve bu ikili ölümcül günahı, suçları için bir tema olarak kullanan seri katilin peşinde.

Oyuncular: Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey  

Yönetmen: David Fincher

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45. Seven Samurai (1954)

45. Seven Samurai (1954)

Özet: Zor zamanlardan geçen bir samuray, bir köyden koruma talebi alır ve kabul eder. Kasabanın haydutlardan korunmaya ihtiyacı vardır, bu yüzden samuray 6 kişiyi daha toplayarak insanlara kendilerini nasıl koruyacaklarını öğretir ve köylüler de onlara yiyecek verir. 40 haydut köye saldırır ve büyük bir savaş patlar.

Oyuncular: Toshirô Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Keiko Tsushima

Yönetmen: Akira Kurosawa

44. Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 (2012)

44. Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 (2012)

43. Solaris (1972)

43. Solaris (1972)
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42. Coco (2017)

42. Coco (2017)

41. The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

41. The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)
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40. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

40. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

39. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

39. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Özet: Filmde psikopat ve çeşitli cinayet ve yamyamlık suçlarından hapis cezasına çarptırılan ama aynı zamanda da başarılı bir psikiyatrist olan Dr. Hannibal Lecter anlatılıyor.         

Oyuncular: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Lawrence A. Bonney

Yönetmen: Jonathan Demme

38. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

38. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Özet: 'The Terminator'dan 11 yıl sonra çekilen filmde, medeniyetin gelecekteki bir robot ayaklanmasına karşı kazandığı galibiyetin anahtarı olan genç John Connor, bir Terminatör tarafından John’u öldürmesi için gelecekten gönderilen ve bir şekil değiştiren olan T-1000'in hedefidir.

Oyuncular: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong

Yönetmen: James Cameron

37. Goodfellas (1990)

37. Goodfellas (1990)

Özet: Yarı İrlandalı, yarı Sicilya Brooklyn'li Henry Hill, erken yaşta mahalle serserileri tarafından evlat edinilir ve Jimmy Conway'in öncülüğünde bir mafya ailesine doğru ilerler, üstelik gerçek bir hikayedir.

Oyuncular: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci

Yönetmen: Martin Scorsese

36. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

36. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

Özet: Randle Patrick McMurphy kontrol edilmek için bir akıl hastanesine sevk edildiğinde, buranın rahat bir yer olacağını sanır. Ama bilmediği bir şey vardır, psikiyatri kliniğini hastaları istismar eden Hemşire Ratched yönetiyordur.       

Oyuncular: Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher, Michael Berryman

Yönetmen: Milos Forman

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35. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

35. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Özet: Luke Skywalker Galaktik İmparatorluğu yıkma umuduyla yaşlanan usta Yoda'dan Jedi'ların ilmini öğrenir ama Darth Vader Luke'u yakalamak için her zamankinden daha kararlıdır.

Oyuncular: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher

Yönetmen: Irvin Kershner

34. A Face in the Crowd (1957)

34. A Face in the Crowd (1957)

33. Network (1976)

33. Network (1976)

32. Time of the Gypsies (1988)

32. Time of the Gypsies (1988)

31. Hope (2013)

31. Hope (2013)
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30. Comrades: Almost a Love Story (1996)

30. Comrades: Almost a Love Story (1996)

29. Fight Club (1999)

29. Fight Club (1999)

Özet: Uykusuzluk hastası ve bir sabun satıcısı, saldırganlığını yeni bir terapi biçimine yönlendirir. Konseptleri ise her kasabada yer alan yeraltı “dövüş kulüpleri”dir. 

Oyuncular: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Meat Loaf

Yönetmen: David Fincher

28. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

28. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

Özet: İç Savaş tüm şiddetiyle devam ederken sessiz bir yalnız, acımasız bir tetikçi ve Meksikalı bir haydut olan 3 adam 200 bin doların olduğu bir kasayı aramak için Güneybatı Amerika'nın altını üstüne getirir.

Oyuncular: Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach, Lee Van Cleef

Yönetmen: Sergio Leone

27. The Human Condition III: A Soldier's Prayer (1961)

27. The Human Condition III: A Soldier's Prayer (1961)

Özet: Japonlar Ruslara yenildikten sonra Kaji, kalan son adamlarını Mançurya'dan yönetir. Kaji eşine ve eski hayatına dönmek ister. Diğer adamlarıyla düşman hatlarının arkasına gizlice girerken, çeşitli zorluklarla karşı karşıya kalır.

Oyuncular: Tatsuya Nakadai, Michiyo Aratama, Tamao Nakamura

Yönetmen: Masaki Kobayashi

26. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

26. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Özet: Genç hobbit Frodo Baggins’e amcası Bilbo'dan gizemli bir yüzük miras kalır. Frodo, yüzüğün kötü yaratıcısının eline geçmemesi için evini terk etmek zorundadır. Yol boyunca yüzük taşıyıcısını korumak ve yüzüğün gideceği yere sağ salim ulaştığından emin olmak için bir dostluk kurulur.      

