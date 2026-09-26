Michael Jackson'ın "They Don’t Care About Us” Klibinin Efsane Hikayesi

Türkçe:

Tüm söylemek istediğim şu ki

Aslında bizi umursamıyorlar

Tüm söylemek istediğim şu ki

Aslında bizi umursamıyorlar

Vur bana, nefret et benden

Beni asla kıramazsın

Arzula beni, heyecanlandır beni

Beni asla öldüremezsin

Söyle bana, ne oldu benim hayatıma?

Bir karım ve iki de beni seven çocuğum var

Şimdi polis vahşetinin kurbanıyım

Nefretin kurbanı olmaktan bıktım

Beni onurumdan mahrum ediyorsunuz

Oo, Tanrı aşkına

Kehanetini tamamlasın diye cennete bakıyorum

Beni özgür kıl

Dazlak kafa, kuru kafa

Herkes yoldan çıkmış

Ürperiş, spekülasyon

Herkes, suçlama

Suitte, haberlerde

Herkes, köpek maması

Siyah adam, şantaj

Kardeşini hapse at

Tüm söylemek istediğim şu ki

Aslında bizi umursamıyorlar

Tüm söylemek istediğim şu ki

Aslında bizi umursamıyorlar

Söyle bana, ne oldu benim hayatıma?

Görünmez miyim beni yok saydığın için?

Bildirgen bana özgürlük vaat etmişti, şimdi

Utancın kurbanı olmaktan bıktım

Beni kötü bir isimli sınıfa atıyorlar

Biliyorsun, bunu söylemekten gerçekten nefret ediyorum

Devlet görmek istemiyor

Ama eğer Roosevelt yaşıyor olsaydı

O bunun olmasına izin vermezdi, hayır, hayır

Onlar sadece hayattaki bazı şeyleri görmüyorlar

Ama eğer Martin Luther yaşıyor olsaydı

Bunun olmasına izin vermezdi

İngilizce:

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

(Don't worry what people say, we know the truth)

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

(Enough is enough of this garbage)

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

Skin head, dead head

Everybody gone bad

Situation, aggravation

Everybody, allegation

Innocent, on the news

Everybody, dog food

Bang bang, shot dead

Everybody's gone mad

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

Beat me, hate me

You can never break me

Will me, thrill me

You can never kill me

Jew me, sue me

Everybody do me

Kick me, kike me

Don't you black or white me

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

Tell me, what has become of my life?

I have a wife and two children who love me

I am victim of police brutality, now

I'm tired of bein' the victim of hate

You're ripping me of my pride, oh, for God's sake

I look to heaven to fulfill its prophecy

Set me free

Skin head, dead head

Everybody gone bad

Trepidation, speculation

Everybody, allegation

Innocent, on the news

Everybody, dog food

Black man, blackmail

Throw the brother in jail

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

Tell me, what has become of my rights?

Am I invisible 'cause you ignore me?

Your proclamation promised me free liberty, now

I'm tired of bein' the victim of shame

They're throwin' me in a class with a bad name

I can't believe this is the land from which I came

You know, I really do hate to say it

The government don't wanna see

But if Roosevelt was livin', he wouldn't let this be, no, no

Skin head, dead head

Everybody gone bad

Situation, speculation

Everybody, litigation

Beat me, bash me

You can never trash me

Hit me, kick me

You can never get me

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

Some things in life they just don't wanna see

But if Martin Luther was livin'

He wouldn't let this be, no, no

Skinhead, deadhead

Everybody's gone bad

Situation, segregation

Everybody, allegation

Innocent, on the news

Everybody, dog food

Kick me, kike me

Don't you wrong or right me

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us (we're deep in the fire)

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us (I'm here to remind you)

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us (don't you sit back and watch the beatin')

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about-

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about-

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us