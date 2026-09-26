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Michael Jackson'ın "They Don’t Care About Us” Klibinin Efsane Hikayesi

Michael Jackson'ın "They Don’t Care About Us” Klibinin Efsane Hikayesi

Dilara Şimşek
Dilara Şimşek - Ekonomi ve Gündem Editörü
26.09.2026 - 20:48
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Pop müziğinin efsanevi ismi Michael Jackson, kariyeri boyunca yayınladığı eserlerde genellikle barış, evrensel sevgi ve birlik mesajlarıyla kitleleri peşinden sürükledi. Ancak sanatçının 1996 yılında müzikseverlerle buluşturduğu HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I albümünün dördüncü parçası olan “They Don’t Care About Us”, onun müzikal çizgisinde eşine az rastlanır bir kırılma noktasını temsil ediyor. Sanatçının şifreli ifadeler ve metaforlar arkasına saklanmak yerine doğrudan sistemi, polis şiddetini ve ırkçılığı hedef aldığı bu eser, Popun Kralı’nın en tavizsiz ve meydan okuyucu çalışması olarak tarihteki yerini alıyor.

Efsane klipte ise Brezilya'nın yoksul mahallelerinde yaşayan halk yer aldı, Michael Jackson'ı korudu. İddialara göre ise efsane isim klibin ardından mahalleye yardım yağdırdı.

Michael Jackson'ın 'They Don’t Care About Us” hikayesi👇🏻

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Klibin hikayesine geçmeden önce şarkıyı duyalım👇🏻

Rafa kaldırılan demodan küresel bir protesto marşına.

Rafa kaldırılan demodan küresel bir protesto marşına.

Pek çok kişinin bildiğinin aksine, dünya genelinde milyonların ezbere bildiği bu sert protesto parçası tek bir anda doğmadı. Şarkının ilk fikir tohumları ve alt yapı çalışmaları, müzik yapımcısı Bill Bottrell'in aktardığı bilgilere göre Jackson ailesinin efsanevi Hayvenhurst malikanesindeki Bad albüm kayıt seanslarına kadar uzanıyor. Uzun süre raflarda bir taslak olarak bekleyen çalışma, Michael Jackson’ın kamuoyundan ve basından gördüğü yoğun baskılara bir yanıt verme ihtiyacı hissettiği 1990'ların ortasında yeniden gündeme geldi.

1994 ile 1995 yılları arasında stüdyoda şekillenen nihai kayıt; pop-rock yapısını dancehall ve blues ögeleriyle bir araya getirdi. Parçaya ritmik gücünü veren en temel unsur ise Brezilya’nın ünlü perküsyon grubu Olodum ile yapılan iş birliği sonucu ortaya çıkan samba-reggae tınıları oldu. Çocuk korosu eşliğinde yükselen askeri ritimler ve Jackson'ın hırçın vokal tarzı, şarkıyı sıradan bir pop parçasından çıkarıp sistemik adaletsizliğe başkaldıran sert bir bildiriye dönüştürdü.

Brezilyalı yetkililer yoksulluğun görülmesini engellemek için Michael Jackson'ı engellemeye çalıştı.

Brezilyalı yetkililer yoksulluğun görülmesini engellemek için Michael Jackson'ı engellemeye çalıştı.

Şarkının toplumsal mesajını görsel bir şölene ve somut bir gerçekliğe dönüştürmek isteyen Michael Jackson, usta yönetmen Spike Lee ile el sıkıştı. İkili, klibin çekimleri için Brezilya’nın Salvador kentindeki Pelourinho bölgesini ve Rio de Janeiro’nun ünlü Santa Marta gecekondu mahallesini (favela) seçti. Ancak bu karar, Brezilyalı yetkililerle büyük bir krizin yaşanmasına neden oldu.

Rio de Janeiro’nun 2004 Olimpiyat Oyunları adaylığına zarar vereceğini düşünen politikacılar, ülkedeki yoksulluk ve çeteleşmeyi gözler önüne serecek bu çekimleri engellemek için mahkeme kararları çıkardı. Hatta hükümet kanadından görüntüler üzerinde sansür talep edenler dahi oldu.

Yoksul halk Michael Jackson'a sahip çıktı. Ortaya yıllar boyu unutulmayacak bir klip çıktı.

Yoksul halk Michael Jackson'a sahip çıktı. Ortaya yıllar boyu unutulmayacak bir klip çıktı.

Tüm engellemelere ve mahkemenin koyduğu geçici yasaklara rağmen halk, Popun Kralı’nı büyük bir coşkuyla karşıladı. Yapım ekibinin çekim güvenliğini sağlayabilmek adına çetelerle müzakere yürütmek zorunda kalması ise Jackson'ın dünyada dikkat çekmek istediği sistemik problemlerin tam ortasında yer aldığını kanıtlar nitelikteydi. Santa Marta sokaklarında Olodum grubuyla dans eden ve hayranlarıyla kucaklaşan Jackson, eliti değil, ezilen halkı temsil eden ikonik görüntülere imza attı.

Şarkı adalet arayışlarında yeniden yankılanıyor.

Şarkı adalet arayışlarında yeniden yankılanıyor.