Oyuncular: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom

Yönetmen: Peter Jackson

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25. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

25. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Özet: Altın Küre adayı 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring'in devamı olan 'The Two Towers', yüzüğü yok etme girişimini anlatıyor.    

Oyuncular: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen

Yönetmen: Peter Jackson

24. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

24. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

23. To Live (1994)

23. To Live (1994)

22. The Devils (1971)

22. The Devils (1971)

21. Samurai Rebellion (1967)

21. Samurai Rebellion (1967)
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20. An Autumn Afternoon (1962)

20. An Autumn Afternoon (1962)

19. Pulp Fiction (1994)

19. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Özet: Hamburger aşığı bir suikastçi, felsefi ortağı, uyuşturucu bağımlısı bir gangsterin sevgilisi ve bir boksör komedi suç filminde birleşiyor. 

Oyuncular: John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson

Yönetmen: Quentin Tarantino

18. 12 Angry Men (1957)

18. 12 Angry Men (1957)

Özet: Bir cinayet davasının kapanması tartışmalarını takiben jürinin 12 üyesi suçluluklarıyla oturup düşünmelidir. Bu 12 adam bir odada bir karara varmaya çalışırlar. Jüri üyesi Henry Fonda, davayla ilgili ciddi şüpheler uyandırır. Pek de süre geçmeden kişisel sorunları ortaya çıkar ve gencin kaderini belirleyecek süreci tehlikeye atar.

Oyuncular: Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Martin Balsam

Yönetmen: Sidney Lumet

17. The Godfather - Part 2 (1974)

17. The Godfather - Part 2 (1974)

Özet:  Michael Corleone 1950'lerde, aile işini Las Vegas, Hollywood ve Küba'ya doğru genişletmeye çalışır.     

Oyuncular: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall

Yönetmen: Francis Ford Coppola

16. Schindler's List (1993)

16. Schindler's List (1993)

Özet: Yine bir başka gerçek hayat hikayesi… Filmde iş adamı Oskar Schindler'in 2. Dünya Savaşı esnasında fabrikasında köle olarak çalışan binden fazla Yahudi'yi Naziler'den nasıl kurtardığı anlatılıyor.

Oyuncular: Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley

Yönetmen: Steven Spielberg

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15. The Dark Knight (2008)

15. The Dark Knight (2008)

Özet: Komiser Jim Gordon ve Bölge Savcısı Harvey Dent'in de yardımlarıyla Batman, sokakları saran suç örgütlerini yok etmek için yola koyulur. Bu ortaklık işe yarar ama kısa süre sonra Joker olarak bilinen bir suç dehası sokakları tekrar kaosa sürükler. 

Oyuncular: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart

Yönetmen: Christopher Nolan

14. Rashomon (1950)

14. Rashomon (1950)

13. Boogie Nights (1997)

13. Boogie Nights (1997)

12. Little Women (2019)

12. Little Women (2019)

11. Tokyo Twilight (1957)

11. Tokyo Twilight (1957)
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10. Some Like It Hot (1959)

10. Some Like It Hot (1959)

9. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

9. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Özet: Aragorn antik kralların varisi olarak ortaya çıkar, amacı dostluk savaşının diğer üyeleri olarak Gondor'u, Sauron'un güçlerinden kurtarmaktır.   

Oyuncular: Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen

Yönetmen: Peter Jackson

8. The Godfather (1972)

8. The Godfather (1972)

Özet:  Organize suç ailesinin reisi Vito Corleone’ye bir saldırı düzenlenir ve Vito zar zor kurtulur.  En küçük oğlu Michael, olası katillerle ilgilenmek için devreye girer ve kanlı bir intikam planı başlatır.

Oyuncular: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan

Yönetmen: Francis Ford Coppola

7. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

7. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Özet: Andy Dufresne eşini ve sevgilisini öldürme suçundan müebbete çarptırılır. Aslında suçsuzdur ama bunu kendisinden başkası bilmiyordur. Hapisteyken Red’le arkadaş olur ve hapishane hayatını dibine kadar yaşar. 

Oyuncular: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton

Yönetmen: Frank Darabont

6. Kış Uykusu (2014)

6. Kış Uykusu (2014)
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5. The Man Who Sleeps (1974)

5. The Man Who Sleeps (1974)

4. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966)

4. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966)

3. I Dream in Another Language (2017)

3. I Dream in Another Language (2017)

2. Early Summer (1951)

2. Early Summer (1951)

1. Son of the White Mare (1981)

1. Son of the White Mare (1981)

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