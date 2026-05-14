Daha İlk Dakikalarında Bile Neden Daha Önce İzlememişim Diye Kendinizi Sorgulatacak En İyi 250 Film
Bazen bir film başlar ve daha ilk sahnesinde 'Ben bu zamana kadar neredeymişim?' dersiniz. Bazı hikayeler sadece vakit geçirmek için değil, dünyaya bakış açınızı değiştirmek için anlatılır.
Eğer siz de 'İzleyecek film bulamıyorum' döngüsünden sıkıldıysanız veya gerçek bir sinema külliyatı oluşturmak istiyorsanız, doğru yerdesiniz. Sinema tarihinin tozlu raflarından bugüne, otoritelerden tam not almış, kurgusuyla büyüleyen ve finaliyle zihinlere kazınan tam 250 filmlik dev bir rehber hazırladık. Dramdan bilim kurguya, gerilimden animasyona kadar her türün en iyilerini barındıran bu liste, izleme listenizi yıllarca doldurmaya yetecek.
Hazırsanız, mısırları hazırlayın!
ÖNE ÇIKAN YAPIMLAR & OYUNCULAR
250. Get Out (2017)
249. The Second Mother (2015)
248. An Elephant Sitting Still (2018)
247. Do the Right Thing (1989)
246. Eternity and a Day (1998)
245. M (1931)
244. A Special Day (1977)
243. Mommy (2014)
242. Farewell My Concubine (1993)
241. Tampopo (1985)
240. Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters (1985)
239. Mulholland Drive (2001)
238. 8½ (1963)
237. Central Station (1998)
236. Andrei Rublev (1966)
235. A Man Escaped (1956)
234. Three Colors: Red (1994)
233. A Separation (2011)
232. Wild Strawberries (1957)
231. Funeral Parade of Roses (1969)
230. Landscape in the Mist (1988)
229. Chungking Express (1994)
228. Love Exposure (2008)
227. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2021)
226. Mirror (1975)
225. The Young Girls of Rochefort (1967)
224. Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
223. Where Is the Friend's Home? (1987)
222. Red Beard (1965)
221. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
220. Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion (1997)
219. Perfect Blue (1997)
218. Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time (2021)
217. A Woman Under the Influence (1974)
216. Autumn Sonata (1978)
215. Army of Shadows (1969)
214. Casablanca (1942)
213. The Father (2020)
212. All That Jazz (1979)
211. Life Is Beautiful (1997)
210. Before Sunrise (1995)
209. Barry Lyndon (1975)
208. Before Sunset (2004)
207. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
206. Fanny and Alexander (1982)
205. The Sacrifice (1986)
204. Werckmeister Harmonies (2000)
203. Yojimbo (1961)
202. Wings of Desire (1987) |
201. Dog Day Afternoon (1975)
200. Fargo (1996)
199. In the Mood for Love (2000)
198. La Haine (1995)
197. Memories of Murder (2003)
196. Nights of Cabiria (1957)
195. Rocco and His Brothers (1960)
194. Children of Paradise (1945)
193. Paper Moon' (1973)
192. Modern Times (1936)
191. Napolyon (1927)
190. Paris, Texas (1984)
189. Persona (1966)
188. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
187. Stalker (1979)
186. The 400 Blows (1959)
185. The Young and the Damned (1950)
184. The Battle of Algiers (1966)
183. La Dolce Vita (1960)
182. The Wages of Fear (1953)
181. The Night of the Hunter (1955)
180. Prisoners (2013)
179. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
178. The Handmaiden (2016)
177. The Red Shoes (1948)
176. The Seventh Seal (1957)
175. Amadeus (1984)
174. Nobody Knows (2004)
173. Still Walking (2008)
172. Children of Men (2006)
171. The Great Dictator (1940)
170. Yi Yi: A One and a Two… (2000)
169. All About Eve (1950)
168. Howl's Moving Castle (2004)
167. It's Such a Beautiful Day (2012)
166. Late Spring (1949)
165. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
164. Brief Encounter (1945)
163. To Be or Not to Be (1942)
162. Akira (1988)
161. We All Loved Each Other So Much (1974)
160. No Country for Old Men (2007)
159. Ran (1985)
158. Soy Cuba (1964)
157. The Ascent (1977)
156. The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928)
155. Chinatown (1974)
154. Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1975)
153. Good Will Hunting (1997)
152. Dead Poets Society (1989)
151. Raise the Red Lantern (1991)
150. The Thing (1982)
149. Close-Up (1990)
148. There Will Be Blood (2007)
147. Tokyo Story (1953)
146. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
145. A Brighter Summer Day (1991)
144. Taxi Driver (1976)
143. Star Wars (1977)
142. Z (1969)
141. Moonlight (2016)
140. Witness for the Prosecution (1957)
