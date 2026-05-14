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Spotify'dan Dev Arşiv! Tüm Zamanların İyi 10.000 Şarkısı

Spotify'dan Dev Arşiv! Tüm Zamanların İyi 10.000 Şarkısı

Pelin Yelda Göktepe
Pelin Yelda Göktepe - Video Editörü
14.05.2026 - 15:07

Dünya üzerindeki bütün şarkıları dinlemek isteseniz, muhtemelen uzun bir süre ayırmanız gerekirdi. Neyse ki Acclaimed Music adlı bir internet sistesi tüm dünyadan belli başlı müzik listelerinin ortalamasını almış ve tüm zamanların iyi şarkılarını listelemiş! 

Hatta ipin ucunu kaçırıp bu listeyi tam 10.000 şarkılık bir hale getirmişler. İşte o listedeki ilk 100 şarkı!

Kaynak

Not: Başlıklara tıklayarak şarkılara ulaşabilirsiniz.

Kaynak: https://open.spotify.com/user/acclaim...

1. Like a Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan

1. Like a Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan

2. Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana

2. Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana

3. A Day In The Life - The Beatles

3. A Day In The Life - The Beatles

4. Good Vibrations - The Beach Boys

4. Good Vibrations - The Beach Boys

5. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones

5. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones

6. Be My Baby - The Ronettes

6. Be My Baby - The Ronettes

7. Johnny B. Goode - Chuck Berry

7. Johnny B. Goode - Chuck Berry

8. Heard It Through The Grapevine - Marvin Gaye

8. Heard It Through The Grapevine - Marvin Gaye

9. My Generation - The Who

9. My Generation - The Who

10. What's Going On - Marvin Gaye

10. What's Going On - Marvin Gaye

11. Respect - Aretha Franklin

11. Respect - Aretha Franklin

12. Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division

12. Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division

13. Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen

13. Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen

14. Sympathy For The Devil - The Rolling Stones

14. Sympathy For The Devil - The Rolling Stones

15. Anarchy In The UK - Sex Pistols

15. Anarchy In The UK - Sex Pistols

16. Strawberry Fields Forever - The Beatles

16. Strawberry Fields Forever - The Beatles

17. Billie Jean - Michael Jackson

17. Billie Jean - Michael Jackson

18. Heartbreaak Hotel - Elvis Presley

18. Heartbreaak Hotel - Elvis Presley

19. London Calling - The Clash

19. London Calling - The Clash

20. God Only Knows - The Beach Boys

20. God Only Knows - The Beach Boys

21. (Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay - Otis Redding

22. Stairway To Heaven - Led Zeppelin

23. Imagine - John Lennon

24. The Message - Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five

25. Heroes - David Bowie

26. God Save The Queen - Sex Pistols

27. You Really Got Me - The Kinks

28. When Doves Cry - Prince

29. Tutti Frutti - Little Richard

30. Purple Haze - Jimi Hendrix

31. Hey Ya - Outkast

32. Gimme Shelter - The Rolling Stones

33. Superstition - Stevie Wonder

34. What'd I Say - Ray Charles

35. Paper Planes - M.I.A.

36. Common People - Pulp

37. Blue Monday - New Order

38. Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

39. Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes

40. A Change Is Gonna Come - Sam Cooke

41. Louie Louie - The Kingsmen

42. Hey Jude - The Beatles

43. Losing My Religion - R.E.M.

44. Waterloo Sunset - The Kinks

45. Light My Fire - The Doors

46. I Want You Back - The Jackson 5

47. Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin

48. There Is A Light That Never Goes Out - The Smiths

49. Beyoncé - Crazy In Love ft. JAY Z

50. Mr Tambourine Man - Bob Dylan

51. Walk On The Wild Side - Lou Reed

52. River Deep Mountain High - Ike & Tina Turner

53. I Feel Love - Donna Summer

54. Jumpin' Jack Flash - The Rolling Stones

55. You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin' - The Righteous Brothers

56. Paranoid Android - Radiohead

57. Space Oddity - David Bowie

58. Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand

59. Loser - Beck

60. Crazy - Gnarls Barkley

61. That'll be the Day - Buddy Holly & The Crickets

62. Blitzkrieg Bop - The Ramones

63. Bitter Sweet Symphony - The Verve

64. Unfinished Sympathy - Massive Attack

65. Once in a Lifetime - Talking Heads

66. Layla - Derek and the Dominos

67. Hotel California - Eagles

68. The House of the Rising Sun - The Animals

69. All Along The Watchtower - Jimi Hendrix

70. Stand By Me - Ben E King

71. How Soon Is Now? - The Smiths

72. Suspicious Mind - Elvis Presley

73. Hound Dog - Elvis Presley

74. Strange Fruit - Billie Holiday

75. California Dreamin' - The Mamas & The Papas

76. Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N' Roses

77. Lets Stay Together - Al Green

78. I'm Waiting For The Man - Velvet Underground

79. Get Your Freak On - Missy Elliot

80. For What It's Worth - Buffalo Springfield

81. Life On Mars? - David Bowie

82. Fight The Power - Public Enemy

83. Rock Around The Clock - Bill Haley & His Comets

84. I Want To Hold Your Hand - The Beatles

85. Paint It, Black - The Rolling Stones

86. Dancing in the Streets - Martha & The Vandellas

87. Wonderwall - Oasis

88. Ghost Town - The Specials

89. The Weight - The Band

90. Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen

91. Summertime Blues - Eddie Cochran

92. One - U2

93. The Tracks of My Tears - Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

94. (Reach Out) I'll Be There - The Four Tops

95. Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin'on - Jerry Lee Lewis

96. 99 Problems - JAY-Z

97. This Charming Man - The Smiths

98. Heroin - The Velvet Underground

99. Eight Miles High - The Byrds

100. Kashmir - Led Zeppelin

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Listenin tamamı için ✋

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Pelin Yelda Göktepe
Pelin Yelda Göktepe
Video Editörü
Kocaeli Üniversitesi, Sahne Sanatları Bölümü, Dramatik Yazarlık Ana Sanat Dalı’ndan mezun oldum. Yazma uğraşının her alanında kendimi geliştirmeye çalışırken, değişen dünya ile birlikte yazdıklarımla internet ortamında da yerimi aldım. 2017 yılında Onedio ailesine dahil oldum ve o günden beri çeşitli kategorilerimizde içerik ürettim. Son yıllarda ise sosyal medyada viral olmuş pek çok türde videoyu sizlerle buluşturuyorum.
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