Yayınlandığı dönemde ABD’de çeşitli tartışmaların gölgesinde kalan ve Billboard Hot 100 listesinde 30 numaraya kadar yükselebilen parça; Almanya, İtalya ve Çek Cumhuriyeti gibi Avrupa ülkelerinde listelerin 1 numarasına yerleşti.

Yıllar boyunca HIStory Dünya Turu konserlerinin vazgeçilmez bir parçası olan ve sanatçının vefatından hemen önce This Is It provalarında da yer verdiği şarkı, günümüzde anlamını korumaya devam ediyor. Şarkının 'Black Lives Matter' protestoları esnasında meydanlarda yeniden yankılanması, Michael Jackson’ın onlarca yıl önce attığı bu çığlığın adalet arayışında halen ne kadar diri olduğunu gösteriyor.

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Michael Jackson They Don't Care About Us Şarkı Sözleri

Michael Jackson They Don't Care About Us Şarkı Sözleri

Türkçe:

Tüm söylemek istediğim şu ki

Aslında bizi umursamıyorlar

Tüm söylemek istediğim şu ki

Aslında bizi umursamıyorlar 

Vur bana, nefret et benden

Beni asla kıramazsın

Arzula beni, heyecanlandır beni

Beni asla öldüremezsin

Söyle bana, ne oldu benim hayatıma?

Bir karım ve iki de beni seven çocuğum var

Şimdi polis vahşetinin kurbanıyım

Nefretin kurbanı olmaktan bıktım

Beni onurumdan mahrum ediyorsunuz

Oo, Tanrı aşkına

Kehanetini tamamlasın diye cennete bakıyorum

Beni özgür kıl

Dazlak kafa, kuru kafa

Herkes yoldan çıkmış

Ürperiş, spekülasyon

Herkes, suçlama

Suitte, haberlerde

Herkes, köpek maması

Siyah adam, şantaj

Kardeşini hapse at

Tüm söylemek istediğim şu ki

Aslında bizi umursamıyorlar

Tüm söylemek istediğim şu ki

Aslında bizi umursamıyorlar

Söyle bana, ne oldu benim hayatıma?

Görünmez miyim beni yok saydığın için?

Bildirgen bana özgürlük vaat etmişti, şimdi

Utancın kurbanı olmaktan bıktım

Beni kötü bir isimli sınıfa atıyorlar

Biliyorsun, bunu söylemekten gerçekten nefret ediyorum

Devlet görmek istemiyor

Ama eğer Roosevelt yaşıyor olsaydı

O bunun olmasına izin vermezdi, hayır, hayır

Onlar sadece hayattaki bazı şeyleri görmüyorlar

Ama eğer Martin Luther yaşıyor olsaydı

Bunun olmasına izin vermezdi

İngilizce:

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

(Don't worry what people say, we know the truth)

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

(Enough is enough of this garbage)

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

Skin head, dead head

Everybody gone bad

Situation, aggravation

Everybody, allegation

Innocent, on the news

Everybody, dog food

Bang bang, shot dead

Everybody's gone mad

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

Beat me, hate me

You can never break me

Will me, thrill me

You can never kill me

Jew me, sue me

Everybody do me

Kick me, kike me

Don't you black or white me

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

Tell me, what has become of my life?

I have a wife and two children who love me

I am victim of police brutality, now

I'm tired of bein' the victim of hate

You're ripping me of my pride, oh, for God's sake

I look to heaven to fulfill its prophecy

Set me free

Skin head, dead head

Everybody gone bad

Trepidation, speculation

Everybody, allegation

Innocent, on the news

Everybody, dog food

Black man, blackmail

Throw the brother in jail

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

Tell me, what has become of my rights?

Am I invisible 'cause you ignore me?

Your proclamation promised me free liberty, now

I'm tired of bein' the victim of shame

They're throwin' me in a class with a bad name

I can't believe this is the land from which I came

You know, I really do hate to say it

The government don't wanna see

But if Roosevelt was livin', he wouldn't let this be, no, no

Skin head, dead head

Everybody gone bad

Situation, speculation

Everybody, litigation

Beat me, bash me

You can never trash me

Hit me, kick me

You can never get me

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

Some things in life they just don't wanna see

But if Martin Luther was livin'

He wouldn't let this be, no, no

Skinhead, deadhead

Everybody's gone bad

Situation, segregation

Everybody, allegation

Innocent, on the news

Everybody, dog food

Kick me, kike me

Don't you wrong or right me

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us (we're deep in the fire)

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us (I'm here to remind you)

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us (don't you sit back and watch the beatin')

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about-

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about-

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

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Dilara Şimşek
Dilara Şimşek
Ekonomi ve Gündem Editörü
2018 yılında Kocaeli Üniversitesi Gazetecilik bölümünden mezun oldum. Mezun olduktan sonra medya sektörüne stajyer olarak adım attım. Mesleğe ilk olarak yazılı basında Muhabir-Editör olarak başladım; ardından alan değiştirerek dijitalde görev aldım. Eylül 2024’ten bu yana ise Onedio bünyesinde Ekonomi ve Gündem Editörü olarak mesleğime devam ediyorum.
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