139. Bicycle Thieves (1948)
138. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
137. Heat (1995)
136. Ikiru (1952)
135. Incendies (2010)
134. The Departed (2006)
133. La Notte (1961)
132. Ritual (2000)
131. The Lion King (1994)
130. The Third Man (1949)
129. Inglourious Basterds (2009)
128. Macario (1960)
127. Ordet (1955)
126. Pather Panchali (1955)
125. Satantango (1994)
124. Nostalghia (1983)
123. Taste of Cherry (1997)
122. The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943)
121. Aparajito (1956)
120. Back to the Future (1985)
119. Scenes from a Marriage (1974)
118. Singin' in the Rain (1952)
117. The Apartment (1960)
116. The Cranes Are Flying (1957)
115. The Given Word (1962)
114. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
113. Vertigo (1958)
112. The Hunt (2012)
111. Shoplifters (2018)
110. Once Upon a Time in America (1984)
109. War and Peace (1965)
108. High and Low (1963)
107. Come and See (1985)
106. Oldboy (2003)
105. Paths of Glory (1957)
104. Your Name. (2016)
103. Metropolis (1927)
102. The Big City (1963)
101. Opening Night (1977)
100. Il Sorpasso (1962)
99. Princess Mononoke (1997)
98. Sansho the Bailiff (1954)
97. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
96. Sunset Blvd. (1950)
95. The Shining (1980)
94. Underground (1995)
93. Raging Bull (1980)
92. Fallen Angels (1995)
91. Paddington 2 (2017)
90. Monica and Friends: Lessons (2021)
89. Alien (1979)
88. Apocalypse Now (1979)
87. Cinema Paradiso (1988)
86. City Lights (1931)
85. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)
84. The Cremator (1969)
83. Make Way for Tomorrow (1937)
82. Once Upon a Time in Anatolia (2011)
81. A Matter of Life and Death (1946)
80. Django Unchained (2012)
79. Le Trou (1960)
78. Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)
77. Parasite (2019)
76. Psycho (1960)
75. Rear Window (1954)
74. Manila in the Claws of Light (1975)
73. Happy Together (1997)
72. Happy Hour (2015)
71. The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)
70. Double Indemnity (1944)
69. The Best of Youth (2003)
68. The Human Condition I: No Greater Love (1959)
67. The Human Condition II: Road to Eternity (1959)
66. The Pianist (2002)
65. Apur Sansar' (1959)
64. Inception (2010)
63. Sweet Smell of Success (1957)
62. Throne of Blood (1957)
61. Ugetsu (1953)
60. The Iron Giant (1999)
59. Whiplash (2014)
58. Woman in the Dunes (1964)
57. City of God (2002)
56. A Dog's Will (2000)
55. Spirited Away (2001)
54. The Truman Show (1998)
53. Citizen Kane (1941)
52. RRR (2022)
51. Umberto D (1952)
50. Life, and Nothing More... (1992)
49. Seppuku (1962)
48. Interstellar (2014)
47. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
46. Se7en (1995)
45. Seven Samurai (1954)
44. Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 (2012)
43. Solaris (1972)
42. Coco (2017)
41. The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)
40. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
39. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
38. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
37. Goodfellas (1990)
36. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)
35. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
34. A Face in the Crowd (1957)
33. Network (1976)
32. Time of the Gypsies (1988)
31. Hope (2013)
30. Comrades: Almost a Love Story (1996)
29. Fight Club (1999)
28. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)
27. The Human Condition III: A Soldier's Prayer (1961)
26. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
25. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
24. Saving Private Ryan (1998)
23. To Live (1994)
22. The Devils (1971)
21. Samurai Rebellion (1967)
20. An Autumn Afternoon (1962)
19. Pulp Fiction (1994)
18. 12 Angry Men (1957)
17. The Godfather - Part 2 (1974)
16. Schindler's List (1993)
15. The Dark Knight (2008)
14. Rashomon (1950)
13. Boogie Nights (1997)
12. Little Women (2019)
11. Tokyo Twilight (1957)
10. Some Like It Hot (1959)
9. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
8. The Godfather (1972)
7. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
6. Kış Uykusu (2014)
5. The Man Who Sleeps (1974)
4. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966)
3. I Dream in Another Language (2017)
2. Early Summer (1951)
1. Son of the White Mare (1981)
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