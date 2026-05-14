Spotify'dan Dev Arşiv! Tüm Zamanların İyi 10.000 Şarkısı
Kaynak: https://open.spotify.com/user/acclaim...
Dünya üzerindeki bütün şarkıları dinlemek isteseniz, muhtemelen uzun bir süre ayırmanız gerekirdi. Neyse ki Acclaimed Music adlı bir internet sistesi tüm dünyadan belli başlı müzik listelerinin ortalamasını almış ve tüm zamanların iyi şarkılarını listelemiş!
Hatta ipin ucunu kaçırıp bu listeyi tam 10.000 şarkılık bir hale getirmişler. İşte o listedeki ilk 100 şarkı!
Not: Başlıklara tıklayarak şarkılara ulaşabilirsiniz.
1. Like a Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan
2. Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana
3. A Day In The Life - The Beatles
4. Good Vibrations - The Beach Boys
5. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones
6. Be My Baby - The Ronettes
7. Johnny B. Goode - Chuck Berry
8. Heard It Through The Grapevine - Marvin Gaye
9. My Generation - The Who
10. What's Going On - Marvin Gaye
11. Respect - Aretha Franklin
12. Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division
13. Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen
14. Sympathy For The Devil - The Rolling Stones
15. Anarchy In The UK - Sex Pistols
16. Strawberry Fields Forever - The Beatles
17. Billie Jean - Michael Jackson
18. Heartbreaak Hotel - Elvis Presley
19. London Calling - The Clash
20. God Only Knows - The Beach Boys
21. (Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay - Otis Redding
22. Stairway To Heaven - Led Zeppelin
23. Imagine - John Lennon
24. The Message - Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
25. Heroes - David Bowie
26. God Save The Queen - Sex Pistols
27. You Really Got Me - The Kinks
28. When Doves Cry - Prince
29. Tutti Frutti - Little Richard
30. Purple Haze - Jimi Hendrix
31. Hey Ya - Outkast
32. Gimme Shelter - The Rolling Stones
33. Superstition - Stevie Wonder
34. What'd I Say - Ray Charles
35. Paper Planes - M.I.A.
36. Common People - Pulp
37. Blue Monday - New Order
38. Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
39. Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes
40. A Change Is Gonna Come - Sam Cooke
41. Louie Louie - The Kingsmen
42. Hey Jude - The Beatles
43. Losing My Religion - R.E.M.
44. Waterloo Sunset - The Kinks
45. Light My Fire - The Doors
46. I Want You Back - The Jackson 5
47. Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin
48. There Is A Light That Never Goes Out - The Smiths
49. Beyoncé - Crazy In Love ft. JAY Z
50. Mr Tambourine Man - Bob Dylan
51. Walk On The Wild Side - Lou Reed
52. River Deep Mountain High - Ike & Tina Turner
53. I Feel Love - Donna Summer
54. Jumpin' Jack Flash - The Rolling Stones
55. You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin' - The Righteous Brothers
56. Paranoid Android - Radiohead
57. Space Oddity - David Bowie
58. Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand
59. Loser - Beck
60. Crazy - Gnarls Barkley
61. That'll be the Day - Buddy Holly & The Crickets
62. Blitzkrieg Bop - The Ramones
63. Bitter Sweet Symphony - The Verve
64. Unfinished Sympathy - Massive Attack
65. Once in a Lifetime - Talking Heads
66. Layla - Derek and the Dominos
67. Hotel California - Eagles
68. The House of the Rising Sun - The Animals
69. All Along The Watchtower - Jimi Hendrix
70. Stand By Me - Ben E King
71. How Soon Is Now? - The Smiths
72. Suspicious Mind - Elvis Presley
73. Hound Dog - Elvis Presley
74. Strange Fruit - Billie Holiday
75. California Dreamin' - The Mamas & The Papas
76. Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N' Roses
77. Lets Stay Together - Al Green
78. I'm Waiting For The Man - Velvet Underground
79. Get Your Freak On - Missy Elliot
80. For What It's Worth - Buffalo Springfield
81. Life On Mars? - David Bowie
82. Fight The Power - Public Enemy
83. Rock Around The Clock - Bill Haley & His Comets
84. I Want To Hold Your Hand - The Beatles
85. Paint It, Black - The Rolling Stones
86. Dancing in the Streets - Martha & The Vandellas
87. Wonderwall - Oasis
88. Ghost Town - The Specials
89. The Weight - The Band
90. Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen
91. Summertime Blues - Eddie Cochran
92. One - U2
93. The Tracks of My Tears - Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
94. (Reach Out) I'll Be There - The Four Tops
95. Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin'on - Jerry Lee Lewis
96. 99 Problems - JAY-Z
97. This Charming Man - The Smiths
98. Heroin - The Velvet Underground
99. Eight Miles High - The Byrds
100. Kashmir - Led Zeppelin
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Kocaeli Üniversitesi, Sahne Sanatları Bölümü, Dramatik Yazarlık Ana Sanat Dalı’ndan mezun oldum. Yazma uğraşının her alanında kendimi geliştirmeye çalışırken, değişen dünya ile birlikte yazdıklarımla internet ortamında da yerimi aldım. 2017 yılında Onedio ailesine dahil oldum ve o günden beri çeşitli kategorilerimizde içerik ürettim. Son yıllarda ise sosyal medyada viral olmuş pek çok türde videoyu sizlerle buluşturuyorum.
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