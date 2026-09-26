Michael Jackson'ın "They Don’t Care About Us” Klibinin Efsane Hikayesi

Türkçe:
Tüm söylemek istediğim şu ki
Aslında bizi umursamıyorlar
Tüm söylemek istediğim şu ki
Aslında bizi umursamıyorlar
Vur bana, nefret et benden
Beni asla kıramazsın
Arzula beni, heyecanlandır beni
Beni asla öldüremezsin
Söyle bana, ne oldu benim hayatıma?
Bir karım ve iki de beni seven çocuğum var
Şimdi polis vahşetinin kurbanıyım
Nefretin kurbanı olmaktan bıktım
Beni onurumdan mahrum ediyorsunuz
Oo, Tanrı aşkına
Kehanetini tamamlasın diye cennete bakıyorum
Beni özgür kıl
Dazlak kafa, kuru kafa
Herkes yoldan çıkmış
Ürperiş, spekülasyon
Herkes, suçlama
Suitte, haberlerde
Herkes, köpek maması
Siyah adam, şantaj
Kardeşini hapse at
Tüm söylemek istediğim şu ki
Aslında bizi umursamıyorlar
Tüm söylemek istediğim şu ki
Aslında bizi umursamıyorlar
Söyle bana, ne oldu benim hayatıma?
Görünmez miyim beni yok saydığın için?
Bildirgen bana özgürlük vaat etmişti, şimdi
Utancın kurbanı olmaktan bıktım
Beni kötü bir isimli sınıfa atıyorlar
Biliyorsun, bunu söylemekten gerçekten nefret ediyorum
Devlet görmek istemiyor
Ama eğer Roosevelt yaşıyor olsaydı
O bunun olmasına izin vermezdi, hayır, hayır
Onlar sadece hayattaki bazı şeyleri görmüyorlar
Ama eğer Martin Luther yaşıyor olsaydı
Bunun olmasına izin vermezdi
İngilizce:
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
(Don't worry what people say, we know the truth)
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
(Enough is enough of this garbage)
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
Skin head, dead head
Everybody gone bad
Situation, aggravation
Everybody, allegation
Innocent, on the news
Everybody, dog food
Bang bang, shot dead
Everybody's gone mad
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
Beat me, hate me
You can never break me
Will me, thrill me
You can never kill me
Jew me, sue me
Everybody do me
Kick me, kike me
Don't you black or white me
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
Tell me, what has become of my life?
I have a wife and two children who love me
I am victim of police brutality, now
I'm tired of bein' the victim of hate
You're ripping me of my pride, oh, for God's sake
I look to heaven to fulfill its prophecy
Set me free
Skin head, dead head
Everybody gone bad
Trepidation, speculation
Everybody, allegation
Innocent, on the news
Everybody, dog food
Black man, blackmail
Throw the brother in jail
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
Tell me, what has become of my rights?
Am I invisible 'cause you ignore me?
Your proclamation promised me free liberty, now
I'm tired of bein' the victim of shame
They're throwin' me in a class with a bad name
I can't believe this is the land from which I came
You know, I really do hate to say it
The government don't wanna see
But if Roosevelt was livin', he wouldn't let this be, no, no
Skin head, dead head
Everybody gone bad
Situation, speculation
Everybody, litigation
Beat me, bash me
You can never trash me
Hit me, kick me
You can never get me
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
Some things in life they just don't wanna see
But if Martin Luther was livin'
He wouldn't let this be, no, no
Skinhead, deadhead
Everybody's gone bad
Situation, segregation
Everybody, allegation
Innocent, on the news
Everybody, dog food
Kick me, kike me
Don't you wrong or right me
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us (we're deep in the fire)
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us (I'm here to remind you)
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us (don't you sit back and watch the beatin')
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about-
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about-
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
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